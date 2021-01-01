« previous next »
dakid

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22680 on: Yesterday at 10:00:27 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 07:04:27 pm
We payed 58m for Keita in 2018. 4 years down the line, I think 68m is probably the inflation adjusted price of Keita from 4 years ago.so I think the fee is not the issue.perhaps the wages are?
We have been linked with him for months by respectable journalists and his fee has been touted as being between 60 and 80 million. Bo doubt discussions have been going on with the player during this time and we would have done due dilligance on expected price. He was clearly out number 1 target this summer. To thibk we wouldn't pay only 68m for a player of his class that just turned 22 is bonkers. Not one journalist has said there was a bidding war. Not sure why people find it so hard to say he just chose Madrid over us. It happens but it's a shame as he is unbelievably talented and of course that's exactly why Madrid wanted him.
Logged

PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22681 on: Yesterday at 10:04:31 pm »
Quote from: dakid on Yesterday at 10:00:27 pm
We have been linked with him for months by respectable journalists and his fee has been touted as being between 60 and 80 million. Bo doubt discussions have been going on with the player during this time and we would have done due dilligance on expected price. He was clearly out number 1 target this summer. To thibk we wouldn't pay only 68m for a player of his class that just turned 22 is bonkers. Not one journalist has said there was a bidding war. Not sure why people find it so hard to say he just chose Madrid over us. It happens but it's a shame as he is unbelievably talented and of course that's exactly why Madrid wanted him.

Come on, we all know that Real Madrid have agreed to pay AS Monaco's asking price of 80 million plus bonuses, and we haven't even made a bid. It is not a shame to admit that we can't afford to be part of these battles ...
Logged

Caps4444

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22682 on: Yesterday at 10:06:21 pm »
Im pretty sure we would also pay the required 68m. I dont think the fee or the salary is an issue.I think he wants to go to Madrid, which is fair enough.

70 mil is probably the equivalent of 50 mil 4 years ago.

If the asking price is met, then its up to the player to choose.we probably didnt bid as we knew he was going to choose Madrid.
Logged

RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22683 on: Yesterday at 10:08:15 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:43:41 pm
I really, really wish we could finally get to talking about the full financial package when we talk about signings. When you factor in expected agent fees and wages either Tchoumeni or Bellingham would be ~£150m costs if their transfer fee is 80m or more. There's no way either of them are worth that. I honestly wouldn't expect to sign either of them, not because we can't but that we shouldn't at that type of price/cost. Not bothered in the slightest.

Genuine question, why is this now becoming a thing with signings?

Is it due to the increase in wages? Go back a couple of years and a £50 million player was a £50 million player, now there's this push to include wages in any talk of a new signing to inflate the appearance of the cost of the signing, wages have always been a part of buying a player. It started as a way to insist opposition sides were overspending on players (sometimes very true) but now it's used for anyone young with big potential. Where are the figures for Tchouameni from and what are they based on? From what is often reported for targets, short of very few players whos demands are clearly outlined before they're bought (correct me if i'm wrong) most players wages, the agent fee etc are never really brought up which seems to suggest these package discussions would be filled with wild speculation based on little factual information unless i'm completely wrong.

Prime example... Diaz. I wouldn't have backed anyone on here to get the figures right for a proposed deal if you attempt to discuss agent fees and wages before we secured a deal for him. He doesn't seem one of those players with an agent looking for a huge cut or demanding astronomical wages.
Logged

PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22684 on: Yesterday at 10:09:11 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 10:06:21 pm
Im pretty sure we would also pay the required 68m. I dont think the fee or the salary is an issue.I think he wants to go to Madrid, which is fair enough.

70 mil is probably the equivalent of 50 mil 4 years ago.

Then why we haven't even made a bid? It was reported yesterday that Tchouameni has agreed the personal terms with both clubs. And then comes the Echo of all sources with the story that "Tchouameni has chosen to join Real Madrid" ...
Logged

Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22685 on: Yesterday at 10:10:14 pm »
Sangare looks like one big bad mofo. Seriously if we get him no one messes with us in Midfield.  ;D
Logged

PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22686 on: Yesterday at 10:13:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:10:14 pm
Sangare looks like one big bad mofo. Seriously if we get him no one messes with us in Midfield.  ;D

I doubt that someone good enough for our team will be playing in the Eredivisie at the age of 24 ...
Logged

Caps4444

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22687 on: Yesterday at 10:14:25 pm »
Yes - very odd. As the asking price was probably set by Monaco.  Not sure why we have not bid.

I think if we want the Fab / Keita level of players, then I think 60+ mil will be the cost.

Imagine how much VVD would cost now assuming he was 26 when we bought him. Clearly 100+.
Logged

Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22688 on: Yesterday at 10:17:58 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:13:42 pm
I doubt that someone good enough for our team will be playing in the Eredivisie at the age of 24 ...

