Samie

  Reply #21520 on: Today at 04:04:23 pm
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,623
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21520 on: Today at 04:04:23 pm »
I'm surprised with the EFL season over now and Fulham  being promoted and the SPL over now too that both Carvalho and Ramsay have not been officially announced by the club.
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,905
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #21521 on: Today at 04:08:33 pm
Why would we? Our season isn't over, no reason for any distractions no matter how small.
Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,584
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #21522 on: Today at 04:14:02 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:04:23 pm
I'm surprised with the EFL season over now and Fulham  being promoted and the SPL over now too that both Carvalho and Ramsay have not been officially announced by the club.

Why not wait another fortnight and announce the trio of signings at once? Not to mention, avoid any unnecessary distractions before the final three matches of the season.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,947
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #21523 on: Today at 04:14:11 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:08:33 pm
Why would we? Our season isn't over, no reason for any distractions no matter how small.

I (maybe unrealistically) expect a flurry of signings in a couple of weeks, what with next season starting earlier than usual and the Nations League starting almost immediately after the Champions League final and lasting for what seems like forever. It does seem more imperative this summer to be set for next season as soon as possible.
Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #21524 on: Today at 04:15:11 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:36:07 pm
Hes not really like Kuyt and have to disagree with the claims hes all round game isnt good enough to play for us, it is. In terms of all round game for example he doesnt look far off the likes of Jota without looking at any stats, even against City not only was he the one making runs in behind but he was one of the few who could be trusted to keep the ball under pressure and also make intelligent passes, he wouldnt start here but could easily be a good squad player.

The fee would probably ensures he never plays here though, wouldnt spend anything over £40m for him considering we already have Salah and he really has only shown his best form as a right sided forward or number 9 where we already have plenty options available.

I agree we are unlikely to pay that fee for him to be a squad player.

If Salah was to refuse to sign or be sold then he might be someone we look at.

That not go down well with some fans but who knows what will happen.
Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #21525 on: Today at 04:18:45 pm
Bowen would be a terrible purchase right now. His price bracket would put him alongside far superior footballers. You'd get Antony from Ajax or somebody of that ilk for those kind of readies.
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,905
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #21526 on: Today at 04:22:14 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:14:11 pm
I (maybe unrealistically) expect a flurry of signings in a couple of weeks, what with next season starting earlier than usual and the Nations League starting almost immediately after the Champions League final and lasting for what seems like forever. It does seem more imperative this summer to be set for next season as soon as possible.

Yeah I'm sure once its all done we'll be pretty busy with announcements, but I'd imagine right now we don't really want anything to distract us. Or to lessen the exposure for a kid like Carvalho getting his big move and being completely overshadowed by having yet another big game in a few days. Plus the world and his dog know Carvalho is a done deal.

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:18:45 pm
Bowen would be a terrible purchase right now. His price bracket would put him alongside far superior footballers. You'd get Antony from Ajax or somebody of that ilk for those kind of readies.

He really would, its the sort of signing we made once upon a time and thankfully stopped.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,947
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #21527 on: Today at 04:25:16 pm
Yeah all true Lobo.

I'm not as down on Bowen as some though, not that I think we'll sign him or anything.
royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #21528 on: Today at 04:36:17 pm
Look at what he could have won if he'd come to us last summer.
Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #21529 on: Today at 04:39:30 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:46:26 pm
As ever, it seems British is better with you Coolie :D His all round game looks a long way off Jota. If he hadn't been linked with us in the past, there's no way people would be talking about him as a potential front three rival with Salah, Mane, Diaz, Jota and Firmino. He is so, so far off that sort of level its not even funny. He's got United or Arsenal written all over him. Not that its a bad thing that he's having a good season, because he really is and fair play to him. But he's not good enough for us, on no level should (or would) we be looking at someone like him when our last two attacking signings have been Jota and Diaz.

Agree with you generally, I like Bowen though think hes a good player, as a goalscorer hes not far off our level but his all round game isnt comparable to the majority of our attackers.
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,969
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #21530 on: Today at 04:40:54 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:36:17 pm
Look at what he could have won if he'd come to us last summer.

