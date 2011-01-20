« previous next »
Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21600 on: Today at 01:51:59 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:05:16 pm
Liverpool have made an approach in 'recent weeks' to sign Ajax's Antony. However, Manchester United are also in the race and they have an 'advantage' due to the Ten Hag connection.

Source: @UOL
 

Source @LOL
Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21601 on: Today at 01:52:00 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:05:16 pm
Liverpool have made an approach in 'recent weeks' to sign Ajax's Antony. However, Manchester United are also in the race and they have an 'advantage' due to the Ten Hag connection.

Source: @UOL

He's on the verge of a gigantic season. Seen some posts questioning why he'd be ahead of Bowen but people will see soon enough. He's getting in the current Brazil squad for a reason.
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21602 on: Today at 02:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:52:00 pm
He's on the verge of a gigantic season. Seen some posts questioning why he'd be ahead of Bowen but people will see soon enough. He's getting in the current Brazil squad for a reason.

Lets hope he doesn't (or does, depending on where he ends up) go the same way as the last young winger you told us was going to be a world beater!
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21603 on: Today at 02:18:23 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:13:23 pm
Lets hope he doesn't (or does, depending on where he ends up) go the same way as the last young winger you told us was going to be a world beater!
Simao or Queresma?
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21604 on: Today at 02:20:22 pm »
I doubt we'll be in for another winger unless Mane or Salah leave.

I'd be gutted if one left to be honest. But I doubt both get new contracts and I also doubt we'd want either of them to leave on a free. Outside a new midfielder. I fear the summer will be taken up with their contract renewals.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21605 on: Today at 02:30:22 pm »
Echo running with the Fabio Vieira "first refusal" story now too.
Offline JackWard33

  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21606 on: Today at 02:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:52:00 pm
He's on the verge of a gigantic season. Seen some posts questioning why he'd be ahead of Bowen but people will see soon enough. He's getting in the current Brazil squad for a reason.

He's an exciting player - thing is he's only on our list if Salah leaves or if he's leaving in 12 months because he plays off that side
Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21607 on: Today at 02:34:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:30:22 pm
Echo running with the Fabio Vieira "first refusal" story now too.

A public denial if ever there was one.
Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21608 on: Today at 02:37:41 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:58:40 pm
What's the craic with this Fabio Vieira?

It's an interesting one since the reports are suggesting he has a release clause of 12.7M and that we've secured 1st refusal on being able to activate the release clause. Additionally, even if the release clause is activated any club would need to negotiate add-ons to the transfer with Porto.

The reports don't make a whole lot of sense to me. Though Fabio Vieira looks decent based on the youtube clips I've seen. Seems primarily left footed playing on the RW. Looks more a creator than a goal scorer. That what the stats say as well with 16 assists in 39 games this season. He's played just under 2000 minutes this season so I expect he's come off the bench a fair amount.

He's not that experienced and must have only played about 3000 minutes for Porto's 1st team over the last 3 seasons (76 appearances with 10 goals and 18 assists). Looks to have made a step up this season in terms of playing minutes and goal contributions. He's 22 in 2 weeks so whilst young, he's not very young.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RedOrDead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21609 on: Today at 02:43:28 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:37:41 pm
It's an interesting one since the reports are suggesting he has a release clause of 12.7M and that we've secured 1st refusal on being able to activate the release clause. Additionally, even if the release clause is activated any club would need to negotiate add-ons to the transfer with Porto.

The reports don't make a whole lot of sense to me. Though Fabio Vieira looks decent based on the youtube clips I've seen. Seems primarily left footed playing on the RW. Looks more a creator than a goal scorer. That what the stats say as well with 16 assists in 39 games this season. He's played just under 2000 minutes this season so I expect he's come off the bench a fair amount.

He's not that experienced and must have only played about 3000 minutes for Porto's 1st team over the last 3 seasons (76 appearances with 10 goals and 18 assists). Looks to have made a step up this season in terms of playing minutes and goal contributions. He's 22 in 2 weeks so whilst young, he's not very young.

Looks like a Bernardo Silva type player going off clips. Just don't see how we've got space for another young centre mid prospect alongside Jones and Elliott. Unless the plan is to sign Viera and loan him back to Porto for a season then come back the following season when Hendo and Thiago will be nearly 33 and 32 respectively.
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21610 on: Today at 02:47:08 pm »
Impressive stats, and £12.7 million is nothing these days.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21611 on: Today at 02:53:26 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:34:12 pm
He's an exciting player - thing is he's only on our list if Salah leaves or if he's leaving in 12 months because he plays off that side

I reckon you're probably right, but we have three players who can play LW so it's not unreasonable that we'd have two natural RWs. I get the problem though, Mane/Diaz/Jota are all flexible while Salah/Antony can only really play one position in the front three. Unless we've plans for going with four attackers next season, which I reckon is a possibility if we're looking at Tchouameni.

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:52:00 pm
He's on the verge of a gigantic season. Seen some posts questioning why he'd be ahead of Bowen but people will see soon enough. He's getting in the current Brazil squad for a reason.

