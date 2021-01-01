Who is she?
The press briefings are pretty clear though - we want the valuation met. End of.
Only on Rawk will you find posters arguing if Barca have money to spend or not
Elephant in the room
Grandad, you're always being corrected.
Seems likely we will not be signing new contracts for Mane, Salah for Firmino so its probably a good time to switch to 4231, not too many goal scoring wide players out there who can play across the front 3.JotaDiaz Nkunku RaphinaThiago FabinhoRobbo VvD Konate TrentAlissonNot too shabby
Grief at home, Grief at Rawk.
Seriously, I mean they now give out to me.
Giving out must mean something different in your town to my town
.
Elephant in the room, but we still need another midfielder too.
We do, but it doesn't have to be someone as expensive as Tchouameni. We do have Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita and Jones, so adding someone like Sangare should be enough ...
Dembele links are utterly absurd. He got 2 goals this season. Thats absolutely pathetic. Hes nowhere near our level. So weird that the papers keep pretending we are interested in him.
Elephant in the room, but we still need another midfielder too.
The lack of quality number 9s in general is very clear, mad like.
Truth to be told, in three finals we scored zero goals. Whoever we sign, he has to be a big game player.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.6]