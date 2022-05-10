« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 527 528 529 530 531 [532]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1026287 times)

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21240 on: Yesterday at 07:45:46 pm »
BTW I havent seen Ramsay play. Just second hand chat and YouTube and reading.

Danny Corcoran is good on him (@calcio_danny) and he just shared this on Ramsay.
https://mobile.twitter.com/BhoysAnalytics/status/1524453033719042049



Half our village is at the St Johnston game tonight - I should ask them. Im chronically anti social though. 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:48:02 pm by royhendo »
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,292
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21241 on: Yesterday at 07:46:01 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 07:43:44 pm
Like Mane, we had plenty of time before to negotiate, think the run in has nothing to do with it. Why say anything at all if we are going to wait?

As it stops (some) talk leading up to the end of the season, and the opening of a window, of his going somewhere.
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,085
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21242 on: Yesterday at 07:48:47 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 07:46:01 pm
As it stops (some) talk leading up to the end of the season, and the opening of a window, of his going somewhere.

Would think that time for Gomez would have been last summer when we signed Konate.
Logged

Offline Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21243 on: Yesterday at 07:54:57 pm »
If someone wants to leave us then let them, theres no where better to play football in the world but if Mane for eg did leave i wonder if we will look to bring in Raphina if Leeds go down.
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,156
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21244 on: Yesterday at 08:04:20 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 07:54:57 pm
If someone wants to leave us then let them, theres no where better to play football in the world but if Mane for eg did leave i wonder if we will look to bring in Raphina if Leeds go down.

I bloody hope not did you see how crap was against City wouldn't be able to tie Sadio's laces.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,291
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21245 on: Yesterday at 08:05:06 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 07:54:57 pm
If someone wants to leave us then let them, theres no where better to play football in the world but if Mane for eg did leave i wonder if we will look to bring in Raphina if Leeds go down.
Oh god no. I got hospitality tickets with work for a Leeds game this season and he was absolutely garbage. I know it's a sample size of one but I was surprised at how one dimensional he is.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,509
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21246 on: Yesterday at 08:16:16 pm »
That lad from Monaco seems very expensive, I hope money's not Tchou tight to mention.
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,239
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21247 on: Yesterday at 08:23:51 pm »
I'd love a taste of Nkunku.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,504
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21248 on: Yesterday at 08:25:55 pm »
Are you sure you've logged onto a football forum or an S&M site mate?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21249 on: Yesterday at 11:06:24 pm »
Liverpool interested in signing Mbappé (L'Equipe)

RT @lequipe Avec le transfert de Haaland à Manchester City, le mercato des attaquants est lancé
https://www.lequipe.fr/Football/Article/Avec-le-transfert-de-haaland-a-manchester-city-le-mercato-des-attaquants-est-lance/1332397
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,504
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21250 on: Yesterday at 11:09:20 pm »
Don;t let Mac see this.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,125
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21251 on: Yesterday at 11:12:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:09:20 pm
Don;t let Mac see this.

Unfortunately he has already committed to a figure that Nike will give us to help us get Mbappe. However that was like 1/10th of what PSG will give Mbappe.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,752
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21252 on: Yesterday at 11:20:22 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 07:45:46 pm


Suggests to me that he's more of a dribbler than he is a passer - quite a bit below the median for forward/long/final third passes

Not sure the Trent-lite label fits right, perhaps more Robbo-lite - given the successful crosses once he's arrived in the final third, either being passed to or dribbling there himself.

Or looking at his defensive actions, and the not great comparisons against the median, maybe my suggestion he plays a bit like Neco Williams in possession also carries over to his defending.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:21:59 pm by Classycara »
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,052
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21253 on: Yesterday at 11:24:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:09:20 pm
Don;t let Mac see this.