He can scare the others Mac.  ;D
Logged

Machae

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22689 on: Yesterday at 10:18:13 pm »
Sangare looks a bit slow and gangly from my brief scouting on YouTube. Certainly looks like a downgrade from Tsunami
Logged

redmark

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22690 on: Yesterday at 10:19:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:09:11 pm
Then why we haven't even made a bid? It was reported yesterday that Tchouameni has agreed the personal terms with both clubs. And then comes the Echo of all sources with the story that "Tchouameni has chosen to join Real Madrid" ...
The two aren't actually contradictory. You can agree terms with two clubs (in reality, the clubs meet the agent negotiated terms) - and then choose one of them. You can't sign for both.
Logged

The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22691 on: Yesterday at 10:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:18:13 pm
Sangare looks a bit slow and gangly from my brief scouting on YouTube. Certainly looks like a downgrade from Tsunami

Thunderstorms are downgrades from Tsunami's too - doesn't mean they can't be scary as fuck
Logged

PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22692 on: Yesterday at 10:20:46 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 10:14:25 pm
Yes - very odd. As the asking price was probably set by Monaco.  Not sure why we have not bid.

I think if we want the Fab / Keita level of players, then I think 60+ mil will be the cost.

Imagine how much VVD would cost now assuming he was 26 when we bought him. Clearly 100+.

We have signed Van Dijk and Alisson when we've sold Coutinho. Apart from that, our transfer record is £48 million for Keita. So we are not really in the league that can afford 80+ million, without selling a major player ...
Logged

Classycara

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22693 on: Yesterday at 10:22:38 pm »
Pete, throwing a little petulant strop after saying you needlessly talked down to Killer Heels earlier because you're 'too positive' isn't the strongest defence mate ;D

Could have just apologised to her?
Logged

royhendo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22694 on: Yesterday at 10:23:21 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:20:46 pm
We have signed Van Dijk and Alisson when we've sold Coutinho. Apart from that, our transfer record is £48 million for Keita. So we are not really in the league that can afford 80+ million, without selling a major player ...

What were we about to pay for Thomas Lemar?
Logged


PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22695 on: Yesterday at 10:24:58 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:23:21 pm
What were we about to pay for Thomas Lemar?

Have we ever paid a penny for Lemar? Not that I remember. It was probably just a nice PR exercise from the club ...
Logged

redmark

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22696 on: Yesterday at 10:28:13 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:13:42 pm
I doubt that someone good enough for our team will be playing in the Eredivisie at the age of 24 ...
It was only yesterday that you were reminding us of your foresight in recommending the last 24 year old we signed from the Eredivisie.
Logged

The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22697 on: Yesterday at 10:32:00 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 10:28:13 pm
It was only yesterday that you were reminding us of your foresight in recommending the last 24 year old we signed from the Eredivisie.

Nah, you must have mistaken me for someone else. It is a well known fact that the Eredivisie players are flops in the Premier League ...
Logged

Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22698 on: Yesterday at 11:05:02 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:08:15 pm
Genuine question, why is this now becoming a thing with signings?

Is it due to the increase in wages? Go back a couple of years and a £50 million player was a £50 million player, now there's this push to include wages in any talk of a new signing to inflate the appearance of the cost of the signing, wages have always been a part of buying a player. It started as a way to insist opposition sides were overspending on players (sometimes very true) but now it's used for anyone young with big potential. Where are the figures for Tchouameni from and what are they based on? From what is often reported for targets, short of very few players whos demands are clearly outlined before they're bought (correct me if i'm wrong) most players wages, the agent fee etc are never really brought up which seems to suggest these package discussions would be filled with wild speculation based on little factual information unless i'm completely wrong.

Prime example... Diaz. I wouldn't have backed anyone on here to get the figures right for a proposed deal if you attempt to discuss agent fees and wages before we secured a deal for him. He doesn't seem one of those players with an agent looking for a huge cut or demanding astronomical wages.

To fully answer this would take quite a while. What I would say is the true cost of signing a player should always be fully understood, no? If Mbappe signed at Real Madrid instead of PSG was that truly a "free" signing? Is Haaland's cost comparable with with other £60m signings? For Haaland, how much do you bet if he's doing well we're going to hear non-stop next season the £60m that was paid and what a deal it was without mentioning the other £150m+ also being paid?

Wages across clubs and leagues are not standardized as well so to assume what Barca pays their £50m signing and what Arsenal pay their £50m signing are the same is clearly not true when you just look at their respective wage bills.

Diaz for instance, I wouldn't make any assumptions. LFC under FSG have had no problem paying Agent fees and our wage bill is top 5 in the world. Diaz isn't going to be on peanuts even if it may pale in comparison to what Haaland or Mbappe is getting.

All of this as you're noting is due to the lack of transparency aside from the transfer fee itself so that's what people go on. You can infer it by the books of the club the following year but it's never cut and dry, hopefully it starts to be reported more regularly though as it gives fans a better understanding of what something is or isn't truly costing.
Logged

royhendo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22699 on: Yesterday at 11:18:49 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:32:00 pm
Nah, you must have mistaken me for someone else. It is a well known fact that the Eredivisie players are flops in the Premier League ...