I mean, it's not Bowen's fault he can't get in the Brazil squad. ;)
Offline royhendo

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21612 on: Today at 02:55:16 pm »
Does he have impressive stats?

He's certainly in the 200th percentile of the 'Finest Footballer Names' (AKA the Fabio Carvalho metric) rank.
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21613 on: Today at 02:57:37 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:55:16 pm
Does he have impressive stats?

He's certainly in the 200th percentile of the 'Finest Footballer Names' (AKA the Fabio Carvalho metric) rank.

6 goals and 14 assists in the Portuguese League this season in 1329 minutes, so a G/A every 66 minutes. Weaker league granted.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline tubby

  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21614 on: Today at 03:00:04 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:34:12 pm
He's an exciting player - thing is he's only on our list if Salah leaves or if he's leaving in 12 months because he plays off that side


He does look promising, very Neymarish quality to his play, full of tricks and insane technique.  I would take him if Firmino or Mane do leave this summer, would rather have two left-footed options in the front line instead of just Salah.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21615 on: Today at 03:03:29 pm »
Antony looks a talent but not sure about him from a character point of view. His antics in the Feyenoord game were beyond ridiculous. Think i read how our recruitment team do a pretty thorough character analysis as part of the recruitment process.

Milner's recent interview was interesting the other day too when he praised the club for the characters they have brought in. He seemed genuinely shocked that every new signing is pretty much faultless in character. He said something along the lines of how this is the first dressing room he has ever been in his career in where there is not 'one dodgy character'.

Good chance Antony would test that.
Offline tubby

  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21616 on: Today at 03:04:54 pm »
What happened in the Feyenoord game?
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline rocco

  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21617 on: Today at 03:33:47 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:04:54 pm
What happened in the Feyenoord game?

Antony removed his shirt and stood on the advertising hoardings, earning a booking in the process, then stupidly booked again and sent off
Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21618 on: Today at 03:34:05 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 02:43:28 pm
Looks like a Bernardo Silva type player going off clips. Just don't see how we've got space for another young centre mid prospect alongside Jones and Elliott. Unless the plan is to sign Viera and loan him back to Porto for a season then come back the following season when Hendo and Thiago will be nearly 33 and 32 respectively.

Looks like a left footed Carvalho to me.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21619 on: Today at 03:47:40 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 02:43:28 pm
Looks like a Bernardo Silva type player going off clips.

I thought the same.

But then wondered if it was because he was Portuguese, had dark hair and a beard and looked a bit like him.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21620 on: Today at 03:47:41 pm »
Still no updates from Big Dog?
Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21621 on: Today at 03:51:00 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 03:33:47 pm
Antony removed his shirt and stood on the advertising hoardings, earning a booking in the process, then stupidly booked again and sent off

Ta, sounds like he needs a Klopp-style bollocking, followed by a hug.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline xbugawugax

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21622 on: Today at 03:51:21 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:52:00 pm
He's on the verge of a gigantic season. Seen some posts questioning why he'd be ahead of Bowen but people will see soon enough. He's getting in the current Brazil squad for a reason.

think a certain DM playing for our rivals was chosen ahead of our Fabinho for the squad. I had enough of national squads after the Diouf experience. Guess thats where carra got his inspiration from.
Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21623 on: Today at 03:53:39 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 02:43:28 pm
Looks like a Bernardo Silva type player going off clips. Just don't see how we've got space for another young centre mid prospect alongside Jones and Elliott. Unless the plan is to sign Viera and loan him back to Porto for a season then come back the following season when Hendo and Thiago will be nearly 33 and 32 respectively.

I would probably say this about anyone who is left-footed, but could he be a RW option? Good number of goals and assists, definitely seems more of a creator but maybe there's a feeling we could have someone like that on the right if you also have bigger goal threats in Diaz/Mane/Jota in the other two positions in the front three? No idea if he's pacy, but you mentioned Bernardo Silva and he was pretty good in the front three for City, even if he's more natural in midfield.

Could be an Ox replacement in the squad, with maybe Carvalho as the Minamino replacement.

Or it could just be a nonsense link, of course.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21624 on: Today at 04:10:04 pm »
Another reason why Vieira might come to us this summer?

Quote
Leonardo, sporting director of Paris SG, wants to have Sérgio Conceição as coach of the French club next season. However, there is the possibility that Leonardo will leave PSG, which could lead to a change of plans regarding the new coach.

[@footmercato]
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21625 on: Today at 04:47:51 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:33:00 am
So we have a chance ;)

Of course we have a chance. Fortunately, we are so far ahead in our scouting, we don't need to spend a fortune on players like Mbappe or Haaland ...
Online Persephone

  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21626 on: Today at 04:51:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:10:04 pm
Another reason why Vieira might come to us this summer?
If I was Conceicao, PSG would be the last place I'd go. It's a death trap for managers, the players are the ones in control of that particular zoom