We are not signing him this summer, mate. He will sign that ridiculous contract extension for 2 years at PSG, and join us in the summer of 2024. Anyway, this is a good read about what is going on ...

https://english.elpais.com/sports/2022-05-10/the-key-to-the-signing-of-kylian-mbappe-image-rights.html
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:29:44 pm by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 257
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21254 on: Yesterday at 11:40:51 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:24:56 pm
We are not signing him this summer, mate. He will sign that ridiculous contract extension for 2 years at PSG, and join us in the summer of 2024. Anyway, this is a good read about what is going on ...

https://english.elpais.com/sports/2022-05-10/the-key-to-the-signing-of-kylian-mbappe-image-rights.html

When you look at the figures involved, its clear why we arent anywhere near this deal
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,052
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21255 on: Yesterday at 11:46:04 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 11:40:51 pm
When you look at the figures involved, its clear why we arent anywhere near this deal

But we are near. A lot of people will be shocked when we will actually sign him. Only, it will happen in 2 years. You think Klopp signing his contract extension is just a coincidence?
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,830
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21256 on: Yesterday at 11:57:49 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:46:04 pm
But we are near. A lot of people will be shocked when we will actually sign him. Only, it will happen in 2 years. You think Klopp signing his contract extension is just a coincidence?

Any previous examples of a player giving up a ridiculous wage at 25 (and at his hometown club) to take a much lower wage elsewhere? I just can't see it happening. Once players have received these astronomical sums they don't just give it up for the love of the game.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,052
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21257 on: Today at 12:01:44 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 11:57:49 pm
Any previous examples of a player giving up a ridiculous wage at 25 (and at his hometown club) to take a much lower wage elsewhere? I just can't see it happening. Once players have received these astronomical sums they don't just give it up for the love of the game.

As that article from El Pais proves once again, wages are not the main issue with Mbappe. I have no intention of explaining it over and over again, and being ridiculed for it. If you want to know, read the article ...
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,509
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21258 on: Today at 12:07:34 am »
There's not a chance we'll sign Mbappe, for the same reasons we could never have signed Haaland, you can't compete against "clubs" backed by petro states.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,052
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21259 on: Today at 12:11:43 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:07:34 am
There's not a chance we'll sign Mbappe, for the same reasons we could never have signed Haaland, you can't compete against "clubs" backed by petro states.

To be honest, Mbappe and Haaland are two completely different players, marketing wise. I'd say that even our Mo is more marketable than Haaland ...

« Last Edit: Today at 12:16:07 am by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,808
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21260 on: Today at 12:16:39 am »
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,509
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21261 on: Today at 12:22:17 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:11:43 am
To be honest, Mbappe and Haaland are two completely different players, marketing wise. I'd say that even our Mo is more marketable than Haaland ...


It's not a question of marketability, I'm talking about two of the most highly coveted young players in the sport, it's reported that Mbappe will get 85m to sign a new contract, plus 1m per week, Haaland will get (officially, but everyone knows he'll be paid off the books too) £375k per week, and a combined £70m between his agent and his father as sweeteners, we simply cannot compete with those numbers, the oil state clubs like Abu Dhabi and Qatar will top any offer we ever make, players very very very rarely (almost never in fact) sign for a club out of sentiment, or for the manager, it's cold hard economics.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,052
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21262 on: Today at 12:24:42 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:22:17 am
It's not a question of marketability, I'm talking about two of the most highly coveted young players in the sport, it's reported that Mbappe will get 85m to sign a new contract, plus 1m per week, Haaland will get (officially, but everyone knows he'll be paid off the books too) £375k per week, and a combined £70m between his agent and his father as sweeteners, we simply cannot compete with those numbers, the oil state clubs like Abu Dhabi and Qatar will top any offer we ever make, players very very very rarely (almost never in fact) sign for a club out of sentiment, or for the manager, it's cold hard economics.

Of course it is. Just read the article ...

https://english.elpais.com/sports/2022-05-10/the-key-to-the-signing-of-kylian-mbappe-image-rights.html
Logged

Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,808
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21263 on: Today at 12:25:51 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:11:43 am
To be honest, Mbappe and Haaland are two completely different players, marketing wise. I'd say that even our Mo is more marketable than Haaland ...



He looks like one of those computer generated faces of people who dont actually exist.

Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21264 on: Today at 12:28:48 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:11:43 am

a face you'd never get tired of smackin'
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,509
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21265 on: Today at 12:30:52 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:24:42 am
Of course it is. Just read the article ...

https://english.elpais.com/sports/2022-05-10/the-key-to-the-signing-of-kylian-mbappe-image-rights.html
I've read the article, unless he's going to give up around £30m per season, there's no way Liverpool can feasibly sign him.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,130
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21266 on: Today at 12:34:00 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:28:48 am
a face you'd never get tired of smackin'

Jaime Lannister almost did but then decided that his twin sister was the better play.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 527 528 529 530 531 [532]   Go Up
« previous next »
 