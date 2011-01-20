« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 977850 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20480 on: Yesterday at 09:24:31 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:15:05 pm
Well, we won't know how close we are to signing him until there is an official confirmation, but when reliable journos like Joyce (plus respectable sources in France and Spain) are reporting our interest in the player, the chances of LFC signing Tchoumeni are pretty strong ...

I'm not sure us being linked with him by reliable journalists is the same as saying it's obvious we'll sign him though. We'll see, I think midfield is the most obvious area we should be strengthening in the summer so am fully on board this train if it happens.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20481 on: Yesterday at 09:44:35 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:24:31 pm
I'm not sure us being linked with him by reliable journalists is the same as saying it's obvious we'll sign him though. We'll see, I think midfield is the most obvious area we should be strengthening in the summer so am fully on board this train if it happens.

Which train is this?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20482 on: Yesterday at 09:45:34 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:56:52 pm
Is it? I mean I'd love us to sign him (despite not having seen much of him, I'm fully on board with having a dominant central midfielder young enough to improve and become a mainstay of our side for a good few years) but usually whenever there's so many tenuous-ish links to a player, it doesn't happen. Plus, every single player in the world seems to have a weird Real Madrid fetish so if they're in for him, that's usually it.
Reliable journalists in England and abroad are reporting that we are in for him and that Madrid don't plan to sign him. Man Utd are our only "competition" atm LOL.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20483 on: Yesterday at 09:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:44:35 pm
Which train is this?
TCHOU TCHOU!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20484 on: Yesterday at 09:50:08 pm »
Its not always kept quiet when were in for a player. We all knew about Werner for example.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20485 on: Yesterday at 09:52:13 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:50:08 pm
Its not always kept quiet when were in for a player. We all knew about Werner for example.
I think it's because Tchouaméni is a done deal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20486 on: Yesterday at 09:54:18 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20487 on: Yesterday at 09:58:34 pm »
I think it's probably quite advanced and we'll announce it pretty quickly after the Champions League final (maybe sooner if we don't make it through Tuesday night).

The Fabinho deal went through very fast and quietly but he and Becky were watching the final that year, it had probably been done for weeks. Just like Jürgen's deal last week, he'd already filmed himself in his kitchen at 10am post-signing the deal before the leaks had even started.

We keep things quiet but we can't always guarantee the other parties involved will. Personally I think this one smells like it's close to being a done deal and we'll know more end of May.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20488 on: Yesterday at 11:01:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:37:32 pm
I swear I've not made that name up.  ;D


He heard the rumour from a cab driver in Monaco, Joe Le Taxi.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20489 on: Yesterday at 11:04:28 pm »
I won't believe it til we hear from our trusted French correspondent.

I can't remember his name or twitter, but I believe Capon is ITK and has his ear
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20490 on: Yesterday at 11:07:32 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:04:28 pm
I won't believe it til we hear from our trusted French correspondent.

I can't remember his name or twitter, but I believe Capon is ITK and has his ear

Pierre Blah-Blah?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20491 on: Yesterday at 11:07:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:01:40 pm
He heard the rumour from a cab driver in Monaco, Joe Le Taxi.

Who heard it from his cousin Vincent Uber.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20492 on: Yesterday at 11:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:44:35 pm
Which train is this?

God knows but it had better be called Lewandowski
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20493 on: Yesterday at 11:15:22 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:45:34 pm
Reliable journalists in England and abroad are reporting that we are in for him and that Madrid don't plan to sign him. Man Utd are our only "competition" atm LOL.

Oh I believe we're in for him, just not sure how close a deal is is all.

And if he joins the Man Utd circus after knowing we want him, I think I might lose faith in humanity.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20494 on: Yesterday at 11:16:38 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:04:28 pm
I won't believe it til we hear from our trusted French correspondent.

I can't remember his name or twitter, but I believe Capon is ITK and has his ear
Pierre Blar Blurghs Le man
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20495 on: Yesterday at 11:19:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:15:22 pm
Oh I believe we're in for him, just not sure how close a deal is is all.

And if he joins the Man Utd circus after knowing we want him, I think I might lose faith in humanity.

