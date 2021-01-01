« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 582 583 584 585 586 [587]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1128718 times)

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23440 on: Today at 12:14:53 pm »
Sangare or Gavi. (CM)
Nkunku. (FW)
Ramsey. (RB)
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23441 on: Today at 12:16:39 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 12:13:41 pm
I dont see us been in for him , just interested in peoples thoughts on him by people who have seen him play

Seriously, I thibk he is a class player now but not sure he is someone we need at the moment unless mane or salah were to leave.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23442 on: Today at 12:18:36 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 11:43:21 am
When you think about it we have lost what prime Firmino brings to the team and not replaced it. He was an essential part of our major successes.

If he past it now then we need to sign a replacement. Our pressing from the front is not what it was. He usually instigated that. It was a huge part of us turning over possession and creating clear cut chances.

I'd actually be very interested to see how our turnovers won in the opposition half have developed over the years.

Those are like gold,chances to go at an unsettled defence.
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23443 on: Today at 12:19:07 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:12:40 pm
Who is that then?

That's down to our scouts and analysts, if we decide we need another forward this summer.

Nkunku springs to mind as someone who plays in a similar system in terms of pressing and has been prolific this season.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,546
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23444 on: Today at 12:27:16 pm »
Julian Ward's super computer will hopefully find the ideal partner or partners to go alongside Luis Diaz next season and for the future. The futures of Salah and Mane will be revealed. I've been wondering what Jota's role is going to be next season. He's been excellent again this season and got a brilliant goal return given his minutes but seems to have drifted in the last couple of months, hope he's not too displeased and ready to score plenty in 22/23.

I think Bobby stays for another year then goes. Minamino is a strange one, too. Would really like to see him stay but do we have eyes to cash in considering he'll probably get no more minutes in the league next season than he did this season, and does he want more regular football himself?

Midfield probably the most key area. Last summer I thought we needed two and didn't sign any. Ultimately they're all really good players in there but I think we can target a player on the market now who can come in and take a place most weeks if he's fit. Does Naby get a new contract? I don't know. Would love Curtis Jones to get more football next season after a stop/start year, but I'm not sure how we set up benefits his inclusion in the team sometimes. Hopefully himself and Klopp can make it work.

Defence has been solid throughout this season. Konate a superb signing and hopefully has ten years at this club ahead of him if we can be so lucky. The Scottish right back, is he coming in? That might be our only defensive addition and is probably all we need in that area. A new contract for Gomez would also be nice. I can see him getting more minutes at centre half next season as we may not be so fortunate with Matip's condition next time around, though Joe himself will need to stay fit.

I look forward to the madness of this thread throughout the summer. Shine on you crazy diamonds.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23445 on: Today at 12:27:47 pm »
To be honest, I don't know much about Carvalho.

Could he be seen as a Firmino replacement?

With Firmino, it's his skill, passing and link up play up. Play along with his his insane pressing.  He was never a prolific finisher but his work made it much easier for salah and mane.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23446 on: Today at 12:27:54 pm »
I think a progressive, press resistant 8 is more important to our development next season than another attacker.

Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,912
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23447 on: Today at 12:33:40 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:27:47 pm
To be honest, I don't know much about Carvalho.

Could he be seen as a Firmino replacement?

With Firmino, it's his skill, passing and link up play up. Play along with his his insane pressing.  He was never a prolific finisher but his work made it much easier for salah and mane.

Carvalho isnt a firmino replacement, hes an number 8/10 in our system, will hopefully add some much needed threat, he will get forward into the box from deeper positions, if anything I think hes more of an Oxlade chamberlain replacement
Logged

Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,962
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23448 on: Today at 12:34:05 pm »
I know I've said this before but replacing Origi with a physical striker/target man would be a good option to have. Having someone who can hold the ball with his back to goal is desperately needed in some games and considering that in such games we resort to crossing, then I don't know what our problem with such a player is. There's a reason why a limited player like Origi had so many clutch moments for us in decisive games and it's certainly not luck or by chance.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23449 on: Today at 12:36:11 pm »
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 12:34:05 pm
I know I've said this before but replacing Origi with a physical striker/target man would be a good option to have. Having someone who can hold the ball with his back to goal is desperately needed in some games and considering that in such games we resort to crossing, then I don't know what our problem with such a player is. There's a reason why a limited player like Origi had so many clutch moments for us in decisive games and it's certainly not luck or by chance.

But at the same time, it's difficult to sign a player who is a) going to be good enough and b) accept that he's in effect a plan B and therefore will rarely start and only be called upon when things are going wrong (or when players need a rest). Origi was pretty perfect in that sense.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23450 on: Today at 12:38:23 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:08:03 pm
Is it a goal scoring cf we need or another pressing machine like Firmino? Which is easier to get?

Can't really think of anyone like prime Firmino
We already have enough goals. What we need is a creative, hardworking CF with good hold-up play.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23451 on: Today at 12:38:28 pm »
If Mane goes we need to replace his goals. Hopefully Salah and Jota find form again.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,793
  • JFT96.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23452 on: Today at 12:43:22 pm »
I'
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:38:28 pm
If Mane goes we need to replace his goals. Hopefully Salah and Jota find form again.

