Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23280 on: Yesterday at 07:41:02 pm »
Mane For sure, I would say it is more important to win the Champions League, Mane agrees. If you ask me directly, I say it is important to win both. But the Champions League will forever be special. Of course, I will always fight for both trophies. I know how important they are, especially for Liverpool. We want more Premier League trophies in the future.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23281 on: Yesterday at 07:43:47 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:20:51 pm
I dont believe any RAWKites are playing in the final!  I reckon we can decide what threads to hang out in by ourselves  ;)
True but the thread feels like full silly season when the season still happening
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23282 on: Yesterday at 07:56:12 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 07:09:24 pm
I dont mind this thread overall but any chance this get locked for the next day so we can just focus on the final?

Better idea: can we lock some people IN this thread so they can't go anywhere else on RAWK?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23283 on: Yesterday at 08:07:45 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on Yesterday at 06:09:44 pm
whats with all the Kane talk  :o any substance to it or just the usual twitter shite?

There is substance to it, that substance is glue.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23284 on: Yesterday at 08:37:18 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on Yesterday at 06:09:44 pm
whats with all the Kane talk  :o any substance to it or just the usual twitter shite?


It's just a smokescreen,shielding from view our relentless pursuit of Lewa.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23285 on: Yesterday at 08:48:02 pm »
Liverpool are interested in Red Bull Bragantino midfielder Eric Ramires (21) and there are talks between the clubs for a summer transfer.

Red Bull Bragantino are currently demanding 15M for the transfer.

[@JorgeNicola]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23286 on: Yesterday at 08:51:21 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 03:32:32 pm
Nunez looks good but I was put off him quite a bit by an article posted here (by Gerry I think) about how he's not much else but a goalscorer, and that his passing and link up play is pretty dire.

I haven't watched him for more than a total of about 5 games but it was a damning piece.

Personally, I am not bothered much by the analysis of the wannabe scouts on the internet. Klopp and Ward have a brilliant scouting and analysis team, and if they decide that a player is a good fit for us, there is a 99% chance they are spot on ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23287 on: Yesterday at 09:02:08 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 05:21:19 pm
A move to Bayern would make very little sense. A drop down in league profile, probably less chance of winning the Champions League, and probably not much if any uplift in wages. He might go to PSG for the money or La Liga to fulfill a childhood dream but a move to Bayern would be odd.

Bundesliga is a wonderful league, Bayern Munich are one of the 3-4 clubs in the World at the same level as LFC, and Mane has already lived for 2 years less than 100 miles from Munich. I'd obviously want him to stay, but if he wants a new challenge, good luck to him. We will still get 50 million for him, and spend the money wisely on another attacker ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23288 on: Yesterday at 09:22:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:48:02 pm

Everton unhappy with Red Bull Bragantino asking price for Eric Ramires amid financial pressure


Everton have made an inquiry to Red Bull Bragantino over midfielder Eric Ramires but feel the price is high according to Ge Globo.

Marcelo Hazan had reported in UoL Sport Thursday (26 May) that the club were interested in the 20-year-old Brazilian.

His current side are not reportedly willing to sell him on the cheap having only completed his permanent signing in the winter, putting him in the first year of a deal that runs until 2026.

Bragantino paid just under £2million for 70% of his rights at the end of 2021, which would value the full rights at under £3million.

But it is unclear whether the Toffees have ended their interest based on the asking price they were quoted for the Brazil under-20 international, who previously spent time on loan in Europe with Basel.

Money is tight

Unless the Brazilian top flight side has seen a Premier League outfit coming and quoted an astronomical figure it cant be an encouraging sign that Everton want the price brought down.

If they consider Ramires, who has made 84 appearances in the countrys Serie A, good enough to make an approach, then surely even double the value that Brangantino paid for him in December should not be prohibitive.

Either he isnt a strong enough prospect or the club are really operating at reduced circumstances.

After a minimal summer outlay last year, January signings funded by the sale of Lucas Digne, and now shifting some players from the wage bill at the expiry of their contracts it would have seemed like the Toffees should have some flexibility.

It may be a matter of up front money that has held this approach back, as the club have offered James Tarkowski £90,000-a-week to move to Goodison according to The Telegraph.

A whole host of current Everton midfielders futures are up in the air as only Alex Iwobi and Abdoulaye Doucoure appear to be free from speculation over exits.

Frank Lampard surely wants to make significant changes to the squad, but looks like he will have to be pretty picky when it comes to who he spends money on.


https://www.goodisonnews.com/2022/05/27/everton-unhappy-with-red-bull-bragantino-asking-price-for-eric-ramires-amid-financial-pressure/
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23289 on: Yesterday at 09:33:57 pm »
Can always count on you Capon.

