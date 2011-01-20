« previous next »
I think we will be getting a few more Scots' from the age group of Doak and Ramsay. When we got news of Doak signing for us there was a journo who said Liverpool are looking at up to signing 5 players from Scotland Under 18's team.
This is a good comp of Ramsay.  He's a good size for a defender, but looks nimble with it.  Surprisingly comfortable on his left foot too and very tidy in possession.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2uaDf6SireI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2uaDf6SireI</a>
This is a good comp of Ramsay.  He's a good size for a defender, but looks nimble with it.  Surprisingly comfortable on his left foot too and very tidy in possession.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2uaDf6SireI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2uaDf6SireI</a>

The kid definitely has some talent ...
Excited we may or may not sign Ramsay.
On the Aberdeen forums they say he started the season on fire but faded after,and seem to think he has that sky high ceiling we like.

Looks like Calvin Ramsey will be done  soon.

https://twitter.com/dominicking_dm/status/1523251797057490944?s=21&t=5TCZEZZ-tEOINGeTulGdAg


DomKing


Good to see we appear to be making our moves early. With an earlier start to the season, getting in players early to bed them in will be beneficial.
An attacking midfielder with a good goal scoring record and Tchouaméni please and thank you.

carvalho and elliot says hi. ok i know they are young and stuff but even more so to be groomed in a klopp set up. both could be our reus and gotze.

and we hardly even play with attacking midfielders much.

An attacking midfielder with a good goal scoring record and Tchouaméni please and thank you.
We need someone like Bobby. Lautaro is my pick.
Andy Robertson was once an 18 year old playing for a mediocre Scottish team as well

Roy, hes slagging off Dundee United! Ban him!
Roy, hes slagging off Dundee United! Ban him!

Queen's Park, surely. Robertson was 19 by the time he signed for Dundee United.
I remember saying before new year that I thought we needed a couple of midfielders and a couple of attackers - but that I thought wed compromise slightly, and go for one midfielder, one attacker and then someone who is a bit of a tweener to do both. In Diaz, weve already got the attacker we needed and in Carvalho we have that tweener. Looks like were trying to get Tchouameni, whod absolutely fit the bill lf the midfielder who can be a potentially elite option. And to top it off, going for a young RB in the mould of Trent.

Thats pretty fantastic, assuming we can pull the remaining two deals of - Tchouameni being the most important, obviously.

There may yet be twists and turns in terms of departures, but if we can add Tchouameni and Ramsay to Diaz and Carvalho, and keep all of Mane, Salah and Firmino, then well be even more formidable next season.
I think we will be getting a few more Scots' from the age group of Doak and Ramsay. When we got news of Doak signing for us there was a journo who said Liverpool are looking at up to signing 5 players from Scotland Under 18's team.

With the post-Brexit impacts on recruitment, it wouldn't be a surprise if we were looking at signing more young players from Scotland. I'd imagine other PL clubs will be thinking similar. How that benefits the Scottish league and national team going forward long-term is debatable, but I wouldn't be surprised if we sign a few more players from Scottish clubs in the next few seasons.
BTW on Ramsay, I think that he will count as homegrown for us in due course. The rules state that a "Home-Grown Player" means a player who, irrespective of nationality or age, has been registered with any club affiliated to The Football Association or the Football Association of Wales for a period, continuous or not, of three entire seasons, or 36 months, before his 21st birthday (or the end of the season during which he turns 21).

He turns 19 at the end of July, so assuming we signed him before then I think hed meet the above criteria.

Nice little perk if so, another homegrown/club trained lad is always welcome.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7twFzJVQrbQ&amp;t=372s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7twFzJVQrbQ&amp;t=372s</a>
BTW on Ramsay, I think that he will count as homegrown for us in due course. The rules state that a "Home-Grown Player" means a player who, irrespective of nationality or age, has been registered with any club affiliated to The Football Association or the Football Association of Wales for a period, continuous or not, of three entire seasons, or 36 months, before his 21st birthday (or the end of the season during which he turns 21).

He turns 19 at the end of July, so assuming we signed him before then I think hed meet the above criteria.

Nice little perk if so, another homegrown/club trained lad is always welcome.

I think that's probably a big part of why we're looking at signing him. If its true that Bologna had a bid turned down in the January window, it wouldn't surprise me if it is later revealed that a tentative deal was already in place between ourselves and Aberdeen, but it has been kept under wraps until season's end.
Been banging this drum for a while, we really should look at a left-footed forward as our next attacker, regardless of whether Salah signs or not.  Our attack is a little lopsided at the moment and none of our other forwards are really comfortable playing from the right.

Olise could be interesting. There were rumours of him having a reasonable release clause, and he seems a big talent.
BTW on Ramsay, I think that he will count as homegrown for us in due course. The rules state that a "Home-Grown Player" means a player who, irrespective of nationality or age, has been registered with any club affiliated to The Football Association or the Football Association of Wales for a period, continuous or not, of three entire seasons, or 36 months, before his 21st birthday (or the end of the season during which he turns 21).

He turns 19 at the end of July, so assuming we signed him before then I think hed meet the above criteria.

Nice little perk if so, another homegrown/club trained lad is always welcome.

And the lad seems to have a decent left foot on him .
Olise could be interesting. There were rumours of him having a reasonable release clause, and he seems a big talent.

A left footer.
Olise could be interesting. There were rumours of him having a reasonable release clause, and he seems a big talent.

