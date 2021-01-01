« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24120 on: Today at 09:27:50 am
Quote from: F412OUK on Today at 09:14:10 am
If we are talking about names from the premier league, then theres no better than Son for us, fits us like a glove and would probably make an instant impact ala Diaz. Not sure if he is realistic or what his contact situation is like though.

He's 30 in a couple of months. I know we signed Thiago at a similar age, but I can't imagine we'd pay what it'd cost to get Son considering his age. Also plays off the left so don't really see us putting even more competition there.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24121 on: Today at 09:27:58 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:21:56 am
Saka versus Moussa Diaby?

I may be wrong but it feels to me like Diabys only had one good season in top flight football so far? Havent seen much of him to be honest.
Circa1892

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24122 on: Today at 09:28:11 am
The problem with this one is his value will have gone up massively this year - but given our quite clear interested last year, Bowen would be one I wouldn't be shocked for us to be in for...
Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24123 on: Today at 09:28:57 am
I like the look of Antony at Ajax.

Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24124 on: Today at 09:29:43 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:17:25 am
Which front three position is it most important to bolster do we reckon?

Its an odd one. Is Mané now a striker? We haveDiaz as the left option and Jota can play there. On the right is Mo but no one else seems to be able to play there. Is there life in Bobby? Will Jota be our main striker again? Where does Carvalho fit in?

Cant see us going big for say Bowen who seems to be the same position as Mo. Similarly Son would be amazing but aside from it not being a typical transfer we make he plays from the left mainly. Would we look to go for someone who can play across the three? Or an out and out striker?

Lots up in the air. Only hope we have a David Moyes style white board big enough to cope with all the permutations.

But yeah, there's lots to think about considering the Mane and Salah situations. It was always going to happen at some point and with Klopp being here until 2026 at least, we're in a strong position this summer and next to get that resolved and have him restructure the squad.

It's probably dependent on Mane staying or leaving but getting a replacement for him this summer and one for Salah next summer would make the most sense and hopefully allow us to carry on competing. Jota and Diaz are going to be here anyway and there's definitely life left in Bobby :)
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24125 on: Today at 09:30:26 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:20:55 am
I think he uses iPads nowadays.

Thats where he went wrong.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24126 on: Today at 09:30:27 am
On Saka and Martinelli, I think the key to getting them out of Arsenal is their contract situations. Both have two years left, and Arsenal will undoubtedly try to renew them this summer. If they don't achieve that, then they'll have a decision to make. With them missing out on the Champions League - and it feeling unlikely they'll make a return next year unless they win the EL - then money from transfer fees takes on greater importance.

Now, I reckon they'd still take the piss with Saka's fee this summer, even with two years left. So next year could be the year. Get in Saka's ear, make sure he doesn't sign a new deal, and Arsenal will have no choice but to sell next summer.

Personally don't massively see the advantage in Saka as an ostensible Mane replacement this summer. He strengthens our right side massively, and brilliant cover for Salah, but he'll still be stuck behind Mo in most games and can't really play anywhere else in the front three. I don't know, I'm maybe a bit of a slave to the numbers but has he shown enough to suggest he's capable of being an elite wide forward?
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24127 on: Today at 09:36:00 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:30:27 am
On Saka and Martinelli, I think the key to getting them out of Arsenal is their contract situations. Both have two years left, and Arsenal will undoubtedly try to renew them this summer. If they don't achieve that, then they'll have a decision to make. With them missing out on the Champions League - and it feeling unlikely they'll make a return next year unless they win the EL - then money from transfer fees takes on greater importance.

Now, I reckon they'd still take the piss with Saka's fee this summer, even with two years left. So next year could be the year. Get in Saka's ear, make sure he doesn't sign a new deal, and Arsenal will have no choice but to sell next summer.

Personally don't massively see the advantage in Saka as an ostensible Mane replacement this summer. He strengthens our right side massively, and brilliant cover for Salah, but he'll still be stuck behind Mo in most games and can't really play anywhere else in the front three. I don't know, I'm maybe a bit of a slave to the numbers but has he shown enough to suggest he's capable of being an elite wide forward?

I also feel we need an elite forward but Jota is one of those surely?

For me its a forward like Joao Felix simply because of the quality and dribbling ability he brings and his ability to replicate what Bobby used to give us.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24128 on: Today at 09:37:24 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:30:27 am
On Saka and Martinelli, I think the key to getting them out of Arsenal is their contract situations. Both have two years left, and Arsenal will undoubtedly try to renew them this summer. If they don't achieve that, then they'll have a decision to make. With them missing out on the Champions League - and it feeling unlikely they'll make a return next year unless they win the EL - then money from transfer fees takes on greater importance.

