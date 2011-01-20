« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1043697 times)

Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21480 on: Today at 10:22:09 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:29:43 am
Enjoyed the Echo's little podcast on Ramsay and Doak with a journalist from the Daily Record. He was drawing parallels between Ramsay and Aaron Hickey who went from Hearts to Bologna for a couple of million - he's been there a couple of seasons and he's looking very decent, and the guy interviewed was comparing Ramsay favourably to him, and in fact saying he reminded him of Tierney at a similar age. (Hickey's interesting in that he's two footed but favours his left foot while playing at right back - makes him quite a commodity, and as Capon said, the same seems to apply to Calvin Ramsay, although he favours his right.)

On Doak, he described a bit of a man child who's physically solid, and elsewhere he's described as very quick. He's an extremely young lad so it'll be an interesting one to watch eh?

This is the most clear footage of a decent level I could find really - he scores a hattrick against Georgia in the Euros - the 3rd one sees him isolate a full back and just burn him off in 10 yards of space - he's the number 7. Fun, this - work can wait.  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GGYz6rBeZDs#t=01m04s

I was chatting to an Aberdeen supporting mate yesterday who said that Ramsay is raw, but reckons he's the best youngster they've produced since Ryan Fraser. Not as attacking as Robbo, but good feet and brilliant delivery - especially set pieces. Thinks he'd have been Scotland's first choice RB by the end of next season if he'd stayed at Aberdeen.
Offline paisley1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21481 on: Today at 10:22:49 am »
The young lad Doak is very quick. Do they still have Powderhall Roy ? he could be worth a bet.
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21482 on: Today at 10:39:25 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:19:54 am
Doak looks a bit like Jay Spearing.

Get him on against Madrid at 4-0.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21483 on: Today at 11:03:56 am »
Real Madrid optimistic of signing Kylian Mbappé as PSG forward says its almost over

Madrid hold positive talks over landing forward on free transfer

Real Madrid are more optimistic than ever that Kylian Mbappé will join the club this summer after positive talks in recent days.

Mbappés contract at Paris St-Germain expires next month and Madrid are confident he will turn down an extension and move to the Bernabéu. The Spanish champions most recent negotiations included productive discussions on image rights.

The 23-year-old said on Sunday a decision would be announced well before he joins up with France for Junes Nations League matches. I will give my decision very quickly; its almost over, he said. My choice is almost made.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/16/real-madrid-optimistic-signing-kylian-mbappe-psg-forward-says-its-almost-over
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21484 on: Today at 11:15:25 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:03:56 am
Real Madrid optimistic of signing Kylian Mbappé as PSG forward says its almost over

Madrid hold positive talks over landing forward on free transfer

Real Madrid are more optimistic than ever that Kylian Mbappé will join the club this summer after positive talks in recent days.

Mbappés contract at Paris St-Germain expires next month and Madrid are confident he will turn down an extension and move to the Bernabéu. The Spanish champions most recent negotiations included productive discussions on image rights.

The 23-year-old said on Sunday a decision would be announced well before he joins up with France for Junes Nations League matches. I will give my decision very quickly; its almost over, he said. My choice is almost made.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/16/real-madrid-optimistic-signing-kylian-mbappe-psg-forward-says-its-almost-over

I don't want Mbappé anymore.

We have Luis Diaz who is just getting started under Klopp's instruction. He plays best from the left and if you brought in Kylian on his wages, you say goodbye to both Mo and Sadio who would not then be offered parity of wages.

Let Madrid worry about having to shunt around the rather good Vini Jr while we continue improving the best collective team in European football.
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21485 on: Today at 11:22:16 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:22:09 am
I was chatting to an Aberdeen supporting mate yesterday who said that Ramsay is raw, but reckons he's the best youngster they've produced since Ryan Fraser. Not as attacking as Robbo, but good feet and brilliant delivery - especially set pieces. Thinks he'd have been Scotland's first choice RB by the end of next season if he'd stayed at Aberdeen.

Yeah that's essentially what my mate said. Your mate's not called Martin is he? ;D 
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21486 on: Today at 11:26:08 am »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 10:22:49 am
The young lad Doak is very quick. Do they still have Powderhall Roy ? he could be worth a bet.

