Buy a no 9. A finisher. Some one in the mold of prime cavani.



Do we? Are we really creative enough that having a #9 would make much difference. We rely too much on full backs which has cost us because their crossing and set pieces have fallen to pieces down the stretch and under pressure.Our problem isn't a striker. It's lack of offensive midfielders to make the final pass/run/dribble against low blocks or in the pressure of huge games. Even the midfielders we're linked with are just physical combative players. Wheres the next De Bruyne?