Now, I reckon they'd still take the piss with Saka's fee this summer, even with two years left. So next year could be the year. Get in Saka's ear, make sure he doesn't sign a new deal, and Arsenal will have no choice but to sell next summer.

Personally don't massively see the advantage in Saka as an ostensible Mane replacement this summer. He strengthens our right side massively, and brilliant cover for Salah, but he'll still be stuck behind Mo in most games and can't really play anywhere else in the front three. I don't know, I'm maybe a bit of a slave to the numbers but has he shown enough to suggest he's capable of being an elite wide forward?

I think with Martinelli we need to be in for him before the Spanish clubs get interested, possibly by next season. With Saka I think we wont be buying him now if Salah is still around, but probably be someone we can ostensibly go for next summer.

Bowen I am still not sold on. He looks like hes massively overachieved this season.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24129 on: Today at 09:38:03 am
Get Nunez if Mane goes.
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24130 on: Today at 09:38:37 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:28:57 am
I like the look of Antony at Ajax.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SJx92fKCr4I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SJx92fKCr4I</a>

Or for Capon: https://youtu.be/SJx92fKCr4I
Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24131 on: Today at 09:42:03 am
Cant see that link Roy. Im on me phone and its not showing??
kaesarsosei

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24132 on: Today at 09:45:16 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:27:50 am
He's 30 in a couple of months.

Hes 29 until hes 30, thats a fact... ;D

I just dont see any world where Levy allows us to sign Kane or Son. Likewise the only way we sign Saka (who would be my first choice out of all 4 of these options based on his age and position) or Martinelli is if they run their contract down to a year, indicate they wont renew, and Arsenal miss out on CL again. So I definitely could see it happening next summer, but not this one.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24133 on: Today at 09:45:26 am
Antony got a red card for taking his shirt off twice in a game. Heard he has a personality not too much different from Richarlison, and hes known to taunt opponents constantly.

No thanks.
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24134 on: Today at 09:45:49 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:36:00 am
For me its a forward like Joao Felix simply because of the quality and dribbling ability he brings and his ability to replicate what Bobby used to give us.

How much of a hit would AM be willing to take on a player they bought for 126m and who has improved since he's gone there?
No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24135 on: Today at 09:46:19 am
What are Michael Olise's underlying stats like?
robertobaggio37

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24136 on: Today at 09:48:17 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:45:49 am
How much of a hit would AM be willing to take on a player they bought for 126m and who has improved since he's gone there?

Contracted until 2026. He'd be a perfect signing in all honesty, the question is if we can afford it and if Atletico will consider selling.
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24137 on: Today at 09:49:05 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:42:03 am
Cant see that link Roy. Im on me phone and its not showing??

Want me to come down there and cook ye breakfast an all? (I would do, obviously.)
https://youtu.be/SJx92fKCr4I
na fir dearg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24138 on: Today at 09:49:59 am
I think if Mane does leave then we need to go big, that's why the mention of Kane gets me thinking we need someone of that level but I can't see that happening

I like the Felix shouts I think he has a lot of potential

big shoes to fill whomever we sign :(
kaesarsosei

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24139 on: Today at 09:50:01 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 09:45:26 am
Antony got a red card for taking his shirt off twice in a game. Heard he has a personality not too much different from Richarlison, and hes known to taunt opponents constantly.

No thanks.

Wasnt/isnt Mane a bit of a shithouse though? I can remember games where he could have been sent off inside 10 minutes for us. I think Klopp has coached a better mentality into him.
Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24140 on: Today at 09:50:12 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:45:49 am
How much of a hit would AM be willing to take on a player they bought for 126m and who has improved since he's gone there?

His book value will be ~72m, reckon hed cost at least that so probably looking at 85-90m.
Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24141 on: Today at 09:51:43 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:49:05 am
Want me to come down there and cook ye breakfast an all? (I would do, obviously.)
https://youtu.be/SJx92fKCr4I
;D

Only know him from clips lads have posted on here. Think there was a link someone posted of us linked with a 42 million euros bid. Looks boss anyhoo
Layer 2

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24142 on: Today at 09:51:47 am
If theres going to be significant changes to our forward line, Id love there to be something to make us more clinical and lethal. I know we score a lot of goals, but I think thats inevitable due to the volume of possession and chances we create, but I still dont really class us as efficient/clinical with the final pass/conversion rate.

