I'm happy to still be a usual suspect on this

He's a really interesting footballer, he's basically a striker but with really good energy / defensive qualities and he's definitely 'made the leap' this season... but nothings changed in his level of 'fit' for us that I can see.

He doesn't have a good enough all round game for us to be at the level we need especially his passing and ability to progress the ball and he's prospering for West Ham in a totally different set up to the one he'd have to play in here. You'd have a big question mark over his ability to be effective in a possession based rather than a counter attacking team



Not actually sure who will buy him if anyone, he might be in that weird Maddison, Zaha spot where he's a good attacking player but probably not good enough for a top 4 club given West Ham would want 'first XI for a top club' level of money





I think Bowen is an interesting player. Stylistically I don't think he's someone that catches the eye like some other players though.In a way I see some parallels with Diogo Jota when we signed him. Both have 2 years experience in the Premier League. Both have a decent goalscoring record in those 2 seasons (both scored 26 across all comps). Similar-ish age bracket though Jota was slightly younger when we signed him versus Bowen now.Like Bowen now, Jota had some Q marks about him when we signed him from Wolves. I think people could see his qualities but there was still Q marks about his ability and consistency to take the next step. Bowen has similar doubts around him though arguably he's a more established Premier League player than Jota was after 2 years at Wolves in the Premier League.Whilst they are not similar players, I think Jota had some questions about whether he'd be a central striker or a wide forward in our system. I look at Bowen and wonder if he's a No.8, a wide forward or even a central striker.I think where I see the difficulty in us signing Bowen is fee. If his fee was closer to what we paid for Jota then I think it'd be really interesting to see if we'd go for him. For 40-45M I think he'd have to be considered. I think West Ham would want significantly more though. I just don't see us (and even anyone) paying 60M or so for Bowen. I agree that he could become another Maddison, Zaha type player. Arguably too good for a mid table club but not good enough to warrant the fee his club would want to sell him. Think Richarlison might end up in this bracket too (though he doesn't play for a mid table club).