Firmino controls the space for zone 14 very well. That sounds like what Carvalho does.



But Bobby also regularly contests (and wins) aerial balls against massive centre halves, and takes it into feet with them right up against him. His physicality is a great outlet for us, and I think it's why Mane is playing there now ahead of Jota. You need a physical presence up top, even as a false 9.Carvalho is more nimble and wirey, he's better coming onto the ball instead of playing with his back to goal like our central forward has to do a lot of.