Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22800 on: Today at 04:02:26 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 03:59:44 pm

Thanks. Will check it out.
My main problem with it is that the theme is blue :). I did once ask if that could be changed, many years ago, but don't think anyone responded.
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22801 on: Today at 04:21:10 pm »
Our mate Peter Falk says that we'll sell one of Mane, Salah or Firmino if we win the CL. Which sounds like nonsense, not sure why winning or losing one game would be a factor in any decision around their futures.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22802 on: Today at 04:21:42 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 03:54:24 pm
Probably off on a free after that, it's the only way for him to maximise his earning potential really.

Much better scenario than him leaving next summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22803 on: Today at 04:34:45 pm »
I don't think any transfer fee would be better than another season of Salah would it? If he leaves at the end of his contract... that's up to him mainly?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22804 on: Today at 04:41:21 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:21:10 pm
Our mate Peter Falk says that we'll sell one of Mane, Salah or Firmino if we win the CL. Which sounds like nonsense, not sure why winning or losing one game would be a factor in any decision around their futures.
Maybe we're like "Sod it, let's rebuild. We've won the biggest trophy anyway".
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22805 on: Today at 04:42:49 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:21:10 pm
Our mate Peter Falk says that we'll sell one of Mane, Salah or Firmino if we win the CL. Which sounds like nonsense, not sure why winning or losing one game would be a factor in any decision around their futures.
Klopp was asked this question and said no.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22806 on: Today at 04:44:47 pm »
If we are losing someone and Nkunku isn't going this summer then get me Rafael Leao!! Or Gnabry.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22807 on: Today at 04:46:00 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 01:25:48 pm
One of Chelsea's main targets isn't he? Probably come up against him next year.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:28:18 pm
I think the problem is that being a lefty he plays LCB, and that's Virgil's position. So you'd have to be willing to be backup for a few years, and only play in the games Virgil doesn't - which isn't many currently.

Think Spurs and Chelsea have been heavily linked, reckon he moves to one of them this summer.
He's said he's staying at Leipzig for next season, only reason I've posted his interview, as no chance we would buy him this season. Even though he's a lefty... him or VvD could play on the right if needed. I wouldn't say it was that likely just because we're well stocked at CB atm, but maybe things looks different in the future.   
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22808 on: Today at 04:47:07 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:21:10 pm
Our mate Peter Falk says that we'll sell one of Mane, Salah or Firmino if we win the CL. Which sounds like nonsense, not sure why winning or losing one game would be a factor in any decision around their futures.
Yeah, can't see how the result matters to it. There's a certain logic in not letting two of the three run down their contracts (really, both Salah/Mane as Firmino's value is probably significantly lower). Sounds like Salah is saying "You're not selling me this summer", so either we need a contract for Mane at least, or there might be some truth to speculation about Bayern. All guesswork, though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22809 on: Today at 04:50:18 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:21:10 pm
Our mate Peter Falk says that we'll sell one of Mane, Salah or Firmino if we win the CL. Which sounds like nonsense, not sure why winning or losing one game would be a factor in any decision around their futures.
Thats obvious nonsense. However, the fact that we have 3 of our old front 3 expiring and aging at the same time is relavant. I think Firmino stays and leaves on a free. Salah is staying, not sure if he's signing a new contract but you'd hope so. Mane would be the one as he's had a lot of rumours about being Lewandowsi's replacement. I dunno how much Lewa is on but it will be substantial, they could give him what he earns, likely more than we'll offer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22810 on: Today at 04:52:08 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 03:40:39 pm
Guys, I need some help.

Is there a mobile version of RAWK, so that I can view these threads better on my phone?

The regular RAWK website appears weird on the phone.

Help please

There is an app for this, Tapatalk.
Give it a try It's brilliant and got dark mode too.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22811 on: Today at 05:00:23 pm »
Odds must be super short on Salah leaving as a free agent after next season - which probably isnt a bad outcome for everyone
Great that we dont have to worry about him going this summer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22812 on: Today at 05:01:17 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:44:47 pm
If we are losing someone and Nkunku isn't going this summer then get me Rafael Leao!! Or Gnabry.

