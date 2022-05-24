anyone here think that we should put in a cheeky 40m+1 bid for saka.



the circumstances are almost all aligned for us to at least get some effort to get the player. Arsenal not qualifying for CL means less funds and saka have already sounded out that he wants to play in CL. Not many clubs are after him probably means less of a bidding war happening.



and the fact that both mane and salah are at the end of their contracts probably means that maybe a replacement and refresh of our front line is due. He could just be what mane was when the klopp evolution was at the beginning



Getting in him now also means that there wont be any panic buying next season when either of mane and salah contract ends and saka having a settled season with the squad.



I think you are probably talking 70-80M for Saka.My only issue with Saka is goal threat. The way our front 3 is constructed we always need 2 players who can get 20+ goals a season in all comps. The 3rd forward can get somewhere between 12-20 goals. Basically we need to get about 60-70 goals from the 3 front 3 players.In terms of long term planning I think the question we have is where Diaz fits in in that goal scoring piece. Jota, with appropriate game time, would get +20 goals in all comps most seasons. What number of goals is it realistic for Diaz to regularly get over the course of a season? He has 6 goals in his 1st half a season. Can he jump that to 15 over the course of a season? Maybe more?If we want to continue in a similar set up we need goals from the front 3. If Diaz is going to be a 10-15 goal a season player then you need to ask whether you risk 70-80M on a player (Saka) who has some doubts about his ability to put up the numbers in terms of goals. It's probably not a question for next season but could be a question for mid to long term planning.