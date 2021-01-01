Chelsea need to replace Azpilecueta, Rudiger and Christenson who are all leaving on free transfers so I think their prority signings will be CB's.
Azpilicueta has another year, there was a clause related to number of appearances that was automatically triggered. But apparently he may still be sold in the summer.
Do agree that defence is where theyll need to focus though, Sarr doesnt seem to have fared well and Chalobah seemingly gone off the boil. Silva showing his age too. Theyll need at least two CBs, youd imagine.
But midfield isnt too robust either. Kante and Jorginho probably near the end of their careers there, and Saul will be sent back to Madrid as soon as possible. So I do think they may push for Tchouameni, and can probably make a compelling case for the midfield to be built around him.