Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:48:55 pm

Real Madrid are now going all-in for Tchouaméni. He's a priority. [@marca]
Logged

jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:49:25 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:36:38 pm
Old Perez will be pushing for the ESL even more now.

I think FSG  are going to find it difficult to not come along.

Only, if they have no common sense.
Logged


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:52:17 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:49:25 pm
Only, if they have no common sense.

I agree but you have to look at from the view of LFC being a global club. If evrey other top club bar PSG signs up again (we've not even technically left) we wouldn't want to be left behind would we?
Logged

HardworkDedication

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:54:03 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3J4jPWp7Tcw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3J4jPWp7Tcw</a>

Pretty good analysis on Tchouameni. Highlights both his strengths and weaknesses and whether he is suited to a 6 or as an 8.

Edit: Apparently blocked so here is the clip https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3J4jPWp7Tcw
Logged

jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:56:25 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:52:17 pm
I agree but you have to look at from the view of LFC being a global club. If evrey other top club bar PSG signs up again (we've not even technically left) we wouldn't want to be left behind would we?

It would cause huge friction with the fan base as a whole after the last fiasco. Haven't they also gone into an agreement with SoS as well?
Logged


Hedley Lamarr

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:04:17 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:48:55 pm


Then fucking bid. I hate all this Real mouthpiece shite.
Logged

Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:10:15 pm
Would think that if we're both in for Tchouameni, he would choose them. Footballers seem to have a weird fetish when it comes that club.
Logged


Caston

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:24:21 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:10:15 pm
Would think that if we're both in for Tchouameni, he would choose them. Footballers seem to have a weird fetish when it comes that club.

Didnt Alisson chose us over Madrid?
Logged

wemmick

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:28:27 pm
Hopefully Klopp will play a significant role in a bid for tchou tchou. Madrid has enormous pull, but Klopp is probably the best manager in the world right now.
Logged

Hedley Lamarr

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:29:42 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:24:21 pm
Didnt Alisson chose us over Madrid?

And Chelsea, and other clubs.  If you choose a club over us your reasoning probably isn't football related.
Logged

Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:29:44 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:24:21 pm
Didnt Alisson chose us over Madrid?

Ali is a God fearing Christian who didn't want to be lead down the path of  deceit and temptation.
Logged

royhendo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:11:45 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:54:03 pm
Pretty good analysis on Tchouameni. Highlights both his strengths and weaknesses and whether he is suited to a 6 or as an 8.

Edit: Apparently blocked so here is the clip https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3J4jPWp7Tcw

Good that mate thank you. Balanced and good on the limitations.
Logged


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:13:06 pm
Roy, you're meant to say he's shite now that's probably going off to Madrid.
Logged

Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:28:59 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:24:21 pm
Didnt Alisson chose us over Madrid?

Did he? I do remember Chelsea being linked with him and then buying Kepa for an even bigger fee a week later or something but can't recall Real Madrid being in for him. But generally speaking, it seems like every player on the planet says they dream of playing for Real Madrid. 
Logged


royhendo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:32:52 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:13:06 pm
Roy, you're meant to say he's shite now that's probably going off to Madrid.

Haha well, theres a clear value on our side and we wont pay what we dont think hes worth. Its all good baby bay-bay!
Logged


67CherryRed

  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:51:16 pm
If we have a Fabinho-style hush hush deal in place for Tchou already it would be pretty fun to announce it half an hour before kick off next Saturday.
Logged

Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:51:25 pm
Aye.

In other news my boy Fab starting early it seems.  ;D

Logged

MBL?

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:54:20 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:51:25 pm
Aye.

In other news my boy Fab starting early it seems.  ;D


Games gone. Kid should be on a beach in Ibiza getting rat arsed.
Logged

Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:56:49 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 07:54:20 pm
Games gone. Kid should be on a beach in Ibiza getting rat arsed.

It's Mykonos these days grandad.
Logged

HardworkDedication

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:11:28 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:11:45 pm
Good that mate thank you. Balanced and good on the limitations.

No problem, mate.
Logged

MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:16:30 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:48:55 pm

We are Tchouameni's priority.
Logged

MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:18:31 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:10:15 pm
Would think that if we're both in for Tchouameni, he would choose them. Footballers seem to have a weird fetish when it comes that club.
Don't underestimate us. We are currently a bigger draw than Madrid footballing wise.
Logged
