« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 562 563 564 565 566 [567]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1094852 times)

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,845
  • Sound
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22640 on: Today at 08:22:43 pm »
Would Sanghare not be another African player to lose to Afcon or is it moving again?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,834
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22641 on: Today at 08:24:56 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 08:22:43 pm
Would Sanghare not be another African player to lose to Afcon or is it moving again?

It's moving to the summer from now. But yeah, he's Ivorian.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22642 on: Today at 08:25:47 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 08:22:43 pm
Would Sanghare not be another African player to lose to Afcon or is it moving again?

It's back to summers from now on. But nothing to stop them changing their minds - again.
Logged

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,483
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22643 on: Today at 08:27:24 pm »
Madrid paying way too much for Tchoo Tchoo. Good player, but thats a high fee for a talented young player who hasnt done much yet.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,088
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22644 on: Today at 08:30:27 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:54:45 pm
As is always the case, struggling to get excited about possible Tchouameni alternatives as they all seem to have a bit of downside.
Not least the lack of such pleasing pun potential. I'm devastated.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,624
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22645 on: Today at 08:44:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:21:27 pm
Does Kylain Mbappe have any siblings ? We might need to ask his ma, she'd definitely give up her kids for LFC.
Yes, Ethan.

Hes 15 and at PSG
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,122
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22646 on: Today at 08:47:14 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 05:11:49 pm
It's Real Madrid, it should never be a shock when a player chooses them, they're the biggest name in football.

Nope, that would be Amon Rattanakosin Krung Thep Mahanakhon Mahinthara Mahadilok Phop Noppharat Ratchathani Ayuthaya Burirom Udomratchaniwet Mahasathan Amon Piman Awatan Sathit Sakkathattiya Witsanukam Prasit Bravo Association Football Club.


Otherwise known as Bangkok Bravo FC.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,469
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22647 on: Today at 08:47:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:44:52 pm
Yes, Ethan.

Hes 15 and at PSG

And new director of football?
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22648 on: Today at 08:47:44 pm »
Madrid trying to haggle now?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,834
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22649 on: Today at 08:48:16 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:47:14 pm
Nope, that would be Amon Rattanakosin Krung Thep Mahanakhon Mahinthara Mahadilok Phop Noppharat Ratchathani Ayuthaya Burirom Udomratchaniwet Mahasathan Amon Piman Awatan Sathit Sakkathattiya Witsanukam Prasit Bravo Association Football Club.


Otherwise known as Bangkok Bravo FC.

Say that name backwards mofo.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22650 on: Today at 08:51:33 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:20:41 pm
Nah, we need another midfielder. One with adaptability who can also fill-in for Fabinho. Our style puts a lot of stress and miles on our midfielders, so we need to sign one this summer
Henderson is good enough to fill in for Fabinho. Having another MF( who can play one of the 8 roles) so Henderson more at 6 should be the goal who also doesnt block too much of the minutes for Jones/Elliott
Only missing in the youth development(Youth teams) unless Im missing somebody is a 6 type
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22651 on: Today at 08:53:19 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:47:44 pm
Madrid trying to haggle now?

Saw that. Might be the same strategy we've used so much - get the player to say he only has eyes for you, then use that as leverage to get the selling club to reduce their price.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,624
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22652 on: Today at 08:54:45 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:47:14 pm
Nope, that would be Amon Rattanakosin Krung Thep Mahanakhon Mahinthara Mahadilok Phop Noppharat Ratchathani Ayuthaya Burirom Udomratchaniwet Mahasathan Amon Piman Awatan Sathit Sakkathattiya Witsanukam Prasit Bravo Association Football Club.


Otherwise known as Bangkok Bravo FC.
Thats easy for you to say..
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,566
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22653 on: Today at 08:56:12 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:47:44 pm
Madrid trying to haggle now?
Madrid put out a story that a deal is done, put off competitors, then try to haggle on the price? Doesn't sound like them.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,825
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22654 on: Today at 09:06:42 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 08:56:12 pm
Madrid put out a story that a deal is done, put off competitors, then try to haggle on the price? Doesn't sound like them.
As the poster said above, convince the player to reject other offers and then use that position to lower the fee. Hope Monaco get so pissed off they tell them to do one.. Madrid have the money, Monaco will know that, lets just put it down as another one that got away that well look back at later and say thank god he went somewhere else because our plan b is so much better.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22655 on: Today at 09:13:17 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:04:56 pm
KH knows that I respect her as a person, and I was not mansplaining her. We all have our issues. The problem I have with some of her posts it's that the negativity she spreads is poisoning the bords, and there are too many posters like her now.

I mean, just read that back to yourself.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,976
  • 🇺🇦
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22656 on: Today at 09:21:11 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:04:56 pm
KH knows that I respect her as a person, and I was not mansplaining her. We all have our issues. The problem I have with some of her posts it's that the negativity she spreads is poisoning the bords, and there are too many posters like her now.


KH isnt poisoning the boards, what a dreadful thing to say.

Shes hugely supportive and complimentary of the players, boss and team, but also a realist when needed, which is actually a breath of fresh air and much better balance than arrogance and dismissiveness.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,197
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22657 on: Today at 09:23:21 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:05:06 am
See the Peter the red pile ons started again. Christ on a fucking bike

Give it a fucking rest

Hes not gonna scout you mate.
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,263
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22658 on: Today at 09:24:03 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 08:56:12 pm
Madrid put out a story that a deal is done, put off competitors, then try to haggle on the price? Doesn't sound like them.
.
Whichever it is, they'll get it done. I'm sure they'll settle everything soon, they want something to crow about after being embarrassed by PSG.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,386
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22659 on: Today at 09:25:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:23:21 pm
Hes not gonna scout you mate.

 ;D ;D
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,976
  • 🇺🇦
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22660 on: Today at 09:26:45 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:23:21 pm
Hes not gonna scout you mate.

:lmao

Not sure Id want to see youtube videos of Capon.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,624
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22661 on: Today at 09:27:48 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:26:45 pm
:lmao

Not sure Id want to see youtube videos of Capon.
Capon was a really good player as a kid. (This isnt a jokewell, unless capon is lying of course ;D)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,566
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22662 on: Today at 09:30:50 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 09:24:03 pm
.
Whichever it is, they'll get it done. I'm sure they'll settle everything soon, they want something to crow about after being embarrassed by PSG.
Indeed. And to crow over us, before Saturday I imagine. As I've never seen him play, I can't say I'm overly fussed one way or the other :).
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,208
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22663 on: Today at 09:34:58 pm »
In recent seasons we've missed out on Konoplyanka, Reus, Werner, Havertz, Sancho, Pepe and so many others and look where we are now. Not bothered about missing out on this guy at all, Klopp an his team will have eyes set on someone else.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 562 563 564 565 566 [567]   Go Up
« previous next »
 