Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21000 on: Today at 04:55:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:39:51 pm
Kante is injury prone and on the decline, Kovacic is injury prone and Jorginho may be off.

Chelsea have loads of issues to deal with.

Chelsea need to replace Azpilecueta, Rudiger and Christenson who are all leaving on free transfers so I think their prority signings will be CB's. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21001 on: Today at 05:02:29 pm »
Quote from: jboy14 on Today at 04:55:16 pm
Chelsea need to replace Azpilecueta, Rudiger and Christenson who are all leaving on free transfers so I think their prority signings will be CB's. 

Yep and besides they can't move on anyone, even in a pre-talk way, until their ownership situation is sorted and signed.

I will wager strongly that we could get Tchou over them, if we really want him that is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21002 on: Today at 05:05:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:01:19 pm
And bears...

No! We need a different animal.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21003 on: Today at 05:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:50:38 pm
Roy, hes slagging off Dundee United! Ban him!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21004 on: Today at 05:07:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:33:59 pm
I mean not Jon Le Gossip but he will do i guess.

https://twitter.com/Ekremkonur/status/1523509979512283136
The only two sources I trust are Pierre BlarBlaugh and Big Dog.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21005 on: Today at 05:11:44 pm »
Respect Le Gossip!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21006 on: Today at 05:15:16 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:45:46 pm
What's this journalist's XG (expected gossip) accuracy?
XG  Expected Gosip :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21007 on: Today at 05:18:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:33:59 pm
I mean not Jon Le Gossip but he will do i guess.

https://twitter.com/Ekremkonur/status/1523509979512283136


Is he the one that announced Thiago
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21008 on: Today at 05:20:46 pm »
Quote from: jboy14 on Today at 04:55:16 pm
Chelsea need to replace Azpilecueta, Rudiger and Christenson who are all leaving on free transfers so I think their prority signings will be CB's.

Azpilicueta has another year, there was a clause related to number of appearances that was automatically triggered. But apparently he may still be sold in the summer.

Do agree that defence is where theyll need to focus though, Sarr doesnt seem to have fared well and Chalobah seemingly gone off the boil. Silva showing his age too. Theyll need at least two CBs, youd imagine.

But midfield isnt too robust either. Kante and Jorginho probably near the end of their careers there, and Saul will be sent back to Madrid as soon as possible. So I do think they may push for Tchouameni, and can probably make a compelling case for the midfield to be built around him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21009 on: Today at 05:22:13 pm »
Mane being linked with Bayern, Hasan Saladonmecok likes him so they say
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21010 on: Today at 05:32:16 pm »
Florian Plettenberg
Exclusive News Sadio #Mané: #Salihamidzic wants him! He is the desired statement transfer in summer! No negotiations between Bayern & #LFC so far. HS met his agent over the weekend. Mané was a topic. Talks about a contract extension between LFC & Mané difficult.

I've always thought we wouldn't renew all of Salah, Mane and Firmino but don't want any of them to go! Not sure how this plays out- how much would we get for Mane with 12 months left if Bayern want a "statement" signing?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #21011 on: Today at 05:35:45 pm »
Quote
A Gnabry/Mané swap deal is a possibility for Bayern, although there's nothing concrete so far as the clubs have not been in contact. [@Plettigoal]
