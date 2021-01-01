Its a bit mad people suddenly think we need or would sign a traditional number 9

First off Jota was one of the most effective 9s in Europe for most of the season but also pressed and Firmino is one of the best false 9s in the world

Second Klopp has been here how many years and bought how many forwards??? None of them traditional 9s - why would he suddenly buy one and build his attack round one now?



We dont play with one, we had one of the best attacks in the world last season and our only weakness in that attack is creative play around the penalty area

Theres no need or likelihood we buy a traditional 9