« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 532 533 534 535 536 [537]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1041721 times)

Offline Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21440 on: Yesterday at 02:49:39 pm »
Would have loved us to have gotten Bowen last summer when we were linked, I'd take him in a heartbeat if it was possible this summer.

I don't think we'll sign another forward this summer, but he's tailor-made for a Jurgen Klopp team.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,618
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21441 on: Yesterday at 02:49:51 pm »
He get a hattrick today and i may jump on the Bowen train.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21442 on: Yesterday at 03:00:31 pm »
I remember tlast summer the journos close to West Ham were saying it would take £40m to get Bowen - imagine it's a chunk higher now, especially since he still has three years on his contract.
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,163
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21443 on: Yesterday at 03:19:27 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on May  5, 2022, 12:30:57 pm
Two Finals to look forward to. Jurgen signing new contract linked with Tchouameni. Then linked to Bowen talk about pissing on my chips.😜

Think I meant licking my chips  :lickin
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,755
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21444 on: Yesterday at 04:06:22 pm »
Whats Jobe Bellingham like then?

Is he the shittier brother version like Hazzard
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,879
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21445 on: Yesterday at 04:29:48 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 04:06:22 pm
Whats Jobe Bellingham like then?

Is he the shittier brother version like Hazzard

Of the two brothers Jobe has more magic and trickery.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,674
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21446 on: Yesterday at 04:44:11 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 04:29:48 pm
Of the two brothers Jobe has more magic and trickery.
Illusion Schmidt!
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,752
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21447 on: Yesterday at 04:55:06 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 04:29:48 pm
Of the two brothers Jobe has more magic and trickery.

A trick is something a whore does for money. Or cocaine.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,739
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21448 on: Yesterday at 05:07:39 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 04:29:48 pm
Of the two brothers Jobe has more magic and trickery.

:D

And prone to making huge mistakes
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,813
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21449 on: Yesterday at 05:08:30 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:55:06 pm
A trick is something a whore does for money. Or cocaine.

Jobe has more magic and beakery?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,618
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21450 on: Yesterday at 08:01:45 pm »
Apparently we got "first dibs" on Viera and Vitinho from Porto if/when they decide to sell. Which we negotiated when we signed Luis Diaz.  ;D
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,130
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21451 on: Yesterday at 08:16:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:01:45 pm
Apparently we got "first dibs" on Viera and Vitinho from Porto if/when they decide to sell. Which we negotiated when we signed Luis Diaz.  ;D

Well, they are both Mendes' clients, so they will move to a stronger league sooner or later. I can't see us signing either of them this summer. We need to see how Jones, Elliott and Carvalho will develop ...
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21452 on: Yesterday at 08:55:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:01:45 pm
Apparently we got "first dibs" on Viera and Vitinho from Porto if/when they decide to sell. Which we negotiated when we signed Luis Diaz.  ;D

Considering how much we apparently got Porto out of a hole by paying an immediate 8m euros for Diaz, it wouldnt surprise me if we managed to get some additional benefits in return. Vitinha in particular seems to be doing brilliantly.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21453 on: Yesterday at 09:04:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:01:45 pm
Apparently we got "first dibs" on Viera and Vitinho from Porto if/when they decide to sell. Which we negotiated when we signed Luis Diaz.  ;D

Makes no difference. If another club wants to sign them, they'll sign them. It hardly ever happens that a club agrees a fee to sign a player and then another club is contacted with the agreed details and asked if they're interested.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,130
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21454 on: Yesterday at 09:19:58 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:04:49 pm
Makes no difference. If another club wants to sign them, they'll sign them. It hardly ever happens that a club agrees a fee to sign a player and then another club is contacted with the agreed details and asked if they're interested.

You do realize we've had a similar agreement with Porto on Diaz, probably agreed with them when we've sold them Grujic last summer, but allowed them to start paying on July 1st 2022?
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21455 on: Yesterday at 09:21:37 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:19:58 pm
You do realize we've had a similar agreement with Porto on Diaz, probably agreed with them when we've sold them Grujic last summer, but allowed them to start paying on July 1st 2022?

You do realise I was being heavily ironic with an extremely specific description of what happened with Diaz.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,130
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21456 on: Yesterday at 09:24:35 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:21:37 pm
You do realise I was being heavily ironic with an extremely specific description of what happened with Diaz.

So why don't you say it as it is? Why the sarcasm and irony?
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21457 on: Yesterday at 09:25:49 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:24:35 pm
So why don't you say it as it is? Why the sarcasm and irony?

Gloating at how we got Luis Diaz.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,130
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21458 on: Yesterday at 09:26:23 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:25:49 pm
Gloating at how we got Luis Diaz.

Oh, OK then ...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,618
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21459 on: Yesterday at 09:44:43 pm »
Fabio Vieira looks like the one we might go for if we think he's worth it. Looks good from the very few times I've seen him.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21460 on: Yesterday at 09:51:58 pm »
R u all OK hons?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,813
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21461 on: Yesterday at 10:34:42 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,618
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21462 on: Today at 12:12:50 am »
Look at what we have here?  ;D

Quote
Liverpool have already reached an agreement with Porto that will see the Reds have first refusal on attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira (21).

The Reds will have to pay a £12M release clause for him.

[@MirrorFootball]
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,770
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21463 on: Today at 12:20:40 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:12:50 am
Look at what we have here?  ;D


If true, doesn't seem much like the kind of player we'd be after (and unlikely to overtake current players and also take minutes away from the younger ones) - if there were truth in this and we signed him, I'd be thinking we'd be doing that Chelsea/Italian type thing where we take a players registration at an undervalued amount, and loan them out for a season or two (or four or five if you're unlucky like we did to Allan). But even that seems unlikely for a 21 year old
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21464 on: Today at 12:24:03 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:20:40 am
If true, doesn't seem much like the kind of player we'd be after (and unlikely to overtake current players and also take minutes away from the younger ones) - if there were truth in this and we signed him, I'd be thinking we'd be doing that Chelsea/Italian type thing where we take a players registration at an undervalued amount, and loan them out for a season or two (or four or five if you're unlucky like we did to Allan). But even that seems unlikely for a 21 year old
12 Mil for a talented player maker before they fully break out and still need work?
That sounds something they would do. Low risk signing,12 mil if it doesnt work out is something that afford, they generally dont spend a lot of risk type but it done it low price not 40 mil.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,214
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21465 on: Today at 12:37:12 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 03:00:31 pm
I remember tlast summer the journos close to West Ham were saying it would take £40m to get Bowen - imagine it's a chunk higher now, especially since he still has three years on his contract.

The usual suspects were turning their nose up at him last summer :)
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21466 on: Today at 12:42:08 am »
Vierra is left footed but is he pacy?
« Last Edit: Today at 12:43:59 am by Clayton Bigsby »
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21467 on: Today at 02:11:37 am »
I know we're quite stocked on the attacking department, but would anyone consider Harry Kane if they don't make top4?

Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21468 on: Today at 04:53:06 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 02:11:37 am
I know we're quite stocked on the attacking department, but would anyone consider Harry Kane if they don't make top4?

The overall package would cost too much and I'm not sure how consistent he is defensively but in terms of ability hell yes. He is the dog's bollocks
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 532 533 534 535 536 [537]   Go Up
« previous next »
 