If he joins Man Utd over us, it means that he is definitely not the right player for LFC. Only someone brain-dead and 100% interested in the money would join them over us at the moment ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20496 on: Yesterday at 11:28:30 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:49:37 pm
And you are posting in the transfer thread because ... ?
I want to.  or do you think I need your permission?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20497 on: Yesterday at 11:30:08 pm »
pbb" border="0
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20498 on: Yesterday at 11:34:01 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:28:30 pm
I want to.  or do you think I need your permission?

No, you don't need my permission, but this is usually a thread for the optimistic posters. You look completely out of place here. Have you tried the Man City thread?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20499 on: Yesterday at 11:35:33 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:34:01 pm
No, you don't need my permission, but this is usually a thread for the optimistic posters. You look completely out of place here. Have you tried the Man City thread?
wtf are you on about man?  my opinion is a lot of ppl put too much weight in rumours, so to you that = I'm a pessimist?

fukk off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20500 on: Yesterday at 11:35:38 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:30:08 pm
pbb" border="0


Sounds good. The account's got a good track record.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20501 on: Yesterday at 11:36:21 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20502 on: Yesterday at 11:38:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:36:21 pm
:lmao

You got a French cousin Rudy?
:lmao :boxhead

Fucking bigmouth ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20503 on: Yesterday at 11:39:28 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:35:38 pm
Sounds good. The account's got a good track record.
:D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20504 on: Yesterday at 11:42:59 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20505 on: Yesterday at 11:43:03 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:35:33 pm
wtf are you on about man?  my opinion is a lot of ppl put too much weight in rumours, so to you that = I'm a pessimist?

fukk off.

Calm down, this is the transfer thread. We are having some fun here. Most of us know much more about transfer rumours and sources than you do, but we are not making a big deal out of it ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20506 on: Yesterday at 11:44:33 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20507 on: Today at 12:03:18 am »
Quote from: farawayred on April 30, 2022, 08:23:05 pm
Villa?
Denis looks the better player, Sarr doesn't really seem to affect games that much.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20508 on: Today at 12:05:14 am »
Quote from: Hazell on April 30, 2022, 09:36:26 pm
Ten Hag might want to get rid of Wan-Bissaka in the summer so I'd hold out for him.
Wonder why AWB has never been tried as the right-sided CB in a back 3.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20509 on: Today at 12:05:30 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20510 on: Today at 12:06:45 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:05:14 am
Wonder why AWB has never been tried as the right-sided CB in a back 3.

Probably because Man Utd are not playing with a back 3 ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20511 on: Today at 12:06:47 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:05:30 am
Now confirmed by the most reliable source ...

https://twitter.com/indykaiIa_/status/1520814491767906305
The only other account worth following
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20512 on: Today at 12:19:30 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:06:45 am
Probably because Man Utd are not playing with a back 3 ...
And yet they have played with a back 3
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20513 on: Today at 12:23:58 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:19:30 am
And yet they have played with a back 3

Only on rare occasions. They did start with 3 at the back against us, but that is not their usual setup. They played 4 at the back even agains Man City ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20514 on: Today at 12:32:33 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:05:14 am
Wonder why AWB has never been tried as the right-sided CB in a back 3.

He's positionally really, really dozy. He's good defensively against a winger who wants to go outside. That's it.
« Reply #20515 on: Today at 12:45:13 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:23:58 am
Only on rare occasions. They did start with 3 at the back against us, but that is not their usual setup. They played 4 at the back even agains Man City ...
I think they tried it a few times under Ole
« Reply #20516 on: Today at 12:46:38 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:32:33 am
He's positionally really, really dozy. He's good defensively against a winger who wants to go outside. That's it.
Ah, that may explain it. Still worth a try though
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20517 on: Today at 03:34:48 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:15:22 pm
Oh I believe we're in for him, just not sure how close a deal is is all.

And if he joins the Man Utd circus after knowing we want him, I think I might lose faith in humanity.

You might lose faith in Tchouamanity is what you meant to say, in terms of making the pun you have been waiting for, is my guess.