Journalism's loss was RAWK's gain.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23290 on: Yesterday at 09:42:18 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:26:43 pm
He wants to stay.

https://www.mundodeportivo.com/futbol/fc-barcelona/20220527/1001813121/gavi-piensa-irse-barca-verano.html
https://www.sport.es/es/noticias/barca/liverpool-dispuesto-pagar-clausula-gavi-13719144

Well, those articles are stating that he wants to stay at Barcelona, but we are offering much better financial terms. Laporta was quoted the other day saying that Gavi's agent hasn't even bothered responding to Barcelona's last offer ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23291 on: Yesterday at 09:45:43 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:22:17 pm
Everton unhappy with Red Bull Bragantino asking price for Eric Ramires amid financial pressure


Everton have made an inquiry to Red Bull Bragantino over midfielder Eric Ramires but feel the price is high according to Ge Globo.

Marcelo Hazan had reported in UoL Sport Thursday (26 May) that the club were interested in the 20-year-old Brazilian.

His current side are not reportedly willing to sell him on the cheap having only completed his permanent signing in the winter, putting him in the first year of a deal that runs until 2026.

Bragantino paid just under £2million for 70% of his rights at the end of 2021, which would value the full rights at under £3million.

But it is unclear whether the Toffees have ended their interest based on the asking price they were quoted for the Brazil under-20 international, who previously spent time on loan in Europe with Basel.

Money is tight

Unless the Brazilian top flight side has seen a Premier League outfit coming and quoted an astronomical figure it cant be an encouraging sign that Everton want the price brought down.

If they consider Ramires, who has made 84 appearances in the countrys Serie A, good enough to make an approach, then surely even double the value that Brangantino paid for him in December should not be prohibitive.

Either he isnt a strong enough prospect or the club are really operating at reduced circumstances.

After a minimal summer outlay last year, January signings funded by the sale of Lucas Digne, and now shifting some players from the wage bill at the expiry of their contracts it would have seemed like the Toffees should have some flexibility.

It may be a matter of up front money that has held this approach back, as the club have offered James Tarkowski £90,000-a-week to move to Goodison according to The Telegraph.

A whole host of current Everton midfielders futures are up in the air as only Alex Iwobi and Abdoulaye Doucoure appear to be free from speculation over exits.

Frank Lampard surely wants to make significant changes to the squad, but looks like he will have to be pretty picky when it comes to who he spends money on.


https://www.goodisonnews.com/2022/05/27/everton-unhappy-with-red-bull-bragantino-asking-price-for-eric-ramires-amid-financial-pressure/
Pierre Blerbleugh delivering the goods again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23292 on: Yesterday at 09:46:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:33:57 pm
Can always count on you Capon.

Journalism's loss was RAWK's gain.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:45:43 pm
Pierre Blerbleugh delivering the goods again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23293 on: Yesterday at 11:19:07 pm »
Turns out Mbappe's mother is a huge Liverpool fan and hence for courtesy Mbappe talked with Liverpool briefly. Why the feck kids don't listen to their mothers nowadays?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23294 on: Yesterday at 11:28:19 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 11:19:07 pm
Turns out Mbappe's mother is a huge Liverpool fan and hence for courtesy Mbappe talked with Liverpool briefly. Why the feck kids don't listen to their mothers nowadays?
I'm glad they don't, as I'm quite happy with Jurgen as manager to be honest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23295 on: Today at 12:12:15 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 06:18:21 pm
Any truth in us looking for a Gavi, Xavi, and Xabi midfield?
How about Gavi, Xavi and Harvey?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23296 on: Today at 12:42:22 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:33:57 pm
Can always count on you Capon.

Journalism's loss was RAWK's gain.
There is only one journalist in this thread..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23297 on: Today at 05:00:31 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 11:19:07 pm
Turns out Mbappe's mother is a huge Liverpool fan and hence for courtesy Mbappe talked with Liverpool briefly. Why the feck kids don't listen to their mothers nowadays?

Adrien Rabiot does and look how that turned out for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23298 on: Today at 07:01:30 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 12:12:15 am
How about Gavi, Xavi and Harvey?

Tottenham used to have Kane and the Dane.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23299 on: Today at 07:52:08 am »
arsenal had saka, xhaka and lacca only a week ago
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23300 on: Today at 08:20:07 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 07:52:08 am
arsenal had saka, xhaka and lacca only a week ago

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23301 on: Today at 10:45:53 am »
Apparently, we are interested in signing Dembélé on a free.

https://www.sport.es/es/noticias/barca/liverpool-contacta-osumane-dembele-13721643
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23302 on: Today at 10:47:53 am »
Thought he was off to PSG.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23303 on: Today at 10:49:45 am »
We never played Amoo, Ngoo and Ngog together  sadly 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23304 on: Today at 11:04:44 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:45:53 am
Apparently, we are interested in signing Dembélé on a free.

https://www.sport.es/es/noticias/barca/liverpool-contacta-osumane-dembele-13721643
"It is more than likely that Sadio Mané will leave and Firmino is on the transfer list..."

I can imagine we might be keeping an eye on Dembele. But this doesn't feel like the best informed story.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #23305 on: Today at 11:06:30 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:49:45 am
We never played Amoo, Ngoo and Ngog together  sadly 

Amoo and Ngoo would have been perfect for Everton.
