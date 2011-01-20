« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 518 519 520 521 522 [523]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1003372 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,378
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20880 on: Today at 02:23:17 pm »
I think we will be getting a few more Scots' from the age group of Doak and Ramsay. When we got news of Doak signing for us there was a journo who said Liverpool are looking at up to signing 5 players from Scotland Under 18's team.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,143
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20881 on: Today at 02:26:08 pm »
This is a good comp of Ramsay.  He's a good size for a defender, but looks nimble with it.  Surprisingly comfortable on his left foot too and very tidy in possession.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2uaDf6SireI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2uaDf6SireI</a>
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,942
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20882 on: Today at 02:27:58 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:26:08 pm
This is a good comp of Ramsay.  He's a good size for a defender, but looks nimble with it.  Surprisingly comfortable on his left foot too and very tidy in possession.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2uaDf6SireI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2uaDf6SireI</a>

The kid definitely has some talent ...
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20883 on: Today at 02:28:27 pm »
Excited we may or may not sign Ramsay.
On the Aberdeen forums they say he started the season on fire but faded after,and seem to think he has that sky high ceiling we like.

Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,617
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20884 on: Today at 02:42:13 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:59:17 am
Looks like Calvin Ramsey will be done  soon.

https://twitter.com/dominicking_dm/status/1523251797057490944?s=21&t=5TCZEZZ-tEOINGeTulGdAg


DomKing


Good to see we appear to be making our moves early. With an earlier start to the season, getting in players early to bed them in will be beneficial.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20885 on: Today at 02:43:46 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 11:15:31 am
An attacking midfielder with a good goal scoring record and Tchouaméni please and thank you.

carvalho and elliot says hi. ok i know they are young and stuff but even more so to be groomed in a klopp set up. both could be our reus and gotze.

and we hardly even play with attacking midfielders much.

Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20886 on: Today at 02:49:04 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 11:15:31 am
An attacking midfielder with a good goal scoring record and Tchouaméni please and thank you.
We need someone like Bobby. Lautaro is my pick.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,706
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20887 on: Today at 02:50:38 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:36:35 pm
Andy Robertson was once an 18 year old playing for a mediocre Scottish team as well

Roy, hes slagging off Dundee United! Ban him!
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20888 on: Today at 02:58:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:50:38 pm
Roy, hes slagging off Dundee United! Ban him!

Queen's Park, surely. Robertson was 19 by the time he signed for Dundee United.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20889 on: Today at 03:20:55 pm »
I remember saying before new year that I thought we needed a couple of midfielders and a couple of attackers - but that I thought wed compromise slightly, and go for one midfielder, one attacker and then someone who is a bit of a tweener to do both. In Diaz, weve already got the attacker we needed and in Carvalho we have that tweener. Looks like were trying to get Tchouameni, whod absolutely fit the bill lf the midfielder who can be a potentially elite option. And to top it off, going for a young RB in the mould of Trent.

Thats pretty fantastic, assuming we can pull the remaining two deals of - Tchouameni being the most important, obviously.

There may yet be twists and turns in terms of departures, but if we can add Tchouameni and Ramsay to Diaz and Carvalho, and keep all of Mane, Salah and Firmino, then well be even more formidable next season.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,617
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20890 on: Today at 03:29:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:23:17 pm
I think we will be getting a few more Scots' from the age group of Doak and Ramsay. When we got news of Doak signing for us there was a journo who said Liverpool are looking at up to signing 5 players from Scotland Under 18's team.

With the post-Brexit impacts on recruitment, it wouldn't be a surprise if we were looking at signing more young players from Scotland. I'd imagine other PL clubs will be thinking similar. How that benefits the Scottish league and national team going forward long-term is debatable, but I wouldn't be surprised if we sign a few more players from Scottish clubs in the next few seasons.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20891 on: Today at 03:43:26 pm »
BTW on Ramsay, I think that he will count as homegrown for us in due course. The rules state that a "Home-Grown Player" means a player who, irrespective of nationality or age, has been registered with any club affiliated to The Football Association or the Football Association of Wales for a period, continuous or not, of three entire seasons, or 36 months, before his 21st birthday (or the end of the season during which he turns 21).

He turns 19 at the end of July, so assuming we signed him before then I think hed meet the above criteria.

Nice little perk if so, another homegrown/club trained lad is always welcome.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 518 519 520 521 522 [523]   Go Up
« previous next »
 