Real Madrid are now going all-in for Tchouaméni. He's a priority. [@marca]
Old Perez will be pushing for the ESL even more now. I think FSG are going to find it difficult to not come along.
Only, if they have no common sense.
I agree but you have to look at from the view of LFC being a global club. If evrey other top club bar PSG signs up again (we've not even technically left) we wouldn't want to be left behind would we?
Would think that if we're both in for Tchouameni, he would choose them. Footballers seem to have a weird fetish when it comes that club.
Didnt Alisson chose us over Madrid?
Pretty good analysis on Tchouameni. Highlights both his strengths and weaknesses and whether he is suited to a 6 or as an 8.Edit: Apparently blocked so here is the clip https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3J4jPWp7Tcw
Roy, you're meant to say he's shite now that's probably going off to Madrid.
Aye.In other news my boy Fab starting early it seems.
Games gone. Kid should be on a beach in Ibiza getting rat arsed.
Good that mate thank you. Balanced and good on the limitations.
