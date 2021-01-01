« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 511 512 513 514 515 [516]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 982342 times)

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,177
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20600 on: Today at 12:19:41 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:50:03 pm
What do you expect him to say? "I;m moving to Liverpool, so see ya".

Exactly what I said in my second sentence. Just checking if people stop reading after my first sentence.  ;D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,528
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20601 on: Today at 12:30:49 am »
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,787
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20602 on: Today at 01:00:41 am »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,916
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20603 on: Today at 02:14:34 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:45:46 pm
As of right now Keita is at 1,003 minutes played out of a possible 3,060 league minutes which is 32%. Even assuming best case scenario of playing all 360 league minutes left available that would put him at 39% by seasons end. If we expand this to all competitions then 1,748 out of a possible 5,070 minutes which is 34%. Again he could get close to 40% if he plays all 90 minutes in every game left. And all of this is in line with his prior history.

So in his best case and probably best health we're talking about 40% of minutes available and that's good enough to stand pat? This could be reasonable because of how you view Jones, Elliot and Carvalho's ability more than how you think Keita's availability will hold up. Also not even touching that Thiago's minutes aren't all that much better than Keita's and he'll be another year older next season.

Edit: Milner's minutes are drastically decreasing year over year. Even if he signs a one year extension why would that stop?

Thats fine but between all of them they have managed to share the minutes between them this season and pretty much all of them seem like they will continue to be a part of it. We introduce an expensive midfielder into the mix then either we are rotating massively or somebody is losing out.

Again thats not me saying we wont sign a midfielder, just that i dont think the idea that we wont is impossible.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 511 512 513 514 515 [516]   Go Up
« previous next »
 