Is that a Celtic prospect?
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21487 on: Today at 11:38:08 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:22:01 am
I'm happy to still be a usual suspect on this
He's a really interesting footballer, he's basically a striker but with really good energy / defensive qualities and he's definitely 'made the leap' this season... but nothings changed in his level of 'fit' for us that I can see.
He doesn't have a good enough all round game for us to be at the level we need especially his passing and ability to progress the ball and he's prospering for West Ham in a totally different set up to the one he'd have to play in here. You'd have a big question mark over his ability to be effective in a possession based rather than a counter attacking team 

Kuyt?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21488 on: Today at 11:41:01 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:15:25 am
I don't want Mbappé anymore.

We have Luis Diaz who is just getting started under Klopp's instruction. He plays best from the left and if you brought in Kylian on his wages, you say goodbye to both Mo and Sadio who would not then be offered parity of wages.

Let Madrid worry about having to shunt around the rather good Vini Jr while we continue improving the best collective team in European football.

We're pretty good at scoring goals. What's cost us this season, compared with Man City, is hanging onto leads. It might be a matter of strengthening midfield, it might be a matter of tweaking the organisation. But we're in a good place as far as the squad and age profile goes.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21489 on: Today at 11:48:37 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:41:01 am
We're pretty good at scoring goals. What's cost us this season, compared with Man City, is hanging onto leads. It might be a matter of strengthening midfield, it might be a matter of tweaking the organisation. But we're in a good place as far as the squad and age profile goes.

I'd think that had a lot more to do with our injured players returning (VVD, Matip, Thiago, Hendo, Gomez) from last season and taking a little time to get up to speed properly and get back into a 19/20 sort of groove. We've not taken a lead and then been pegged back since January.
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21490 on: Today at 11:50:09 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:48:37 am
I'd think that had a lot more to do with our injured players returning (VVD, Matip, Thiago, Hendo, Gomez) from last season and taking a little time to get up to speed properly and get back into a 19/20 sort of groove. We've not taken a lead and then been pegged back since January.

In fairness, we're very good at pretty much everything, as befits a team that's headed for 92 points, having smashed all obstacle teams in every available Cup competition too.

Offline Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21491 on: Today at 11:58:37 am »
(🟢) NEW:

Real Madrid have made fresh contact with Aurelien Tchoauemenis entourage last week but it may be too late as Liverpool are ahead in the race.

The transfer fee should not be a obstacle for Liverpool. [@Santi_J_FM]

https://www.footmercato.net/a6299762814276263496-le-real-madrid-revient-en-force-pour-aurelien-tchouameni
Online rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21492 on: Today at 12:13:54 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:58:37 am
(🟢) NEW:

Real Madrid have made fresh contact with Aurelien Tchoauemenis entourage last week but it may be too late as Liverpool are ahead in the race.

The transfer fee should not be a obstacle for Liverpool. [@Santi_J_FM]

https://www.footmercato.net/a6299762814276263496-le-real-madrid-revient-en-force-pour-aurelien-tchouameni
Hopefully it is too late and theyve used up their time chasing Mbappe, Rudiger and so on. Am I right in saying most sources in France and Spain believe were favourites to sign Tchou Tchou?
Online [new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21493 on: Today at 12:32:50 pm »
I say we just send Konate over to "have a word", no one is saying no to Konate!
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21494 on: Today at 12:41:38 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:22:16 am
Yeah that's essentially what my mate said. Your mate's not called Martin is he? ;D

Ha, it's not - but I bet they know each other!

Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:48:37 am
I'd think that had a lot more to do with our injured players returning (VVD, Matip, Thiago, Hendo, Gomez) from last season and taking a little time to get up to speed properly and get back into a 19/20 sort of groove. We've not taken a lead and then been pegged back since January.

If there's one takeaway from this season, I hope it's around the need for serious attacking depth. We'll never know how we would have fared without Diaz - maybe we do the exact same - but having five top options to rotate for three positions has been huge. Hopefully that's something we embrace, particularly with five subs, rather than revert to only having four top options. In other words, if we do lose Mane/Firmino this summer then we should replace them with someone we think can make a big impact.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21495 on: Today at 01:18:13 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:58:37 am
(🟢) NEW:

Real Madrid have made fresh contact with Aurelien Tchoauemenis entourage last week but it may be too late as Liverpool are ahead in the race.