I think he would be interesting. If he has a £35m clause, he will be off soon
Not sure about Olise.  Good player but more of a creative winger than an inside forward, don't think there's enough goal threat from him.  Not yet, at least.
A left footer.
Yeah, I've been muttering about this -- versatile, left-footed, speedy.
Should have just signed Bowen last summer
I think we will be getting a few more Scots' from the age group of Doak and Ramsay. When we got news of Doak signing for us there was a journo who said Liverpool are looking at up to signing 5 players from Scotland Under 18's team.

Well we were once known as 'The team of Mac's' because of the number of Scots playing for us.
Not sure about Olise.  Good player but more of a creative winger than an inside forward, don't think there's enough goal threat from him.  Not yet, at least.

If anyone can develop it it is Klopp.
Olise could be interesting. There were rumours of him having a reasonable release clause, and he seems a big talent.

When Jurgen was watching Palace v City he said he watched it till the 65th then switched off Olise was substituted on the 65th minute.
Diaby is probably someone to look at.

Bowen is the obvious one he is still young, works hard and scores goals.

No idea on what the cost would be for them.
We are not buying another forward this summer. The only way I see this happening is if one of our main 5 forwards leave and it won't be because of the sale of Origi or Minamino. The two positions I see us strengthening is CM and RB and that's it.
Tchouameni reasons to get excited. Aurelian getting excited for next season.
Mate, you're just phoning it in these days.
We are not buying another forward this summer. The only way I see this happening is if one of our main 5 forwards leave and it won't be because of the sale of Origi or Minamino. The two positions I see us strengthening is CM and RB and that's it.

Agreed. Once we signed Diaz and Carvalho, there's no way we were going after Bowen this summer unless one of the main front three wants to leave.
It's been a clear strategy for a while now in targeting youth at tribunal level fees. The associated wages and risk if it doesn't work out makes these pretty smart. Elliot, Gordon, Doak, Clark, Carvalho and now Ramsey shouldn't really be viewed as anything but just taking home run cuts with every swing. If we strikeout then we really have lost nothing. If we hit a home run then we have a cheap squad player under our control for years to either make a massive profit on or slowly bump up their wages and also help with Homegrown status. We then save most of our budget for those that are starting XI caliber players instead of having to spend it on squad fillers.

I wouldn't view any of them as having any type of guaranteed spot in the squad or playing time. Elliot did just as well as Carvalho did last year and there's no guarantee of anything in going forward.
It's been a clear strategy for a while now in targeting youth at tribunal level fees. The associated wages and risk if it doesn't work out makes these pretty smart. Elliot, Gordon, Doak, Clark, Carvalho and now Ramsey shouldn't really be viewed as anything but just taking home run cuts with every swing. If we strikeout then we really have lost nothing. If we hit a home run then we have a cheap squad player under our control for years to either make a massive profit on or slowly bump up their wages and also help with Homegrown status. We then save most of our budget for those that are starting XI caliber players instead of having to spend it on squad fillers.

I wouldn't view any of them as having any type of guaranteed spot in the squad or playing time. Elliot did just as well as Carvalho did last year and there's no guarantee of anything in going forward.
You'd assume someone like Carvalho would have been given some indication of his squad role to turn down what would have been a season of premier League football. Same with Elliott really, he was fast tracked in to the first team squad younger than anybody else. There's no long term guarantees, but some of these players aren't coming here without knowing they'll get chances
You'd assume someone like Carvalho would have been given some indication of his squad role to turn down what would have been a season of premier League football. Same with Elliott really, he was fast tracked in to the first team squad younger than anybody else. There's no long term guarantees, but some of these players aren't coming here without knowing they'll get chances

Oh I'm sure they're all given an outline of how they could eventually be a starter and that they will get a chance if they do the things we ask them to do. You're right these are competitive situations but we also have the track record to prove it's possible. But even with Carvalho, there's no guarantee staying at Fulham next season would get him a better chance either. They'll be in a relegation race again more than likely, good chance you'll see a switch in manager and the new one may not want to trust in him. We're offering a compelling reason and I'm sure the pay doesn't hurt either. But in comparison to trying to get a prime aged player to just be in the squad it's a lot cheaper and a lot less risk. If Carvalho doesn't work out it basically cost the club nothing.
With our new strategy of a big squad and going strong in all 4 competitions, the likes of Jones, Elliott and Carvalho will get their playing time next season, especially of Origi, Minamino and Ox leave in the summer ...
If you had to pick one (and why): Nkunku or Darwin Nunez?

I feel like Joao Felix would be a perfect Firmino replacement while Nkunku would be a great replacement for Mane. I get the feeling we'll go for Nkunku.
Any left footed pacy wide forwards out there that can play through middle as well?

Preferably young so can be backup to Salah and not complain.

I think Maxwel Cornet is a decent player, if Burnley go down I imagine someone will pick him relatively cheaply.
Has Calvin got a bit of a young Russ Abbot about him?
If you had to pick one (and why): Nkunku or Darwin Nunez?

I feel like Joao Felix would be a perfect Firmino replacement while Nkunku would be a great replacement for Mane. I get the feeling we'll go for Nkunku.

I think you can easily see how Nkunku would fit into the current setup, either as a wide forward or - more likely IMO - in the central position. Whereas Nunez you wonder if hed be the right fit, although hes got plenty going for him.

I just hope Leipzig can hold onto Nkunku this summer, because I do think wed look at him next summer when presumably at least one of Mane/Salah/Firmino will be departing.
