Whilst we cannot trust the Echo at all, I think its very well possible we dont sign a midfielder. We have loads of them and Keitas form and his availability have helped loads.



As of right now Keita is at 1,003 minutes played out of a possible 3,060 league minutes which is 32%. Even assuming best case scenario of playing all 360 league minutes left available that would put him at 39% by seasons end. If we expand this to all competitions then 1,748 out of a possible 5,070 minutes which is 34%. Again he could get close to 40% if he plays all 90 minutes in every game left. And all of this is in line with his prior history.So in his best case and probably best health we're talking about 40% of minutes available and that's good enough to stand pat? This could be reasonable because of how you view Jones, Elliot and Carvalho's ability more than how you think Keita's availability will hold up. Also not even touching that Thiago's minutes aren't all that much better than Keita's and he'll be another year older next season.Edit: Milner's minutes are drastically decreasing year over year. Even if he signs a one year extension why would that stop?