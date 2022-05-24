« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 559 560 561 562 563 [564]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1090435 times)

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,967
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22520 on: Today at 10:37:49 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 03:39:40 am
anyone here think that we should put in a cheeky 40m+1 bid for saka. :P

the circumstances are almost all aligned for us to at least get some effort to get the player. Arsenal not qualifying for CL means less funds and saka have already sounded out that he wants to play in CL. Not many clubs are after him probably means less of a bidding war happening.

and the fact that both mane and salah are at the end of their contracts probably means that maybe a replacement and refresh of our front line is due. He could just be what mane was when the klopp evolution was at the beginning

Getting in him now also means that there wont be any panic buying next season when either of mane and salah contract ends and saka having a settled season with the squad.

I think you are probably talking 70-80M for Saka.

My only issue with Saka is goal threat. The way our front 3 is constructed we always need 2 players who can get 20+ goals a season in all comps. The 3rd forward can get somewhere between 12-20 goals.  Basically we need to get about 60-70 goals from the 3 front 3 players.

In terms of long term planning I think the question we have is where Diaz fits in in that goal scoring piece. Jota, with appropriate game time, would get +20 goals in all comps most seasons. What number of goals is it realistic for Diaz to regularly get over the course of a season? He has 6 goals in his 1st half a season. Can he jump that to 15 over the course of a season?  Maybe more?

If we want to continue in a similar set up we need goals from the front 3. If Diaz is going to be a 10-15 goal a season player then you need to ask whether you risk 70-80M on a player (Saka) who has some doubts about his ability to put up the numbers in terms of goals. It's probably not a question for next season but could be a question for mid to long term planning.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,012
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22521 on: Today at 10:39:10 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:01:11 am
https://www.empireofthekop.com/2022/05/24/exclusive-liverpool-could-acquire-ibrahim-sangare-for-e12m-less-than-release-clause-in-luis-diaz-type-deal/?utm_source=push_notifications&utm_medium=onesignal

Sangare could be available for just 25m apparently. No idea if hes any good though

Think we need a left footer in central midfield. I'd prefer someone like Mohammed Kudus, if we are looking at the Dutch league.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22522 on: Today at 10:40:59 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:53:33 am
KH, I like you, but you just don't get the business side of the game. Our revenues are projected to be at least £50 million higher this season (maybe even more), compared to last season, due to our on the field success. And that doesn't include match-day revenue. A good part of that money (£15-20 million) will come from the increased royalties from Nike, and the rest from the increased prize and TV money from the PL and the CL. This will be the first season in decades when we will overtake Man Utd as the highest earners in England. Let that sink in, before we continue arguing what we can or can't afford. Just because we run our business wisely, it doesn't means we can't afford to spend huge. FSG have done a remarkable job at LFC, both on and off the field ...

 :lmao
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,615
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22523 on: Today at 10:45:13 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:21:07 am
Clutch means Mane gets goals when we need him too. It's a brilliant word for him because it's so true. He's also one of the most important players of this era but calling him clutch is no sleight and it doesn't preclude him also being one of the most important players of the era. In fact he's one of our most important players currently BECAUSE he so often gets us goals when we most need him too.

Precisely. For me he's the most important player of this current generation as he was the first big signing we made on the upwards trajectory that he set in motion. Sure, others may have scored more goals and or be "better" players but without him jumping on the train before it left the station other wouldn't have followed.

Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:34:39 am
Are you from New Zealand?

 :lmao
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,967
  • 🇺🇦
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22524 on: Today at 10:50:42 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:33:07 am
I don't mind optimism, but if you post things like "KH, I like you, but you just don't get the business side of the game" and what followed, for me you open yourself up to the piley on Capon's talking about. Nobody's saying don't post (we're all grown ups or at least probably most of us are), but like I say, if you mansplain, you'll get the piley on.

This every time.

Its the disdain towards other posters by Mac and his utter arrogance when we know hes no more an expert than the rest of us that is unnecessary and reaction to that isn't a piley on.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22525 on: Today at 10:56:52 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:37:49 am
I think you are probably talking 70-80M for Saka.

