Itís a bit mad people suddenly think we need or would sign Ďa traditional number 9í

First off Jota was one of the most effective 9s in Europe for most of the season but also pressed and Firmino is one of the best false 9s in the world

Second Klopp has been here how many years and bought how many forwards??? None of them Ďtraditional 9sí - why would he suddenly buy one and build his attack round one now?



We donít play with one, we had one of the best attacks in the world last season and our only weakness in that attack is creative play around the penalty area

Thereís no need or likelihood we buy a traditional 9