« Reply #24080 on: Today at 08:24:19 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 08:22:59 am
If we are going that way, Id prefer Martinelli.
Doesn't he play off the left? We've already got Diaz for that spot, we need someone for the right.
« Reply #24081 on: Today at 08:28:12 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 08:22:59 am
If we are going that way, Id prefer Martinelli.

Could end up being a hell of a player that lad. Personally if we are losing Mane I would want someone with a better record of scoring goals.

Next few windows are going to be really tricky to navigate through as we evolve into Klopps next team. We have the best team in place to get this right.
« Reply #24082 on: Today at 08:28:52 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 08:24:19 am
Doesn't he play off the left? We've already got Diaz for that spot, we need someone for the right.

He would work down the middle IMO. Fairly strong player who can hold up the ball. And hes got above average vision, can play all 3 positions up front.
« Reply #24083 on: Today at 08:31:55 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:12:20 pm
I feel the same as you do Roy - mightily confused given everything we know about the players character.

Then theres a Twitter (I think it was Twitter - its not a platform I use) post from Luis Enrique, claiming Mane was deffo staying. There was also a quote somewhere from Klopp suggesting that BM had a history of unsettling his teams just before important finals/key matches with transfer bombshells.

Curiouser and curiouser

Yeah - its a strange one all round for me. I hope we run his contract down.
« Reply #24084 on: Today at 08:32:17 am »
Quote from: mkferdy on Today at 08:28:12 am
Could end up being a hell of a player that lad. Personally if we are losing Mane I would want someone with a better record of scoring goals.

Next few windows are going to be really tricky to navigate through as we evolve into Klopps next team. We have the best team in place to get this right.

Hes only 20, think in a couple of years time hell be wanted by the Spanish clubs. Think hell be the next breakout star of that generation of footballers.
« Reply #24085 on: Today at 08:40:35 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:31:55 am
Yeah - its a strange one all round for me. I hope we run his contract down.

Me too. It would be much better for next season to run the contract down.
« Reply #24086 on: Today at 08:43:54 am »

Liverpool were planning to open contract talks with Sadio Mane and the forward has not yet informed the club of his desire to leave. [
@_pauljoyce

So has Mane come out and made it public he want's to leave? I'm a bit behind on this.
« Reply #24087 on: Today at 08:44:41 am »
Martinelli feels like he'd be quite a logical option, in that I don't think we'll go for someone at the very top level and in Martinelli you'd have someone you could initially use as a rotation option. Only two years left on his Arsenal deal, so they'd be willing to sell I think if he told them he wanted to go. And we know Klopp absolutely loves him.
« Reply #24088 on: Today at 08:45:45 am »
Senior Anfield sources have dismissed suggestions in Germany that a deal could be done for around 30 million (£25.5 million). Liverpool believe they would be better off keeping Mane for another 12 months and losing him for nothing in 2023 rather than doing business for that. Liverpool value him at around 50 million (£42.5 million) and they would need to have a suitable replacement lined up before sanctioning a sale.

With Divock Origi leaving on a free transfer to AC Milan and Liverpool willing to listen to offers for Japan international Takumi Minamino, they certainly need at least one more attacker. The arrival of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham will help but it would be wrong to expect too much, too soon from the teenager.

https://theathletic.com/3339448/2022/05/30/mane-sadio-bayern-liverpool/
« Reply #24089 on: Today at 08:46:05 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:34:01 am
In an unrealistic world where you go big and get whomever, Saka would be right near the top of my list. Only two years left on his deal.

Yeah I think he's mustard. And he does feel kinda gettable too, with le arse missing out on UCL and what not.
« Reply #24090 on: Today at 08:47:06 am »
We should pip Spurs by going after Martin Terrier from Rennes. Somewhat similar to Diaz being right footed and plays on the left.
« Reply #24091 on: Today at 08:47:21 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 08:43:54 am
Liverpool were planning to open contract talks with Sadio Mane and the forward has not yet informed the club of his desire to leave. [
@_pauljoyce

So has Mane come out and made it public he want's to leave? I'm a bit behind on this.

No. But he will apparently.
« Reply #24092 on: Today at 08:47:49 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 08:43:54 am
Liverpool were planning to open contract talks with Sadio Mane and the forward has not yet informed the club of his desire to leave. [
@_pauljoyce

So has Mane come out and made it public he want's to leave? I'm a bit behind on this.

If thats the case then surely that puts us on the back foot?
« Reply #24093 on: Today at 08:48:48 am »
Would definitely go for Saka over Martinelli, top quality left-footed forwards aren't easy to find.
« Reply #24094 on: Today at 08:51:26 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:47:06 am
We should pip Spurs by going after Martin Terrier from Rennes. Somewhat similar to Diaz being right footed and plays on the left.

Mentioned him yesterday. Not seen a single second of him like, but fbref reckons he's the closest comparison to Mane. Brilliant goal return last season in Ligue 1 (with 21 in total, 19 excluding pens) and he's a decent size as well. Worry would be that this looks to have been his first big season, and he's already 25. But the same could be said for Diaz.

Plus just an excellent, excellent name.
« Reply #24095 on: Today at 08:51:56 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 08:43:54 am
Liverpool were planning to open contract talks with Sadio Mane and the forward has not yet informed the club of his desire to leave. [
@_pauljoyce

So has Mane come out and made it public he want's to leave? I'm a bit behind on this.

His agent has clearly fed journalists the story.  About twenty sources reported it within an hour.  Personally I'm a bit confused about why Mane isn't getting a bit of shite for it.  He's been a fantastic player for us, on and off the field, but leaking this the day after a European final, an hour before the bus left for a parade, after saying he had 'special news' or whatever he said isn't a good look.  He could of left it until the wound heals and when players scatter off on International duty, it still wouldn't be nice to hear, but it wouldn't sour things as much.
« Reply #24096 on: Today at 08:53:01 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:44:41 am
Martinelli feels like he'd be quite a logical option, in that I don't think we'll go for someone at the very top level and in Martinelli you'd have someone you could initially use as a rotation option. Only two years left on his Arsenal deal, so they'd be willing to sell I think if he told them he wanted to go. And we know Klopp absolutely loves him.
His end product isn't up to it. Great potential though but we need established players to continue winning.
« Reply #24097 on: Today at 08:54:17 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:48:48 am
Would definitely go for Saka over Martinelli, top quality left-footed forwards aren't easy to find.
His right peg isn't bad either.
« Reply #24098 on: Today at 08:57:45 am »
Funny one this which depends on a few things that I have no idea about- whos staying and going over the next couple of seasons, if having 5 top forwards is a realistic thing for us going forward (its been brilliant the past 6 months), and how Klopp sees our style of play developing.

Mané leaving this summer seems the most likely, which actually leaves us with a pretty decent spread over the front 3 positions, with the only question mark for me being on the right behind Mo. Carvalho might be that back up, but even if everyone stays thats still the main issue we have.

to be honest, I can see us not buying anyone if Mané leaves, unless Mo is off next year and an opportunity to get his replacement comes up either this summer or in January.

Only position this summer for me is CM. Right now I basically want Hendo at 24/5ish, but again depends on how Klopp wants us to play. With Jota starting, Mos pushed further out wide and theres a big hole for someone a lot more attacking, which was Elliot at the start of the season.