My only issue with Saka is goal threat. The way our front 3 is constructed we always need 2 players who can get 20+ goals a season in all comps. The 3rd forward can get somewhere between 12-20 goals.  Basically we need to get about 60-70 goals from the 3 front 3 players.

In terms of long term planning I think the question we have is where Diaz fits in in that goal scoring piece. Jota, with appropriate game time, would get +20 goals in all comps most seasons. What number of goals is it realistic for Diaz to regularly get over the course of a season? He has 6 goals in his 1st half a season. Can he jump that to 15 over the course of a season?  Maybe more?

If we want to continue in a similar set up we need goals from the front 3. If Diaz is going to be a 10-15 goal a season player then you need to ask whether you risk 70-80M on a player (Saka) who has some doubts about his ability to put up the numbers in terms of goals. It's probably not a question for next season but could be a question for mid to long term planning.
I think Saka could play as the 3rd biggest goal threat already. 11 league goals at 20 for the Spanish Moyes is good going, left footed as well which makes him a bit more unique when looking at options and his all round game is really good. Give Diaz 30+ league games as and I think he gets 15+ in the league as well, constantly getting in to good positions.

I'm sure like other top teams we've been at his agent, but really hope we're trying to get him to push for a move next summer. Probably the player is want us to sign most who's a realistic target
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22526 on: Today at 11:05:55 am »
I like Saka but I think for the money you'd pay, you're still buying potential not someone like a Diaz or Jota who is clearly ready for the next step up numbers wise.

I still think he needs few more years development.

Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 276
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22527 on: Today at 11:29:10 am »
Depends when we buy Saka though.  Another year at Arsenal, and he will be further down his development, with only 12 months left on his contract.  Good time for us to jump in, if one of Mane or Salah are leaving on a free.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,166
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22528 on: Today at 11:33:40 am »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 11:29:10 am
Depends when we buy Saka though.  Another year at Arsenal, and he will be further down his development, with only 12 months left on his contract.  Good time for us to jump in, if one of Mane or Salah are leaving on a free.

He's apparently on £30k a week at the moment, so if you're his agent then you're surely pushing him to sign a big extension pretty soon.....but that extension then takes him away from the sort of clubs he could improve at and become a top player (which isn't going to happen at Arsenal). He's almost one that if we think he's 'the one' then this summer is probably the only time you'd get him for a sensible fee (if he wanted to move).
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22529 on: Today at 11:38:02 am »
I'd take Olise for £35m over Saka to be honest

Would love Eze and he does have a skillset we don't have in midfield but I don't think he adds goals which is what we need
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,383
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22530 on: Today at 11:38:12 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:40:59 am
:lmao

Hes not wrong about the United part to be honest. Highly likely in these accounts, and if not these then 100% next season, well see higher revenues than United.
Logged

Online Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,219
  • Just 5 points away
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22531 on: Today at 11:43:30 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 11:38:02 am
I'd take Olise for £35m over Saka to be honest

Would love Eze and he does have a skillset we don't have in midfield but I don't think he adds goals which is what we need

No doubt Olise is a silky player and one to watch, but Palace is highly unlikely to let him go for £35m, especially after this season gaining recognition in the media.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,162
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22532 on: Today at 11:47:38 am »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 11:43:30 am
No doubt Olise is a silky player and one to watch, but Palace is highly unlikely to let him go for £35m, especially after this season gaining recognition in the media.

Hasn't signed his new contract yet has he? Isn't there a 35 release in the current one?
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22533 on: Today at 11:48:00 am »
Allegedly that's the clause figure
Logged

Online Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,219
  • Just 5 points away
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22534 on: Today at 11:49:01 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:47:38 am
Hasn't signed his new contract yet has he? Isn't there a 35 release in the current one?

Zero clue on his contract situation, so perhaps Clayton Bigsby is going by something like this.
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,615
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22535 on: Today at 11:51:32 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:47:38 am
Hasn't signed his new contract yet has he? Isn't there a 35 release in the current one?

I remember reading in The Athletic a few weeks back that he's almost certain to sign a new deal that lifts that release clause.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22536 on: Today at 11:54:07 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 11:51:32 am
I remember reading in The Athletic a few weeks back that he's almost certain to sign a new deal that lifts that release clause.

