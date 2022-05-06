Don't think De Jong will be suited by the pace of the premier league. The big lad Haaland will score on a regular basis but I'm still not convinced he is top class.



I don't think the pace of the game will be such a problem for De Jong. More the fact that he will have De Bruyne and Rodri ahead of him in the pecking order at the positions he plays. As for Haaland, I am curious to see how Guardiola will adapt him to his setup, knowing that even Ibrahimovic and Lewandowski in their prime struggled in Pep's setup ...