Does he really need a speedboat though?
Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,199
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #21531 on: Today at 04:41:09 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:36:17 pm
Look at what he could have won if he'd come to us last summer.
If we'd signed Bowen, then there probably would be no Diaz, and possibly no quadruple to chase considering his impact on the team.
Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,925
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #21532 on: Today at 04:42:18 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:22:01 am
I'm happy to still be a usual suspect on this
He's a really interesting footballer, he's basically a striker but with really good energy / defensive qualities and he's definitely 'made the leap' this season... but nothings changed in his level of 'fit' for us that I can see.
He doesn't have a good enough all round game for us to be at the level we need especially his passing and ability to progress the ball and he's prospering for West Ham in a totally different set up to the one he'd have to play in here. You'd have a big question mark over his ability to be effective in a possession based rather than a counter attacking team 

Not actually sure who will buy him if anyone, he might be in that weird Maddison, Zaha spot where he's a good attacking player but probably not good enough for a top 4 club given West Ham would want 'first XI for a top club' level of money


I think Bowen is an interesting player. Stylistically I don't think he's someone that catches the eye like some other players though.

In a way I see some parallels with Diogo Jota when we signed him. Both have 2 years experience in the Premier League. Both have a decent goalscoring record in those 2 seasons (both scored 26 across all comps). Similar-ish age bracket though Jota was slightly younger when we signed him versus Bowen now.

Like Bowen now, Jota had some Q marks about him when we signed him from Wolves. I think people could see his qualities but there was still Q marks about his ability and consistency to take the next step. Bowen has similar doubts around him though arguably he's a more established Premier League player than Jota was after 2 years at Wolves in the Premier League.

Whilst they are not similar players, I think Jota had some questions about whether he'd be a central striker or a wide forward in our system. I look at Bowen and wonder if he's a No.8, a wide forward or even a central striker.

I think where I see the difficulty in us signing Bowen is fee. If his fee was closer to what we paid for Jota then I think it'd be really interesting to see if we'd go for him. For 40-45M I think he'd have to be considered. I think West Ham would want significantly more though. I just don't see us (and even anyone) paying 60M or so for Bowen. I agree that he could become another Maddison, Zaha type player. Arguably too good for a mid table club but not good enough to warrant the fee his club would want to sell him. Think Richarlison might end up in this bracket too (though he doesn't play for a mid table club).
Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #21533 on: Today at 04:46:44 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:18:45 pm
Bowen would be a terrible purchase right now. His price bracket would put him alongside far superior footballers. You'd get Antony from Ajax or somebody of that ilk for those kind of readies.
Would like to think we'd stay away from someone who can't even get to double figures in the Dutch league
Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,925
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #21534 on: Today at 04:49:37 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:46:26 pm
If he hadn't been linked with us in the past, there's no way people would be talking about him as a potential front three rival with Salah, Mane, Diaz, Jota and Firmino.

I think there's some truth in this.

It is worth saying though that Bowen has been linked by reputable sources in the British media. Some have gone out of their way to say that Klopp is a big admirer of Bowen (they said the same when linked to McGinn).

It's the strength of the links in the media that make it of interest. We are also a club that tracks players and continues to track players of interest. Salah is the obvious case in point here.

I don't think we'l buy Bowen. Mainly because we don't need another forward. But also price. I wouldn't be surprised if we still like him though. He's progressed from the point when we were probably interested in him last summer.
royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #21535 on: Today at 04:50:31 pm
I can't help but feel Tony Cottee advised him to stay. He's also a big fan of Steve Bull, I heard. 

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,213
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #21536 on: Today at 04:50:59 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:36:17 pm
Look at what he could have won if he'd come to us last summer.

we could have won the lose Diaz to Spurs cup!!

(maybe)
Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #21537 on: Today at 04:51:24 pm
Too much noise for us not to think he's a good player. Which means he's a good player. But also, definitely way too expensive for us to cough up.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,947
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #21538 on: Today at 04:53:17 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:36:17 pm
Look at what he could have won if he'd come to us last summer.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:40:54 pm
Does he really need a speedboat though?

Not just that though.

https://www.worldofcrap.co.uk/2018/10/06/the-best-of-bullys-prize-board/amp/
lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,077
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #21539 on: Today at 05:21:55 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:50:31 pm
I can't help but feel Tony Cottee advised him to stay. He's also a big fan of Steve Bull, I heard. 



You mess with the Bull, you get the horn.



PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,132
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #21540 on: Today at 05:40:54 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:01:23 am
That isnt allowed any more

In Portugal? They have financial loans from agents, secured against percentage of players' economic rights. It is a shady business, but the big agents do it regularly ...
Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,377
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #21541 on: Today at 05:44:47 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:50:31 pm
I can't help but feel Tony Cottee advised him to stay. He's also a big fan of Steve Bull, I heard. 


MOOOOOOOO

Lets see what ye woulda won tWaT

red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,188
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #21542 on: Today at 05:47:48 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:56:01 pm
Sounds like a racehorse.

I would worry about his level of communication then.
