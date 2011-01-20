Look at what we have here?





If true, doesn't seem much like the kind of player we'd be after (and unlikely to overtake current players and also take minutes away from the younger ones) - if there were truth in this and we signed him, I'd be thinking we'd be doing that Chelsea/Italian type thing where we take a players registration at an undervalued amount, and loan them out for a season or two (or four or five if you're unlucky like we did to Allan). But even that seems unlikely for a 21 year old