I remember saying before new year that I thought we needed a couple of midfielders and a couple of attackers - but that I thought wed compromise slightly, and go for one midfielder, one attacker and then someone who is a bit of a tweener to do both. In Diaz, weve already got the attacker we needed and in Carvalho we have that tweener. Looks like were trying to get Tchouameni, whod absolutely fit the bill lf the midfielder who can be a potentially elite option. And to top it off, going for a young RB in the mould of Trent.



Thats pretty fantastic, assuming we can pull the remaining two deals of - Tchouameni being the most important, obviously.



There may yet be twists and turns in terms of departures, but if we can add Tchouameni and Ramsay to Diaz and Carvalho, and keep all of Mane, Salah and Firmino, then well be even more formidable next season.