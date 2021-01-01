Would Sanghare not be another African player to lose to Afcon or is it moving again?
As is always the case, struggling to get excited about possible Tchouameni alternatives as they all seem to have a bit of downside.
Does Kylain Mbappe have any siblings ? We might need to ask his ma, she'd definitely give up her kids for LFC.
It's Real Madrid, it should never be a shock when a player chooses them, they're the biggest name in football.
Yes, Ethan.Hes 15 and at PSG
Nope, that would be Amon Rattanakosin Krung Thep Mahanakhon Mahinthara Mahadilok Phop Noppharat Ratchathani Ayuthaya Burirom Udomratchaniwet Mahasathan Amon Piman Awatan Sathit Sakkathattiya Witsanukam Prasit Bravo Association Football Club. Otherwise known as Bangkok Bravo FC.
Nah, we need another midfielder. One with adaptability who can also fill-in for Fabinho. Our style puts a lot of stress and miles on our midfielders, so we need to sign one this summer
Madrid trying to haggle now?
Madrid put out a story that a deal is done, put off competitors, then try to haggle on the price? Doesn't sound like them.
KH knows that I respect her as a person, and I was not mansplaining her. We all have our issues. The problem I have with some of her posts it's that the negativity she spreads is poisoning the bords, and there are too many posters like her now.
See the Peter the red pile ons started again. Christ on a fucking bikeGive it a fucking rest
Crosby Nick never fails.
Hes not gonna scout you mate.
Not sure Id want to see youtube videos of Capon.
.Whichever it is, they'll get it done. I'm sure they'll settle everything soon, they want something to crow about after being embarrassed by PSG.
