That first article makes him sound .. well crap!



The second article is far more positive about him and takes the view that his weaknesses can all be corrected with coaching, so overall I'm not sure what to think.What we know:- He's a monster at winning the ball back (elite tackling and interception stats)- Athletically gifted- Can take people on- Strong in the air- Reasonably progressive with the ballHe seems like he has the attributes to play both the #6 and the #8 positions, stats say he doesn't give the ball away more than the 8s in our team do, allbeit in ligue 1, and also that he completes about as many long passes as Henderson does.Seems like he could still improve on the ball and in decisionmaking in general when his team is in possession - but you'd back our coaches and his elite team mates to sort that out. Also he's only 22!My feeling with why this signing makes sense is that he has all the attributes to become an elite #6, but also has the attributes to be a very good #8 due to being a counter-pressing pace and power beast with the ability to take people on and a decent passing range. It would be hard to sit a lad on the bench who can only play the #6 behind the best DM in the world, whereas in Tchouameni you have someone who can get minutes as a very effective option for the #8 role and therefore his development wont get blocked by Fabinho - and yet he can still cover for him and potentially become his successor.For this reason I don't see Tchouameni and Bellingham as either/ors, it makes sense to me that we want both - Bellingham being a far more naturally gifted player on the ball and in the attacking phase.