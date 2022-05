Some mutterings today that tenhag is in for darwin nunez from benfica. I hope this is not true and i hope we are looking at him as an upgrade to bobby. Is our transfer team who analyses players to see if they fit in (like they did when they chose diaz), still intact, or are they leaving along with michael edwards? If its just edwards leaving then at least we wont lose the quality of signings still incoming, we will just have to pay normal transfer fees from now on