Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1033406 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21360 on: Today at 01:08:10 pm »
So it's around £10m all in, which I think is about what we could expect.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21361 on: Today at 01:27:04 pm »
we are being linked to Getafe's Turkish international Enes Unal who is 4th in La Liga in top goalscorer list as Firmino's "replacement". He wouldn't be a bad choice, he did wonders at Getafe despite the team playing defensive football as they fought all season to avoid relegation.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21362 on: Today at 01:35:47 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21363 on: Today at 01:38:06 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:45:02 pm
How much was their loan fee?
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:50:25 pm
Idk if accurate but they say £1,5m + a £250k promotion bonus.

The loan deal is understood to be worth £1.5m, with Liverpool set to receive a further £250,000 if Bournemouth are promoted.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21364 on: Today at 01:40:42 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:08:10 pm
So it's around £10m all in, which I think is about what we could expect.

Personally think its to low , less than half Id expect and at worst  minimum of £15m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21365 on: Today at 01:44:26 pm »
He hasn't exactly set the Championship alight. He's made plenty of mistakes and I would say Bournemouth fans have been split 50/50 on him. 10mil would be a fair price. Higher and we're starting to do quite well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21366 on: Today at 01:45:01 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 01:40:42 pm
Personally think its to low , less than half Id expect and at worst  minimum of £15m.

I dunno, he's played, what, 30 games for us and didn't really tear it up in the German second division.  Sounds like he's been good for Bournemouth, but he's played so little football in the top division that it's difficult to justify a price tag over £10m.
« Reply #21367 on: Today at 01:50:39 pm »
No idea where some get their valuations of Nat from. He did a solid enough job for us but we saw last year nobody was willing to pay what we thought he was worth. Hes since joined Bournemouth for half a season and hasnt seemed to have got glowing reviews from their fan base which suggests the fee being touted is a fair one.

While he isnt old for a centre half, at 25 youre not really paying for potential either. He could perhaps get a bit better the more games he plays  at a higher level, but that also kind of justifies the fee touted as he simply hasnt played enough games at a high level to warrant anything over £10m.
« Reply #21368 on: Today at 01:50:59 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:45:01 pm
I dunno, he's played, what, 30 games for us and didn't really tear it up in the German second division.  Sounds like he's been good for Bournemouth, but he's played so little football in the top division that it's difficult to justify a price tag over £10m.
And he's 25, probably the least experienced 25 year old in football. For the sake of a few million just cut the lad loose and let him have a career.
« Reply #21369 on: Today at 01:55:41 pm »
Wonder if senor Ward will cash the chips in regardless eh?
« Reply #21370 on: Today at 02:11:08 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 01:50:59 pm
And he's 25, probably the least experienced 25 year old in football. For the sake of a few million just cut the lad loose and let him have a career.

To put it into context, Jude Bellingham has played twice the amount of senior games as Phillips has, despite being only 18.
« Reply #21371 on: Today at 02:14:21 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:45:01 pm
I dunno, he's played, what, 30 games for us and didn't really tear it up in the German second division.  Sounds like he's been good for Bournemouth, but he's played so little football in the top division that it's difficult to justify a price tag over £10m.

Not initially apparently, but finished the season well.

But yes, I dont get the shouts for 15-20 mill fees for him.  If they get around 8-10 mill (inc the loan fee), thatd be a very good transfer. The window for getting an inflated fee for him was last summer, but no one bit.
« Reply #21372 on: Today at 02:23:14 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:55:41 pm
Wonder if senor Ward will cash the chips in regardless eh?

I reckon he will. Sure, £10m (including the loan fees) may be low on paper but I honestly don't expect how much more we could expect to get (aside from a sell-on and/or survival clause) and he'd be 5th choice at best given he's not really an archetypal CB in Klopp's Liverpool. I'm sure all the hindsight heroes will be in here in six month's time telling us that we should've held out for £15m + add-ons but the reality of the transfer market is you won't win every deal and sometimes you need to take the best deal offered at the time.
Considering the number of times we've ripped Bournemouth off isn't it inevitable that they'd get wise to us? ;D
« Reply #21374 on: Today at 02:54:09 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:27:04 pm
we are being linked to Getafe's Turkish international Enes Unal who is 4th in La Liga in top goalscorer list as Firmino's "replacement". He wouldn't be a bad choice, he did wonders at Getafe despite the team playing defensive football as they fought all season to avoid relegation.

Interesting player. Haven't seen enough of him recently to form a proper opinion, but it seems that he is having a great season. Wasn't he at Villarreal at one point?
« Reply #21375 on: Today at 03:01:26 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:54:09 pm
Interesting player. Haven't seen enough of him recently to form a proper opinion, but it seems that he is having a great season. Wasn't he at Villarreal at one point?

Every transfer window we are linked to a Turkish player this must be next one. What happened to the goal keeper that was linked ?
« Reply #21376 on: Today at 03:56:15 pm »
All over twitter that Tchouaméni is done
« Reply #21377 on: Today at 03:58:27 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 03:56:15 pm
All over twitter that Tchouaméni is done

Quote from: redwillow on Today at 03:56:15 pm
All over twitter that Tchouaméni is done
Post the links, I need something to keep my mind off of work. Hopefully Indy or Grizz have confirmed it, theyre the most solid sources aside from the club journos.
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:59:23 pm
Post the links, I need something to keep my mind off of work. Hopefully Indy or Grizz have confirmed it, theyre the most solid sources aside from the club journos.

Im on my works laptop so cant paste, Grizz has said but not said directly its done then a lot of locals with decent followings are saying its done
hmmm...
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 03:56:15 pm
All over twitter that Tchouaméni is done

When 6startravel speaks, we listen.
Im on my works laptop so cant paste, Grizz has said but not said directly its done then a lot of locals with decent followings are saying its done
I was being sarcy regarding Grizz and Indy Samie off of here is defo more reliable than them and he talks shit most of the time.. Says it all really.
6 Star Travel is the way to go.
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 03:56:15 pm
All over twitter that Tchouaméni is done

Heard the same. Too late to make the squad tomorrow but we're hoping he'll be ready for the Southampton game.

Need to get him up to speed before the Champions League final.
Deals like the potential Tchouameni ones are what ITKs live for. A target confirmed by media, so they get the confidence to tweet it's done or nearly done. Doesn't matter whether we've picked the phone up to Monaco yet, if we sign him this summer they'll say they were correct.

I still remember Graeme Kelly saying Ox was a done deal in the April and then being praised by loads on Twitter when the deal finally went through on the last day of August.
Well never beat Thaigo  every uk liverpool journalist poo pooed it but the Twitter lads knew . Glory days :)
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:26:12 pm
Well never beat Thaigo  every uk liverpool journalist poo pooed it but the Twitter lads knew . Glory days :)

The Echo is saying we like  Tchouameni but haven't made a move for him yet. Therefore it's a good as done :P
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:09:46 pm
Deals like the potential Tchouameni ones are what ITKs live for. A target confirmed by media, so they get the confidence to tweet it's done or nearly done. Doesn't matter whether we've picked the phone up to Monaco yet, if we sign him this summer they'll say they were correct.

I still remember Graeme Kelly saying Ox was a done deal in the April and then being praised by loads on Twitter when the deal finally went through on the last day of August.

And if we dont sign said players its easy to say agent was greedy, issue with the medical or whatever BS to cover their arse if they dont delete their original tweets quickly enough.
