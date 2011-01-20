« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 505 506 507 508 509 [510]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 971219 times)

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20360 on: Yesterday at 10:34:42 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:13:35 pm
Any good articles out there on Tchouameni? Never seen him play before and Ive only heard about him this season. Is it a small sample size?
Here's a couple:

https://www.scoutedftbl.com/best-young-football-players/aurelien-tchouameni/

https://totalfootballanalysis.com/article/aurelien-tchouameni-2021-22-scout-report-tactical-analysis-tactics
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,023
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20361 on: Yesterday at 11:24:47 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,473
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20362 on: Yesterday at 11:25:37 pm »
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,023
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20363 on: Yesterday at 11:31:59 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20364 on: Yesterday at 11:48:31 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:31:59 pm
That first article makes him sound.. well crap!
Under-promise then over-deliver. ;D
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,681
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20365 on: Today at 12:07:07 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:31:59 pm
That first article makes him sound.. well crap!

Probably because it is a crap article. Anyone who has watched Tchouameni on at least a few occasions, and has a reasonable understanding of the game of football, will tell you that the boy is still not the finished article, but he has all the physical and technical tools to become a great player, under the guidance of the right manager. He is not as developed as (lets say) Diaz, but than again, he is full 3 years younger than him. Anyway, I'd be delighted if we sign him, since he is the perfect rough diamond for Klopp to cut and polish ...
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,522
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20366 on: Today at 12:11:15 am »
We tend to buy players with the potential, and sometimes on the cusp, of greatness. Tchouameni definitely ticks that box.

Has there been any mention of what kind of price Monaco are looking to get?


Logged

Online Gutzon Borglum

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20367 on: Today at 12:39:12 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:31:59 pm
That first article makes him sound.. well crap!

The second article is far more positive about him and takes the view that his weaknesses can all be corrected with coaching, so overall I'm not sure what to think.

What we know:

- He's a monster at winning the ball back (elite tackling and interception stats)
- Athletically gifted
- Can take people on
- Strong in the air
- Reasonably progressive with the ball

He seems like he has the attributes to play both the #6 and the #8 positions, stats say he doesn't give the ball away more than the 8s in our team do, allbeit in ligue 1, and also that he completes about as many long passes as Henderson does.

Seems like he could still improve on the ball and in decisionmaking in general when his team is in possession - but you'd back our coaches and his elite team mates to sort that out. Also he's only 22!

My feeling with why this signing makes sense is that he has all the attributes to become an elite #6, but also has the attributes to be a very good #8 due to being a counter-pressing pace and power beast with the ability to take people on and a decent passing range. It would be hard to sit a lad on the bench who can only play the #6 behind the best DM in the world, whereas in Tchouameni you have someone who can get minutes as a very effective option for the #8 role and therefore his development wont get blocked by Fabinho - and yet he can still cover for him and potentially become his successor.

For this reason I don't see Tchouameni and Bellingham as either/ors, it makes sense to me that we want both - Bellingham being a far more naturally gifted player on the ball and in the attacking phase.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,724
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20368 on: Today at 12:50:27 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:25:37 pm
I don't want to read Tchouameni articles about him, I'd rather watch YouTube compilations.

YouTchoube comps..
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,812
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20369 on: Today at 02:04:34 am »
Quote from: Gutzon Borglum on Today at 12:39:12 am
My feeling with why this signing makes sense is that he has all the attributes to become an elite #6, but also has the attributes to be a very good #8 due to being a counter-pressing pace and power beast with the ability to take people on and a decent passing range. It would be hard to sit a lad on the bench who can only play the #6 behind the best DM in the world, whereas in Tchouameni you have someone who can get minutes as a very effective option for the #8 role and therefore his development wont get blocked by Fabinho - and yet he can still cover for him and potentially become his successor.
This is exactly the sort of player I was asking for a few months back. We have nobody to cover Fab that is of the required level in that position and that player needs to be able to play as an 8 effectively so they can get enough minutes over all.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,929
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20370 on: Today at 05:01:39 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:50:27 am
YouTchoube comps..
There are not Tchouameni of those.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20371 on: Today at 07:25:56 am »
Mad to me that Bellingham has played more senior games of footy than Tchouameni, despite being four years younger.

I say get both - Tchouameni is obviously gettable now while Jude isnt. Both over the next year or so would be incredible. Those two as the cornerstones of the midfield alongside Fabinho, with Thiago and Henderson still being around and Elliott and Jones growing in importance too. Throw Naby in for good measure.
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20372 on: Today at 09:07:45 am »
Tchouameni this summer. Bellingham next summer would be unreal. We'd be sorted midfield for the next decade.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20373 on: Today at 09:41:26 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:50:27 am
YouTchoube comps..

Are we going to be watching YouJude videos next year?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,930
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20374 on: Today at 09:46:14 am »
I think if only a few fringe players go this summer. Carvalho, Ramsey and Tchouameni, with Tchouameni being the big buy everyone would (should) be happy.

Total cost around £75m

We'd bring in around half that from Ox, Taki, Neco, Phillips, Origi (freeing up wages) going. I think we have the Wilson and Grujic money being paid this summer too. Should be doable.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,040
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20375 on: Today at 10:12:58 am »
I can't see the need for Ramsey if Gomez stays, myself. Just Carvalho confirmed and Roy making puns about Tchouameni will do me. And a couple of key renewals, of course.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,029
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20376 on: Today at 10:15:43 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:12:58 am
I can't see the need for Ramsey if Gomez stays, myself. Just Carvalho confirmed and Roy making puns about Tchouameni will do me. And a couple of key renewals, of course.

If Milner and Neco leave it'd be a risk to only have Gomez who can fill in at right back, unless we're confident Bradley is ready.

It's a difficult one as Gomez needs to have a route to get games, but he could easily be needed a lot more at centre back again (or get injured given his record). Gomez also isn't an attacking right back.

We could do that other right back option there, whether it's Neco, Ramsey or someone else.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:20:19 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,681
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20377 on: Today at 10:17:48 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:12:58 am
I can't see the need for Ramsey if Gomez stays, myself. Just Carvalho confirmed and Roy making puns about Tchouameni will do me. And a couple of key renewals, of course.

Ramsay is an 18-year-old kid. He has nothing to do with Gomez. If we do sign him, it will be a re-investment of some of the Neco Williams money, and a project for the future ...
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,872
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20378 on: Today at 10:21:12 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:46:14 am
I think if only a few fringe players go this summer. Carvalho, Ramsey and Tchouameni, with Tchouameni being the big buy everyone would (should) be happy.

Total cost around £75m

We'd bring in around half that from Ox, Taki, Neco, Phillips, Origi (freeing up wages) going. I think we have the Wilson and Grujic money being paid this summer too. Should be doable.

Makes sense, Im surprised about Ramsay considering we have Bradley who Klopp seemed to be touting as the next one to make the step up, guess were going to loan him out next season?
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,833
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20379 on: Today at 10:23:45 am »
I wouldn't stress about any youth signings, plenty will get brought in and then sold on without impacting the first team significantly.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,681
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20380 on: Today at 10:25:00 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:21:12 am
Makes sense, Im surprised about Ramsay considering we have Bradley who Klopp seemed to be touting as the next one to make the step up, guess were going to loan him out next season?

We seem to be in a position where we can stockpile a bit of talent, and develop them through the U-23's and smart loans. Don't forget, Ward was managing our loans, before he was promoted ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 505 506 507 508 509 [510]   Go Up
« previous next »
 