Chelsea need to replace Azpilecueta, Rudiger and Christenson who are all leaving on free transfers so I think their prority signings will be CB's.



Azpilicueta has another year, there was a clause related to number of appearances that was automatically triggered. But apparently he may still be sold in the summer.Do agree that defence is where theyll need to focus though, Sarr doesnt seem to have fared well and Chalobah seemingly gone off the boil. Silva showing his age too. Theyll need at least two CBs, youd imagine.But midfield isnt too robust either. Kante and Jorginho probably near the end of their careers there, and Saul will be sent back to Madrid as soon as possible. So I do think they may push for Tchouameni, and can probably make a compelling case for the midfield to be built around him.