We still have a game to go so don't want to think too much about transfers. I do think when it comes to midfield that too much is made of who it is and what they are doing where they are. Thom Lawrence, CTO at Statsbomb, did a presentation some years ago where he called midfield the "Valley of Meh". In that a lot of what is measurable about being good at midfield doesn't actually have an affect on game outcomes. So the value is almost always in the eye of the beholder and what they see the midfielder doing for them, not in what you think of them as they are now. Wijnaldum is a really good example of this I think as well.