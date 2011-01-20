What's the craic with this Fabio Vieira?



It's an interesting one since the reports are suggesting he has a release clause of 12.7M and that we've secured 1st refusal on being able to activate the release clause. Additionally, even if the release clause is activated any club would need to negotiate add-ons to the transfer with Porto.The reports don't make a whole lot of sense to me. Though Fabio Vieira looks decent based on the youtube clips I've seen. Seems primarily left footed playing on the RW. Looks more a creator than a goal scorer. That what the stats say as well with 16 assists in 39 games this season. He's played just under 2000 minutes this season so I expect he's come off the bench a fair amount.He's not that experienced and must have only played about 3000 minutes for Porto's 1st team over the last 3 seasons (76 appearances with 10 goals and 18 assists). Looks to have made a step up this season in terms of playing minutes and goal contributions. He's 22 in 2 weeks so whilst young, he's not very young.