Ok mate, you can GTF.
Logged


TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22700 on: Yesterday at 11:29:36 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:43:55 pm
*waits for Tepid ''And Chimps'

 ;D
Chinos that look like Brucie ;D


Logged


W

Capon Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22701 on: Yesterday at 11:32:50 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:18:49 pm
Ok mate, you can GTF.
What are ya doin mate?

Fucking bizarre this site. Theres some absolute shithouses on here n this lad gets constant shit
Logged




campioni

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22702 on: Yesterday at 11:33:13 pm »
Marca are reporting tonight that Madrid are not willing to pay 80m.
Logged

royhendo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22703 on: Yesterday at 11:36:03 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:32:50 pm
What are ya doin mate?

Fucking bizarre this site. Theres some absolute shithouses on here n this lad gets constant shit

Hes on a wind up. Maybe you dont see it mate. You seem to think hes Spartacus, but shes off to Paris.
Logged


Capon Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22704 on: Yesterday at 11:41:00 pm »
The lad gets constant shite an always has.Theres lads on here like Lobo or Barney and all the other shithouses who folow him round like a bad fucking smell. Constantly taunting an just being fucking snide. Its bound to get his back up.

If its not Fromola its, Pete, or Ghost Town or Jack ward or someone else teyre giving shite to. Id fuck all the shithouses who taunt him or them off before id get rid of him

Anyway, nice knowing ya. Bored of this shite. Peace xx
Logged




MBL?

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22705 on: Yesterday at 11:43:48 pm »
Everybody could do with relaxing a bit. There is a definite case of both sides acting the maggot.
Logged

Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22706 on: Yesterday at 11:43:53 pm »
RAWK has finally made Capon snap.

NICE ONE DICKWADS!
Logged

Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22707 on: Yesterday at 11:47:49 pm »
Let's all sing Kumbaya lads.
Logged

Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22708 on: Yesterday at 11:52:28 pm »
Logged

royhendo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22709 on: Yesterday at 11:56:51 pm »
Ive reduced the warning so Mac Red isnt muted any more.

You might as well get on with it - Ill steer well clear.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:12:13 am by royhendo »
Logged


duvva

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22710 on: Today at 12:14:20 am »
Logged


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22711 on: Today at 12:16:51 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:56:51 pm
Ive reduced the warning so Mac Red isnt muted any more.

You might as well get on with it - Ill steer well clear.

That's why you're the GOAT Mod Roy.
Logged

Classycara

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22712 on: Today at 12:17:52 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:52:28 pm



He's got the same look the old man across the road when I was growing up had when the ball got kicked into his front garden. Marching out to grab the ball and lay into the kids.
Logged

killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22713 on: Today at 12:20:24 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 07:54:45 pm
As is always the case, struggling to get excited about possible Tchouameni alternatives as they all seem to have a bit of downside. And as always, once our true target emerges my feelings will change completely, knowing that if we've pulled the trigger then we must think they're absolute mustard.

I think Keitas form leads me to think we wont move onto other targets, we may have seen something in Tchouameni that we liked but something that isnt replicated elsewhere. We do have more than enough options. I guess we will see but dont assume we definitely look elsewhere.
Logged

Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22714 on: Today at 12:20:36 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:56:51 pm
Ive reduced the warning so Mac Red isnt muted any more.

You might as well get on with it - Ill steer well clear.

Why? Without the "holier than thou" stuff his comments to KH and others were way, way out of line.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22715 on: Today at 12:23:05 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:13:42 pm
I doubt that someone good enough for our team will be playing in the Eredivisie at the age of 24 ...

That Suarez chap wasn't too shabby
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,851
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22716 on: Today at 12:25:25 am »
Real Madrid really having second thoughts of paying 80 million for Tchoo Tchoo now.  Some of their most reliable journos are saying it now too.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,914
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22717 on: Today at 12:34:44 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:25:25 am
Real Madrid really having second thoughts of paying 80 million for Tchoo Tchoo now.  Some of their most reliable journos are saying it now too.

If Tchouameni has chosen them over us it makes sense, we would almost certainly pull out of negotiations if he chose another team over us, giving Real time to then negotiate the fee down a bit knowing that we can't/won't gazump them.

That's if he has chosen them, it's possible they feel he prefers us and so are playing the "didn't want him anyway" card.

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:20:24 am
I think Keitas form leads me to think we wont move onto other targets, we may have seen something in Tchouameni that we liked but something that isnt replicated elsewhere. We do have more than enough options. I guess we will see but dont assume we definitely look elsewhere.

Strongly disagree on us having enough options. We've had a few months of practically no midfield injuries which has meant great strength in depth, but pretty much every midfielder we have had persistent injury issues over the past few seasons before that, albeit to varying degrees.

A single injury to one of the main four midfielders and we're immediately a bit stretched.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:39:39 am by Schmidt »
Logged
