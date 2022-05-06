Times reporting Man City want to sign a striker and a holding midfielder. Haaland is the likely striker. Frenkie de Jong is a midfield target. The Times thinks he'll go for £60m due to Barcelona's financial situation. Man City not interested in paying £150m for Declan Rice. Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez all have a year left on their respective deals.
If West Ham demand anything near that he's not moving anywhere then,even the sportswashers.
It'd be interesting to know who else we're interested in looking at midfielders besides propably Tchouameni and Bellingham.