If Mane wants to go to Bayern then a direct swap with Gnabry seems fair. I think Mane is better but Gnabry is a lot younger.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22813 on: Today at 05:10:00 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:00:23 pm
Odds must be super short on Salah leaving as a free agent after next season - which probably isnt a bad outcome for everyone
Great that we dont have to worry about him going this summer

If Salah doesn't want to renew his contract the club should force a sale even if it meant telling him he won't play. What is the point of keeping him for one season when we can get a good amount of money to buy a replacement who will be with us for years not just one season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22814 on: Today at 05:10:32 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:00:23 pm
Odds must be super short on Salah leaving as a free agent after next season - which probably isnt a bad outcome for everyone
Great that we dont have to worry about him going this summer
Losing Mo on a free is a bad outcome, would MUCH rather he renewed but if not we should sell. We can let Firmino go on a free as we wouldn't get that much for him, but Mo going on a free seems like a lot of money down the drain that could be spent on the likes of Nkunku etc. Same with Mane as he would fetch a few quid with his recent form.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22815 on: Today at 05:11:30 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:10:00 pm
If Salah doesn't want to renew his contract the club should force a sale even if it meant telling him he won't play. What is the point of keeping him for one season when we can get a good amount of money to buy a replacement who will be with us for years not just one season.

If he's refusing to sign over money, then yea.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22816 on: Today at 05:11:48 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 06:41:47 am
This further highlights my point.

Mbappe and Haaland are always used but they are incredibly unique cases. They've been built up to be the next Ronaldo and Messi already and this has no doubt been used to leverage their positions and demand these huge wages, how many other players have the bargaining position to do this? There will be VERY few. The 2 of them are the exception, not the rule surely?

Take Tchouameni for example, he's not someone who is going to be demanding that kind of money or even remotely close, who's to say he's going to even be asking for more than many of our existing players? Who is his agent and how much would we be looking at in agents fees? What is his current wage? It's all good and well saying clubs need to show more transparency but how can a discussion happen without that? It again comes back to people making wild assumptions based on little factual information which negates any worthwhile discussion on the 'total cost' of a player. Happy to be proven wrong and/or educated it but you've mentioned fees in Tchouamenis case and even compared it directly with that of Bellingham, what is this based on? Is this a good chance of being highly accurate due to being based on factual information or just they're both young and highly rated so same financial package is a given?

Part of the reason these discussions aren't really needed is because the club is well run we wont be bringing in signings who obliterate the wage structure. Diaz may not be on peanuts, but none of the footballers here are, his wages may however be incredibly disproportionate to his ability (solely in a footballing sense) he wouldn't be the first red you can say this about.

Talking about other factors in deals can be worthwhile but a lot of the information isn't even available, there can't realistically be a push for this to happen with the majority of the information not even available. It would simply lead to shouting down of other fans who want new signings stating they are showing ignorance and expecting too much and/or shouting down of fans who speculate over these financials without having all the necessary info.

I don't get what you're saying. You agree on the one hand that we do need more information to talk accurately about the true cost but since Haaland and Mbappe are such outliers it's really not even necessary? That's really kind of odd.

Especially for LFC as the talk about transfer spend and net spend completely misleads the public about our spending. We spend the most on agents fees in the PL or thereabouts. We're the 3rd highest wage bill but with bonuses it could be 2nd or almost 1st. Our £50m signing is probably going to cost us more than Tottenham's £50m signing but maybe not as much as ManC or PSG's or Newcastle's £50m signing. These are clearly not the same thing so to say it's ok to talk about it as if it's the same thing is just patently not true and makes for ridiculous situations. ManC in particular has benefitted from this as they for years just Jedi hand waved away complaints about their spending with "it wasn't the biggest transfer fee" response as they shoveled untoward millions out the door.

As far as Tchoumeni, you're basically arguing he may be a sucker unlike others? If Real Madrid and us are offering the same transfer fee but Real Madrid is paying the agent double who then convinces him to go there is it the same? Or he chooses us for less money because he's so dumb he doesn't understand the difference? So yes we don't have that info but the point is hopefully in going forward we will ask for it. How he compares to Bellingham, they're both full international midfielders with their entire careers ahead of them still and wanted by almost every big club in the world if given the chance. I'd actually expect Bellingham to be more expensive since he's English but as a base line they are certainly comparable.

