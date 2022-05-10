To be honest, Mbappe and Haaland are two completely different players, marketing wise. I'd say that even our Mo is more marketable than Haaland ...







It's not a question of marketability, I'm talking about two of the most highly coveted young players in the sport, it's reported that Mbappe will get 85m to sign a new contract, plus 1m per week, Haaland will get (officially, but everyone knows he'll be paid off the books too) £375k per week, and a combined £70m between his agent and his father as sweeteners, we simply cannot compete with those numbers, the oil state clubs like Abu Dhabi and Qatar will top any offer we ever make, players very very very rarely (almost never in fact) sign for a club out of sentiment, or for the manager, it's cold hard economics.