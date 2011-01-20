Yeah that's essentially what my mate said. Your mate's not called Martin is he?



I'd think that had a lot more to do with our injured players returning (VVD, Matip, Thiago, Hendo, Gomez) from last season and taking a little time to get up to speed properly and get back into a 19/20 sort of groove. We've not taken a lead and then been pegged back since January.



Ha, it's not - but I bet they know each other!If there's one takeaway from this season, I hope it's around the need for serious attacking depth. We'll never know how we would have fared without Diaz - maybe we do the exact same - but having five top options to rotate for three positions has been huge. Hopefully that's something we embrace, particularly with five subs, rather than revert to only having four top options. In other words, if we do lose Mane/Firmino this summer then we should replace them with someone we think can make a big impact.