Lastly, as we saw again with Salah today, players running down their contract is going to become more and more prevalent as then more of the money the clubs spend go to them. As this becomes more prevalent and the use of a transfer fee becomes less so then using the transfer fee as a base line is again wholly misleading in what is going on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22817 on: Today at 05:13:03 pm »
Why on earth would we sell Salah - were trying to win football matches not the accountancy cup
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22818 on: Today at 05:16:20 pm »
I believe Sala has known for a long time he wasn't signing that contract, well since the ANC.
When Kevin Keegan left us on a freebie in 77 nobody could question his commitment in that last season. I don't think we will see the same from Mo if the last couple of months are anything to go by.
On the other hand Mane has never stopped playing well week in week out. And hardly a mention about contracts.
I know out of the two I hope signs but if Mane plays his contract out next season I know he will do it like Kevin Keegan did in 77.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22819 on: Today at 05:16:22 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:13:03 pm
Why on earth would we sell Salah - were trying to win football matches not the accountancy cup

Depends if you're looking at next season or the few to follow. It's either give him a contract or sell him imo. Can't let a £100m asset walk out the door on a free. Well I mean we can but wouldn't be the best for the club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22820 on: Today at 05:16:33 pm »
Quote from: The Klapp on Today at 05:10:32 pm
Losing Mo on a free is a bad outcome, would MUCH rather he renewed but if not we should sell. We can let Firmino go on a free as we wouldn't get that much for him, but Mo going on a free seems like a lot of money down the drain that could be spent on the likes of Nkunku etc. Same with Mane as he would fetch a few quid with his recent form.

This after Mo has literally just said he's definitely staying.  ::)

We already know Klopps thinking on these things with Can and Gini, he'd much prefer the continuity, with the replacement lined up or already in place.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22821 on: Today at 05:18:18 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:16:22 pm
Depends if you're looking at next season or the few to follow. It's either give him a contract or sell him imo. Can't let a £100m asset walk out the door on a free. Well I mean we can but wouldn't be the best for the club.

Id rather win the league next season than worry about something that the club dont seem worried about.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22822 on: Today at 05:21:49 pm »
Would be interesting to know how many players have renewed with us going into their final year? Not a good negotiation spot to leave yourself in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22823 on: Today at 05:22:16 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:16:22 pm
Depends if you're looking at next season or the few to follow. It's either give him a contract or sell him imo. Can't let a £100m asset walk out the door on a free. Well I mean we can but wouldn't be the best for the club.

He's only a £100m asset to a club that can front the cash and (crucially) can get Mo to consent to joining.

If Mo was up for joining the three or four clubs who could do that (including the two in the PL), he probably wouldn't be ruling out leaving this summer so unequivocally today.

It leaves him able to be somewhat more affordable to the big clubs abroad like Real Bayern and maybe even an Italian club.

Quote from: BER on Today at 05:16:33 pm
We already know Klopps thinking on these things with Can and Gini, he'd much prefer the continuity, with the replacement lined up or already in place.

To be fair it's not even close to a similar playing field as Can, who was scarcely good enough to stay (let alone to be someone who could bring significant transfer funds in)
Suppose the other side to the coin is that it also makes him available to a club that we wouldn't sanction a transfer to this summer (such as City or Newcastle)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22824 on: Today at 05:22:41 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:13:03 pm
Why on earth would we sell Salah - were trying to win football matches not the accountancy cup

Because its better for the club long term especially since we cant fake sponsorships, we only spend what we earn so why turn 50m or more away just for one season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22825 on: Today at 05:23:47 pm »
I dont think well lose any of our attacking starters this summer, if the Tchoo Tchoo rumours are true then were looking to strengthen in midfield. Take the year they have remaining to work something out contract wise and hopefully a compromise can be reached. I think it will be a pretty big headache replacing Salah, cant think of any wide right attackers that even come close to his output.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22826 on: Today at 05:23:51 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:22:41 pm
Because its better for the club long term especially since we cant fake sponsorships, we only spend what we earn so why turn 50m or more away just for one season.

Coz he's better than anyone we could sign and we'll win loads and make loads of money anyway.