The transfer fee should not be a obstacle for Liverpool. [@Santi_J_FM]

https://www.footmercato.net/a6299762814276263496-le-real-madrid-revient-en-force-pour-aurelien-tchouameni
They said that we are his first choice which is great news. We convince players first before going for them
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21496 on: Today at 01:39:06 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:41:38 pm
Ha, it's not - but I bet they know each other!


Do ya reckon theyre both mates with Jimmy Krankie? Kinda like the Scottish version of that Kevin Bacon Game

Six Degrees of Jimmy Krankie.

Online Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21497 on: Today at 01:47:07 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:13:54 pm
Hopefully it is too late and theyve used up their time chasing Mbappe, Rudiger and so on. Am I right in saying most sources in France and Spain believe were favourites to sign Tchou Tchou?

Youd be correct, general vibe seems to be that we have the better financial clout so are favourites and Aurelien seems keen to come here. The only way that would change is if they somehow fail to convince Mbappé (which now seems like hes nailed on to move) then I guess theyd be able to go all-in for Tchouameni. Given it appears were a long way down the line on this one, Id be stunned if he wasnt ours come the summer.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21498 on: Today at 01:56:01 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:26:08 am
Is that a Celtic prospect?

Sounds like a racehorse.
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21499 on: Today at 02:31:22 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:39:06 pm
Do ya reckon theyre both mates with Jimmy Krankie? Kinda like the Scottish version of that Kevin Bacon Game

Six Degrees of Jimmy Krankie.

Everyone in Scotland has six degrees man - the most intelligent place on the planet. University of Life, gadge.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21500 on: Today at 02:37:54 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:31:22 pm
Everyone in Scotland has six degrees man - the most intelligent place on the planet. University of Life, gadge.
6 degrees?


Are you sure you havent got confused with the average summer temperature??
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21501 on: Today at 02:40:36 pm »
Would Real Madrid getting Mbappe not potentially make them even more attractive to Tchouameni?
Online Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21502 on: Today at 02:40:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:37:54 pm
6 degrees?


Are you sure you havent got confused with the average summer temperature??

I thought it was the optimal temperature for a can of Irn-Bru.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21503 on: Today at 02:46:24 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:31:22 pm
Everyone in Scotland has six degrees man - the most intelligent place on the planet. University of Life, gadge.
Sounds a Barry place
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21504 on: Today at 02:48:30 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:40:36 pm
Would Real Madrid getting Mbappe not potentially make them even more attractive to Tchouameni?

Nope, he wants to play with Konstantinos Tsimikas, especially after his live commentary video with Alisson Becker on the West Brom game.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21505 on: Today at 02:50:07 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:40:36 pm
Would Real Madrid getting Mbappe not potentially make them even more attractive to Tchouameni?
Our team is also littered with superstars from back to front.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21506 on: Today at 02:50:08 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:40:36 pm
Would Real Madrid getting Mbappe not potentially make them even more attractive to Tchouameni?

Probably but it seems like if he wants Madrid more than Liverpool he'd have to be prepared to wait a year. Anything can happen in football. He may get a terrible injury, lose form and they decide not to go ahead with it. Then he's missed a massive opportunity. Fact is yes Madrid has more pull but you know we're not far behind at all.
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21507 on: Today at 02:51:29 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:50:07 pm
Our team is also littered with superstars from back to front.

Oh is it? Hadn't occurred to me.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21508 on: Today at 02:51:56 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:50:08 pm
Probably but it seems like if he wants Madrid more than Liverpool he'd have to be prepared to wait a year. Anything can happen in football. He may get a terrible injury, lose form and they decide not to go ahead with it. Then he's missed a massive opportunity. The fact is yes Madrid has more pull but you know we're not far behind at all.
He has his heart set on joining us. If you are interviewing for two jobs and prefer one, you wouldn't change your mind that easily.

He's dreaming about playing for us.
