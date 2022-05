Trent found himself in the left back area after a set piece and when on his way back to the right he received the ball in the middle third of the field against Spurs and he played a fantastic forward pass to an attacker, between the lines. Just a little Trent in midfield snippet.



Trent has always been capable of playing in midfield. Whether or not he's capable of defending in midfield is the issue. It's one thing to find yourself there and execute a play, and quite something else to be there the whole game and handle everything that comes with it. CF might be the most contested position as you always have someone with you looking to kick you into the air, but CM is traditionally the most congested position for the sheer number of contestants and directions they're coming from.