I've no doubt Salah will find his goalscoring form again, a good summer refresh and he'll be right as rain. The contract situation is the problem. And with Jota I think you have to commit to him down the middle now; his link-up play can certainly improve but he's a bit of a killer around the box and with more trust in him in that position I think you'll get a proper good return from him. He'll frustrate you at times, but if someone was going to score a scruffy equalizer last night I think most would have expected it to come from him.

It feels wrong to say 'we need to be more clinical' but we do a times. Hell, City do too, but they've gone and likely rectified that. The fact that we're streets ahead of most sides in the league means we're going to score plenty of goals against them. Getting bucketloads against Norwich, Leeds, Everton, Watford and whoever else doesn't really matter when we struggle in key games against a stubborn low block.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,546
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23453 on: Today at 12:44:12 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:38:23 pm
We already have enough goals. What we need is a creative, hardworking CF with good hold-up play.

Who would you recommend in that mould? I've not seen too much football outside of Liverpool this year but I imagine there's options in that respect. People have noted Nkunku, I'm not exactly sure if he's that type of player but judging by his goal return this season he's moved into that area as I suspect he's not scoring 35 goals from midfield  ;D

I think next year is Firmino's last here. Would be surprised if he stayed beyond that, we've had his best years and there's probably an acceptance that his best years are sadly beyond him. I know little of Carvalho too but if he's not viewed as a sort of direct replacement for Bobby then you'd think in a years time a CF would be of some priority. Could someone like Joao Felix fill that role maybe? I'm sure he'd like to play in the Premier League and perhaps a more attacking system.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23454 on: Today at 12:45:39 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:44:12 pm
Who would you recommend in that mould? I've not seen too much football outside of Liverpool this year but I imagine there's options in that respect. People have noted Nkunku, I'm not exactly sure if he's that type of player but judging by his goal return this season he's moved into that area as I suspect he's not scoring 35 goals from midfield  ;D

I think next year is Firmino's last here. Would be surprised if he stayed beyond that, we've had his best years and there's probably an acceptance that his best years are sadly beyond him. I know little of Carvalho too but if he's not viewed as a sort of direct replacement for Bobby then you'd think in a years time a CF would be of some priority. Could someone like Joao Felix fill that role maybe? I'm sure he'd like to play in the Premier League and perhaps a more attacking system.
I like Lautaro Martinez but I'm not sure about his hold-up play.

Sir Harold of Kane?  ;)
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23455 on: Today at 12:52:41 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:38:23 pm
We already have enough goals. What we need is a creative, hardworking CF with good hold-up play.

We aren't scoring enough goals to win though.

We aren't creating as many clear cut chances especially v top team. We always needed Alot of chances to score. We aren't really a team that will take the one chance we get in a game. The more we create the more we score and big part of that creation of chance was Firminos selfless work and creativity. Someone mentioned Wijnaldum also and his ball carrying abilities were lost as well.

We have strengthened in other areas Ofc but the chaos factor Firmino brought to the team is gone
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,546
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23456 on: Today at 12:56:51 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:45:39 pm
I like Lautaro Martinez but I'm not sure about his hold-up play.

Sir Harold of Kane?  ;)

I like Martinez too, he's done well with Inter and I'd expect him to continue scoring wherever he plays as he comes into his 'best years'

You may joke on Sir Harold, but if he's up for the challenge ... *legs it and takes cover*  ;D
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,523
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23457 on: Today at 12:59:19 pm »
I personally think this new version of Harry Kane that weve seen over the past couple of seasons, one whos excellent at dropping deep to link midfield and attack, yet also unbelievably clinical when presented with an opportunity is exactly what we need. Now due to various factors, age, injury record, cost, its probably a no go. So is there anyone else that fits that mould, especially with regards to the unbelievably clinical aspect? With Kane, you never doubt hell score, were almost that good now, that its only those kind of talents that can take us up another level. Similar to City signing Haaland. Either that or we find our own De Bruyne/next Gerrard.
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,793
  • JFT96.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23458 on: Today at 01:01:31 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:56:51 pm
I like Martinez too, he's done well with Inter and I'd expect him to continue scoring wherever he plays as he comes into his 'best years'

You may joke on Sir Harold, but if he's up for the challenge ... *legs it and takes cover*  ;D

Kane doesn't help the age profile of the team but he does A, guarantee you goals, B, help you hold the ball up and link play better and C, gives you a slightly more physical option (he's not a beast, but he's a strong lad for what he does).

I don't think the price would be worth it, but I think he's as safe as a player to fit in as you'd find. No problems with adapting to the league, he'd have pace and runners each side with Diaz and Salah providing Mane leaves, and as he's proved with his connection with Son he will assist too and he's fairly good in transition considering he isn't all that quick.


If you want to throw everything at the next 2 or 3 years then do it. If not, go for the youthful option.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,546
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23459 on: Today at 01:03:47 pm »
Agree with that Adeemo. We've all joked about Kane in the past for whatever reasons but if you could find someone who has done what he's done, certainly in the 20/21 season we'd be fucking laughing.

Also with you on that Gerrard/De Bruyne point. You feel if we get that player in the middle it could all just sort of click into place throughout the team, and almost give us something fresh in the attack despite playing with what would mostly be the same personnel.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Pages: 1 ... 582 583 584 585 586 [587]   Go Up
« previous next »
 