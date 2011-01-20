Even if we dont go for someone similar it still hampers their game time, we can only really play three midfielders at once.
Next season we'll have five subs.
Doing some back of the envelope maths, on a (made up) attempt to capture our current 3 subs pattern I reckon we tend to make a change from 60-65 mins, 70-75 mins and then 85-90 mins (because we know Klopp wants to preserve that last sub in case of injury or someone else needing it).
Assuming a game finishes at close to 95mins, and using 65 75 and 85 mins as the sub points, thats 30 mins playing time, plus 20 plus 10 - making 60 minutes.
Lets estimate how it plays our with five subs in the league (I know we've made some triple subs, but I'm going to guess more conservatively) - so a pair of subs on 65 mins, a pair on 75 mins and the same final sub towards the end. Thats 60 mins plus 40 plus 10 - making 110 minutes overall.
That's going to make a huge difference in terms of possibilities for players in the squad to get more significant minutes. Not to mention, five subs as we've seen allows us slightly more comfort to be able to make planned (or unplanned, based on situation) subs at half time too which would really add to the minutes.
We'll obviously be losing Chamberlain (and people forget he's played pretty significant minutes this season up to Feb), so there's also those minutes to go round fewer players (as it stands - we may add a player, we may lose one if Milner decides on a new challenge) plus the near double amount of minutes for substitutes too.
As far as I see it, there's never been a better time to have a larger squad of high quality options.