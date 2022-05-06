« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 1001326 times)

Offline MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20840 on: Yesterday at 11:30:15 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:20:12 am
Times reporting Man City want to sign a striker and a holding midfielder. Haaland is the likely striker. Frenkie de Jong is a midfield target. The Times thinks he'll go for £60m due to Barcelona's financial situation. Man City not interested in paying £150m for Declan Rice. Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez all have a year left on their respective deals.
Reports in Spain suggest that they are looking at including Bernardo in a swap deal.

https://us.mundodeportivo.com/futbol/fc-barcelona/20220506/7538/barca-atento-bernardo-silva.html
Offline jillc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20841 on: Yesterday at 11:32:56 am »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 11:05:31 am
I agree, but I think Klopp's preference for keeping a small squad still means versatility is highly prized. Going forwards, Gomez would get a decent number of games between being Trent's back-up and fourth choice CB, given the ages of the first-pick duo.

I think we have to remember next season is next season, it's a clean slate for everyone a chance for other players to make a claim. With a good pre-season behind him I am pretty sure he will be challenging for a place in the team, not just someone used for filling in.
Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20842 on: Yesterday at 12:19:44 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:20:12 am
Times reporting Man City want to sign a striker and a holding midfielder. Haaland is the likely striker. Frenkie de Jong is a midfield target. The Times thinks he'll go for £60m due to Barcelona's financial situation. Man City not interested in paying £150m for Declan Rice. Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez all have a year left on their respective deals.

 ;D If West Ham demand anything near that he's not moving anywhere then,even the sportswashers.

It'd be interesting to know who else we're interested in looking at midfielders besides propably Tchouameni and Bellingham.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20843 on: Yesterday at 12:51:07 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 10:10:30 am
With him and Jude Bellingham we'll rule Europe for years. But if he goes to Madrid alongside Camavinga and Valverde they'll be adding to there 14 titles for sure.
Have you given up already?

;)
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20844 on: Yesterday at 03:05:54 pm »
Quote
Liverpool to offer Joe Gomez a new contract this summer. [@TheoSquiresECHO]
Offline CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20845 on: Yesterday at 03:10:08 pm »
Great news, hopefully he signs.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20846 on: Yesterday at 03:36:06 pm »
Yeah mate.

In other news announce Fabio Carvalho ASAP. Fulham have just lost 4-0 in the last game of their season.  ;D
Offline Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20847 on: Yesterday at 03:37:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:36:06 pm
Yeah mate.

In other news announce Fabio Carvalho ASAP. Fulham have just lost 4-0 in the last game of their season.  ;D

Saw thatFulham got thumped. Maybe he's not that great after all?
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20848 on: Yesterday at 04:02:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:05:54 pm
Liverpool to offer Joe Gomez a new contract this summer. [@TheoSquiresECHO]

Great news ...
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20849 on: Yesterday at 05:44:05 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 11:16:12 am
Carlos Soler  will end up at Barca on the cheap .

Pity as he would be a very good addition to our squad especially playing 433 than 442

I suppose it is possible, but if Gavi signs his contract extension, with Pedri and Gonzales also there on a long term contract, that won't be a smart career choice for Soler ...
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20850 on: Yesterday at 05:49:06 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:20:12 am
Times reporting Man City want to sign a striker and a holding midfielder. Haaland is the likely striker. Frenkie de Jong is a midfield target. The Times thinks he'll go for £60m due to Barcelona's financial situation. Man City not interested in paying £150m for Declan Rice. Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez all have a year left on their respective deals.

Haaland and De Jong are quality players, but I am not sure they are what Man City really need ...
Offline paisley1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20851 on: Yesterday at 06:38:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:49:06 pm
Haaland and De Jong are quality players, but I am not sure they are what Man City really need ...

Don't think De Jong will be suited by the pace of the premier league. The big lad Haaland will score on a regular basis but I'm still not convinced he is top class.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20852 on: Yesterday at 06:47:18 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 06:38:15 pm
Don't think De Jong will be suited by the pace of the premier league. The big lad Haaland will score on a regular basis but I'm still not convinced he is top class.

I don't think the pace of the game will be such a problem for De Jong. More the fact that he will have De Bruyne and Rodri ahead of him in the pecking order at the positions he plays. As for Haaland, I am curious to see how Guardiola will adapt him to his setup, knowing that even Ibrahimovic and Lewandowski in their prime struggled in Pep's setup ...
Offline paisley1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20853 on: Yesterday at 07:32:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:47:18 pm
s.
As for Haaland, I am curious to see how Guardiola will adapt him to his setup, knowing that even Ibrahimovic and Lewandowski in their prime struggled in Pep's setup ...
Might not be the manager signing him and it will go pear shape.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20854 on: Today at 06:28:43 am »
Any left footed pacy wide forwards out there that can play through middle as well?

Preferably young so can be backup to Salah and not complain.
