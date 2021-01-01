No idea where some get their valuations of Nat from. He did a solid enough job for us but we saw last year nobody was willing to pay what we thought he was worth. Hes since joined Bournemouth for half a season and hasnt seemed to have got glowing reviews from their fan base which suggests the fee being touted is a fair one.



While he isnt old for a centre half, at 25 youre not really paying for potential either. He could perhaps get a bit better the more games he plays at a higher level, but that also kind of justifies the fee touted as he simply hasnt played enough games at a high level to warrant anything over £10m.