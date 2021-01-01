« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 580 581 582 583 584 [585]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1126613 times)

Online seal75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 936
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23360 on: Today at 09:52:02 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:04:34 am
Finishing isn't our problem. Hold-up play and ball retention are.
The 3 finals we've played in don't agree with you.
Logged
"Ni pour, ni contre. Bien au contraire!", Coluche.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23361 on: Today at 09:53:45 am »
Quote from: seal75 on Today at 09:52:02 am
The 3 finals we've played in don't agree with you.
Finishing is the final touch. If we held the ball better, we'd have created more and won in regulation time.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,490
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23362 on: Today at 09:56:25 am »
Quote from: seal75 on Today at 09:52:02 am
The 3 finals we've played in don't agree with you.

The other 60 odd games do tho
You dont make recruitment decisions based on one off games
Logged

Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23363 on: Today at 09:56:36 am »
Quote from: proudred on Today at 08:44:10 am
Buy a no 9. A finisher. Some one in the mold of prime cavani.

Do we? Are we really creative enough that having a #9 would make much difference. We rely too much on full backs which has cost us because their crossing and set pieces have fallen to pieces down the stretch and under pressure.

Our problem isn't a striker. It's lack of offensive midfielders to make the final pass/run/dribble against low blocks or in the pressure of huge games. Even the midfielders we're linked with are just physical combative players. Wheres the next De Bruyne?
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,342
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23364 on: Today at 09:58:14 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:56:25 am
The other 60 odd games do tho
You dont make recruitment decisions based on one off games

Finishing quality was lacking over three huge games though and finishing under pressure.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,876
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23365 on: Today at 09:59:11 am »
Where's this we need a forward / striker nonsense coming from? Unless we are selling one of our current 5?
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,020
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23366 on: Today at 09:59:48 am »
The amount of times I saw one of our midfielders with his foot on the ball 30yards from the Real goal last night was a testament to Reals tactics of standing off us but also the lack of a central attacking force for us.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,490
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23367 on: Today at 10:01:32 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:58:14 am
Finishing quality was lacking over three huge games though and finishing under pressure.

So?
You want me to pick 3 key games where it wasnt?
This is just insane recency bias because things didnt go our way last night

And Ill act as spoiler for you all - were much more likely to lose another forward this summer than we are to sign another one
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 580 581 582 583 584 [585]   Go Up
« previous next »
 