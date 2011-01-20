It's been a clear strategy for a while now in targeting youth at tribunal level fees. The associated wages and risk if it doesn't work out makes these pretty smart. Elliot, Gordon, Doak, Clark, Carvalho and now Ramsey shouldn't really be viewed as anything but just taking home run cuts with every swing. If we strikeout then we really have lost nothing. If we hit a home run then we have a cheap squad player under our control for years to either make a massive profit on or slowly bump up their wages and also help with Homegrown status. We then save most of our budget for those that are starting XI caliber players instead of having to spend it on squad fillers.



I wouldn't view any of them as having any type of guaranteed spot in the squad or playing time. Elliot did just as well as Carvalho did last year and there's no guarantee of anything in going forward.