Quote from: Oskar on Today at 09:42:18 pm
Think hes just jokingly telling Mo Salah to sign a new contract. And is very possibly a bit worse for wear.
Nah - he gives a thumbs-up - it's a clear message, I tells ye.
Dembele?  That didn't happen in 1998 and 2018.   For sure some need to get back to the future.
Have we signed Joao Felix yet?
Its a bit mad people suddenly think we need or would sign a traditional number 9
First off Jota was one of the most effective 9s in Europe for most of the season but also pressed and Firmino is one of the best false 9s in the world
Second Klopp has been here how many years and bought how many forwards??? None of them traditional 9s - why would he suddenly buy one and build his attack round one now?

We dont play with one, we had one of the best attacks in the world last season and our only weakness in that attack is creative play around the penalty area
Theres no need or likelihood we buy a traditional 9
You won;t be saying that when Harold Kane slot's his 4th goal past Man City next season.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:33:47 pm
You won;t be saying that when Harold Kane slot's his 4th goal past Man City next season.

As City beat Spurs 5-4?
Mad how much Mané developed with us. Were all talking how we need an elite player to replace him, which is fair enough. But imagine if we signed someone of the profile of the Mané we signed? Did anyone expect him to have been quite this good for us?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:33:47 pm
You won;t be saying that when Harold Kane slot's his 4th goal past Man City next season.

That b@st$rd, Harold. Taking goals off his good twin, Harry Kane, who should be the rightful winner ofvthe golden boot.
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 08:44:52 pm
What's the obsession with Nkunku? If we're shopping in the Bundesliga it's Schick surely?
I really don't get the Nkunku hype, he looks to me the like the epitome of someone who does well in the Bundesliga but who doesn't have the technique to do it in the Premier League. Every time I see him he looks like he has a really heavy touch. If the recruitment team are after him, obviously that's different. But I don't see it.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:29:55 pm
Its a bit mad people suddenly think we need or would sign a traditional number 9
First off Jota was one of the most effective 9s in Europe for most of the season but also pressed and Firmino is one of the best false 9s in the world
Second Klopp has been here how many years and bought how many forwards??? None of them traditional 9s - why would he suddenly buy one and build his attack round one now?

We dont play with one, we had one of the best attacks in the world last season and our only weakness in that attack is creative play around the penalty area
Theres no need or likelihood we buy a traditional 9

It smacks of "Lukaku will sort all of Chelsea's problems".

Its going with what sounds the simple solution to a problem that doesn't exist. We score loads of goals playing a fluid, flexible front 3. Will be interesting who we go for but I seriously doubt we have been caught on the hop by Mane leaving- succession plans will have been in place.

I'd love Nkunku but think it could be difficult this summer
