Two Finals to look forward to. Jurgen signing new contract linked with Tchouameni. Then linked to Bowen talk about pissing on my chips.😜
Whats Jobe Bellingham like then?Is he the shittier brother version like Hazzard
Of the two brothers Jobe has more magic and trickery.
A trick is something a whore does for money. Or cocaine.
Apparently we got "first dibs" on Viera and Vitinho from Porto if/when they decide to sell. Which we negotiated when we signed Luis Diaz.
Makes no difference. If another club wants to sign them, they'll sign them. It hardly ever happens that a club agrees a fee to sign a player and then another club is contacted with the agreed details and asked if they're interested.
You do realize we've had a similar agreement with Porto on Diaz, probably agreed with them when we've sold them Grujic last summer, but allowed them to start paying on July 1st 2022?
You do realise I was being heavily ironic with an extremely specific description of what happened with Diaz.
So why don't you say it as it is? Why the sarcasm and irony?
Gloating at how we got Luis Diaz.
R u all OK hons?
Liverpool have already reached an agreement with Porto that will see the Reds have first refusal on attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira (21).The Reds will have to pay a £12M release clause for him.[@MirrorFootball]
Look at what we have here?
If true, doesn't seem much like the kind of player we'd be after (and unlikely to overtake current players and also take minutes away from the younger ones) - if there were truth in this and we signed him, I'd be thinking we'd be doing that Chelsea/Italian type thing where we take a players registration at an undervalued amount, and loan them out for a season or two (or four or five if you're unlucky like we did to Allan). But even that seems unlikely for a 21 year old
I remember tlast summer the journos close to West Ham were saying it would take £40m to get Bowen - imagine it's a chunk higher now, especially since he still has three years on his contract.
I know we're quite stocked on the attacking department, but would anyone consider Harry Kane if they don't make top4?