Whether thats a move to a proper no 9, I dont know. Its a tough one as we expect a hell of a lot from our forwards already in terms of defending/tracking back, link up play etc
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24143 on: Today at 09:51:52 am
Surprised no mentions of Lewadowski. Played under Klopp we are better than Barcelona. Its who we should be after if Mane leaves
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24144 on: Today at 09:55:52 am
He's old and seems obsessed with Spain. Obviously still class but we've seen the teams Ronaldo has played for from a similar age have no pressing ability because they carry an attacker who can't run as much anymore.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24145 on: Today at 09:56:44 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:30:26 am
Thats where he went wrong.

Ha ha true.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24146 on: Today at 09:59:47 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:45:49 am
How much of a hit would AM be willing to take on a player they bought for 126m and who has improved since he's gone there?

Sure I read somewhere that they would consider selling. Maybe 70-80m? We must have the money for that considering we will get almost half that for Mane.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24147 on: Today at 10:05:04 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:50:01 am
Wasnt/isnt Mane a bit of a shithouse though? I can remember games where he could have been sent off inside 10 minutes for us. I think Klopp has coached a better mentality into him.

https://www.football365.com/news/ajax-star-behaves-idiot-jeapardise-liverpool-transfer

I dont want a player whos been described as an idiot honestly. If you take that temperamental behaviour out of his football, I imagine he will probably have nothing else to contribute to the game.
BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24148 on: Today at 10:08:37 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:59:47 am
Sure I read somewhere that they would consider selling. Maybe 70-80m? We must have the money for that considering we will get almost half that for Mane.
Youd imagine so. The days of the cant afford it bandwagon, within reason, are surely behind us. We wont/cant compete with the petro dollar boys but after them were in a good financial state.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24149 on: Today at 10:14:07 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:08:37 am
Youd imagine so. The days of the cant afford it bandwagon, within reason, are surely behind us. We wont/cant compete with the petro dollar boys but after them were in a good financial state.

When I mentioned that I dont see how Chelsea, Utd, Arsenal and Spurs all spend £150m-£200m this summer most on here said they could and they all have the money. Well if thats the case then if we are selling Mane its going to be very hard to stomach if the line is we dont have the money like we heard a lot of last summer.
BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24150 on: Today at 10:16:48 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:14:07 am
When I mentioned that I dont see how Chelsea, Utd, Arsenal and Spurs all spend £150m-£200m this summer most on here said they could and they all have the money. Well if thats the case then if we are selling Mane its going to be very hard to stomach if the line is we dont have the money like we heard a lot of last summer.
I agree. We dont need to go mad either, we seemingly need two very high quality players, one in the midfield and one forward. Supplement that with a young right back and Carvalho and youre not looking at a ridiculous outlay, particularly when you consider well be selling a few (although potentially Mane aside, wont be a lot coming in.)
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24151 on: Today at 10:18:23 am
Antony plays in Holland. That rules him out.  His numbers are poor as well
xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24152 on: Today at 10:18:39 am
Quote from: F412OUK on Today at 09:14:10 am
If we are talking about names from the premier league, then theres no better than Son for us, fits us like a glove and would probably make an instant impact ala Diaz. Not sure if he is realistic or what his contact situation is like though.

think jesus might be a decent one as well

imagine a front line of Mohamed, jesus and son.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24153 on: Today at 10:23:49 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:18:23 am
Antony plays in Holland. That rules him out.  His numbers are poor as well

Why would playing in Holland rule him out? If we think he's ready to explode I can't imagine playing in Holland would stop us seriously looking at signing him. Plus his stats when he's played in the CL are still pretty good. But having Richarlison mannerisms might rule him out...
Bread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24154 on: Today at 10:26:02 am
A player I really like that I haven't seen mentioned often is Rafael Leao from AC Milan. He seems to have a fairly lengthy contract though, so he presumably wouldn't be cheap given Milan have just won Serie A.
Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24155 on: Today at 10:26:23 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 10:18:39 am
think jesus might be a decent one as well

imagine a front line of Mohamed, jesus and son.

Strange one Son, he signed a big new contract extension when Spurs were terrible under Nuno so he's either very loyal or not very ambitious. Either way it would be very hard to get him out of Spurs now.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24156 on: Today at 10:30:25 am
Bayern are hoping the fact they let Thiago go without complicated negotiations two years ago will help them reduce Liverpools asking price for Sadio Mane. [@BILD]
BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #24157 on: Today at 10:30:59 am
Quote from: Bread on Today at 10:26:02 am
A player I really like that I haven't seen mentioned often is Rafael Leao from AC Milan. He seems to have a fairly lengthy contract though, so he presumably wouldn't be cheap given Milan have just won Serie A.
Very exciting player, not sure he could play 9 though.
