This further highlights my point.



Mbappe and Haaland are always used but they are incredibly unique cases. They've been built up to be the next Ronaldo and Messi already and this has no doubt been used to leverage their positions and demand these huge wages, how many other players have the bargaining position to do this? There will be VERY few. The 2 of them are the exception, not the rule surely?



Take Tchouameni for example, he's not someone who is going to be demanding that kind of money or even remotely close, who's to say he's going to even be asking for more than many of our existing players? Who is his agent and how much would we be looking at in agents fees? What is his current wage? It's all good and well saying clubs need to show more transparency but how can a discussion happen without that? It again comes back to people making wild assumptions based on little factual information which negates any worthwhile discussion on the 'total cost' of a player. Happy to be proven wrong and/or educated it but you've mentioned fees in Tchouamenis case and even compared it directly with that of Bellingham, what is this based on? Is this a good chance of being highly accurate due to being based on factual information or just they're both young and highly rated so same financial package is a given?



Part of the reason these discussions aren't really needed is because the club is well run we wont be bringing in signings who obliterate the wage structure. Diaz may not be on peanuts, but none of the footballers here are, his wages may however be incredibly disproportionate to his ability (solely in a footballing sense) he wouldn't be the first red you can say this about.



Talking about other factors in deals can be worthwhile but a lot of the information isn't even available, there can't realistically be a push for this to happen with the majority of the information not even available. It would simply lead to shouting down of other fans who want new signings stating they are showing ignorance and expecting too much and/or shouting down of fans who speculate over these financials without having all the necessary info.



I don't get what you're saying. You agree on the one hand that we do need more information to talk accurately about the true cost but since Haaland and Mbappe are such outliers it's really not even necessary? That's really kind of odd.Especially for LFC as the talk about transfer spend and net spend completely misleads the public about our spending. We spend the most on agents fees in the PL or thereabouts. We're the 3rd highest wage bill but with bonuses it could be 2nd or almost 1st. Our £50m signing is probably going to cost us more than Tottenham's £50m signing but maybe not as much as ManC or PSG's or Newcastle's £50m signing. These are clearly not the same thing so to say it's ok to talk about it as if it's the same thing is just patently not true and makes for ridiculous situations. ManC in particular has benefitted from this as they for years just Jedi hand waved away complaints about their spending with "it wasn't the biggest transfer fee" response as they shoveled untoward millions out the door.As far as Tchoumeni, you're basically arguing he may be a sucker unlike others? If Real Madrid and us are offering the same transfer fee but Real Madrid is paying the agent double who then convinces him to go there is it the same? Or he chooses us for less money because he's so dumb he doesn't understand the difference? So yes we don't have that info but the point is hopefully in going forward we will ask for it. How he compares to Bellingham, they're both full international midfielders with their entire careers ahead of them still and wanted by almost every big club in the world if given the chance. I'd actually expect Bellingham to be more expensive since he's English but as a base line they are certainly comparable.Lastly, as we saw again with Salah today, players running down their contract is going to become more and more prevalent as then more of the money the clubs spend go to them. As this becomes more prevalent and the use of a transfer fee becomes less so then using the transfer fee as a base line is again wholly misleading in what is going on.