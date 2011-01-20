



Everton have made an inquiry to Red Bull Bragantino over midfielder Eric Ramires but feel the price is high according to Ge Globo.Marcelo Hazan had reported in UoL Sport Thursday (26 May) that the club were interested in the 20-year-old Brazilian.His current side are not reportedly willing to sell him on the cheap having only completed his permanent signing in the winter, putting him in the first year of a deal that runs until 2026.Bragantino paid just under £2million for 70% of his rights at the end of 2021, which would value the full rights at under £3million.But it is unclear whether the Toffees have ended their interest based on the asking price they were quoted for the Brazil under-20 international, who previously spent time on loan in Europe with Basel.Money is tightUnless the Brazilian top flight side has seen a Premier League outfit coming and quoted an astronomical figure it cant be an encouraging sign that Everton want the price brought down.If they consider Ramires, who has made 84 appearances in the countrys Serie A, good enough to make an approach, then surely even double the value that Brangantino paid for him in December should not be prohibitive.Either he isnt a strong enough prospect or the club are really operating at reduced circumstances.After a minimal summer outlay last year, January signings funded by the sale of Lucas Digne, and now shifting some players from the wage bill at the expiry of their contracts it would have seemed like the Toffees should have some flexibility.It may be a matter of up front money that has held this approach back, as the club have offered James Tarkowski £90,000-a-week to move to Goodison according to The Telegraph.A whole host of current Everton midfielders futures are up in the air as only Alex Iwobi and Abdoulaye Doucoure appear to be free from speculation over exits.Frank Lampard surely wants to make significant changes to the squad, but looks like he will have to be pretty picky when it comes to who he spends money on.