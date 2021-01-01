« previous next »
Yesterday at 10:34:42 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:13:35 pm
Any good articles out there on Tchouameni? Never seen him play before and Ive only heard about him this season. Is it a small sample size?
Here's a couple:

https://www.scoutedftbl.com/best-young-football-players/aurelien-tchouameni/

https://totalfootballanalysis.com/article/aurelien-tchouameni-2021-22-scout-report-tactical-analysis-tactics
Yesterday at 11:24:47 pm
Yesterday at 11:25:37 pm
Yesterday at 11:31:59 pm
Yesterday at 11:48:31 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:31:59 pm
That first article makes him sound.. well crap!
Under-promise then over-deliver. ;D
Today at 12:07:07 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:31:59 pm
That first article makes him sound.. well crap!

Probably because it is a crap article. Anyone who has watched Tchouameni on at least a few occasions, and has a reasonable understanding of the game of football, will tell you that the boy is still not the finished article, but he has all the physical and technical tools to become a great player, under the guidance of the right manager. He is not as developed as (lets say) Diaz, but than again, he is full 3 years younger than him. Anyway, I'd be delighted if we sign him, since he is the perfect rough diamond for Klopp to cut and polish ...
Today at 12:11:15 am
We tend to buy players with the potential, and sometimes on the cusp, of greatness. Tchouameni definitely ticks that box.

Has there been any mention of what kind of price Monaco are looking to get?


Today at 12:39:12 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:31:59 pm
That first article makes him sound.. well crap!

The second article is far more positive about him and takes the view that his weaknesses can all be corrected with coaching, so overall I'm not sure what to think.

What we know:

- He's a monster at winning the ball back (elite tackling and interception stats)
- Athletically gifted
- Can take people on
- Strong in the air
- Reasonably progressive with the ball

He seems like he has the attributes to play both the #6 and the #8 positions, stats say he doesn't give the ball away more than the 8s in our team do, allbeit in ligue 1, and also that he completes about as many long passes as Henderson does.

Seems like he could still improve on the ball and in decisionmaking in general when his team is in possession - but you'd back our coaches and his elite team mates to sort that out. Also he's only 22!

My feeling with why this signing makes sense is that he has all the attributes to become an elite #6, but also has the attributes to be a very good #8 due to being a counter-pressing pace and power beast with the ability to take people on and a decent passing range. It would be hard to sit a lad on the bench who can only play the #6 behind the best DM in the world, whereas in Tchouameni you have someone who can get minutes as a very effective option for the #8 role and therefore his development wont get blocked by Fabinho - and yet he can still cover for him and potentially become his successor.

For this reason I don't see Tchouameni and Bellingham as either/ors, it makes sense to me that we want both - Bellingham being a far more naturally gifted player on the ball and in the attacking phase.
Today at 12:50:27 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:25:37 pm
I don't want to read Tchouameni articles about him, I'd rather watch YouTube compilations.

YouTchoube comps..
Today at 02:04:34 am
Quote from: Gutzon Borglum on Today at 12:39:12 am
My feeling with why this signing makes sense is that he has all the attributes to become an elite #6, but also has the attributes to be a very good #8 due to being a counter-pressing pace and power beast with the ability to take people on and a decent passing range. It would be hard to sit a lad on the bench who can only play the #6 behind the best DM in the world, whereas in Tchouameni you have someone who can get minutes as a very effective option for the #8 role and therefore his development wont get blocked by Fabinho - and yet he can still cover for him and potentially become his successor.
This is exactly the sort of player I was asking for a few months back. We have nobody to cover Fab that is of the required level in that position and that player needs to be able to play as an 8 effectively so they can get enough minutes over all.