Yeah, apparently to increase the release clause from £35m to above £50m.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,084
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22537 on: Today at 12:34:18 pm »

I havent been following this thread much recently. What are our thought on Bobby? Will he be allowed to let his contract run down next season, or do we think we`ll try and get something back for him in the summer?

Having 5 great frontline options since January has been awesome, would someone like Darwin Nunez be a realistic replacement?
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,383
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22538 on: Today at 12:41:38 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:34:18 pm
I havent been following this thread much recently. What are our thought on Bobby? Will he be allowed to let his contract run down next season, or do we think we`ll try and get something back for him in the summer?

Having 5 great frontline options since January has been awesome, would someone like Darwin Nunez be a realistic replacement?

I think if we got a decent offer which Bobby was also happy with, and if we felt we could get a decent replacement, we'd likely do the deal for sure. It would be silly not to really.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,166
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22539 on: Today at 12:52:32 pm »
Sell one, extend one and let the third run his contract down has always seemed the most likely thing. Hopefully not like, hopefully Mo and Sadio extend pretty swiftly after Saturday and we then get a twelve month Bobby farewell run.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22540 on: Today at 12:54:09 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:37:49 am
I think you are probably talking 70-80M for Saka.

My only issue with Saka is goal threat. The way our front 3 is constructed we always need 2 players who can get 20+ goals a season in all comps. The 3rd forward can get somewhere between 12-20 goals.  Basically we need to get about 60-70 goals from the 3 front 3 players.

In terms of long term planning I think the question we have is where Diaz fits in in that goal scoring piece. Jota, with appropriate game time, would get +20 goals in all comps most seasons. What number of goals is it realistic for Diaz to regularly get over the course of a season? He has 6 goals in his 1st half a season. Can he jump that to 15 over the course of a season?  Maybe more?

If we want to continue in a similar set up we need goals from the front 3. If Diaz is going to be a 10-15 goal a season player then you need to ask whether you risk 70-80M on a player (Saka) who has some doubts about his ability to put up the numbers in terms of goals. It's probably not a question for next season but could be a question for mid to long term planning.

Honestly I'd be surprised if Diaz doesn't score 20+ goals next season. He may have only scored 6 for us so far, but the goal threat is clearly there and he's been unlucky not to get more. Plus it's only over the last few weeks he's become a definite starter.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,615
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22541 on: Today at 12:56:11 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:41:38 pm
I think if we got a decent offer which Bobby was also happy with, and if we felt we could get a decent replacement, we'd likely do the deal for sure. It would be silly not to really.

This. Otherwise we'll let him play out his contract and see where the chips lie next summer. Obviously we can't let all three go on Bosmans but he'd be the one I'd be most comfortable with going on one given I hope Sadio and Mo get new deals this summer.
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,670
  • JFT97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22542 on: Today at 01:22:19 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:34:18 pm
I havent been following this thread much recently. What are our thought on Bobby? Will he be allowed to let his contract run down next season, or do we think we`ll try and get something back for him in the summer?

Having 5 great frontline options since January has been awesome, would someone like Darwin Nunez be a realistic replacement?

Not sure what will happen with Bobby, dont really want him to leave, but how much longer has he got here as a contender to be in the starting 11. Would he be happy to be more of a squad rotation player in the next couple of years? If a decent offer came in then I think the club would seriously consider it.

Nunez is a fantastic player, would love him at the club and I think hed fit in very well, especially under Klopp. If Bobby were to leave then Nunez would be great, but his transfer fee might put us off unless someone big leaves this summer.
Logged

Online peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22543 on: Today at 01:40:58 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:41:38 pm
I think if we got a decent offer which Bobby was also happy with, and if we felt we could get a decent replacement, we'd likely do the deal for sure. It would be silly not to really.

i don't think there's anyway we sell Bobby now. I think Klopp will want him next season and that one season is worth more than the fee we'd get. Much like with Gini.

It's different with Salah and Mane because the transfer fee would be high enough for the club to feel the decision has to be made.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #22544 on: Today at 01:49:42 pm »
Marca saying things about us and Tchouameni again. I'll just link to Hass, why not eh?
https://twitter.com/HassayJohn/status/1529081090790522886
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422
Pages: 1 ... 559 560 561 562 563 [564]   Go Up
« previous next »
 