Ramsey and Tchouameni would go down as foreign players as well (although Origi would free a space).



Carvalho would be one home grown player in at least. Replacing Adrian with a homegrown 3rd choice would be an easy win as well.



Shouldn’t be a big issue. Ramsay, for what it’s worth, won’t be counted in the senior squad in the PL for a few more years because of his age. He’ll need to be part of the non-homegrown list in the CL, but we’ll be fine there - if we assume Origi and Minamino go and Tchouameni and Ramsay replace them, then we’re still within the limits there. And that’s based on Adrian sticking around another year too, so we’d only need to move him on if there was another non-homegrown lad we wanted to sign (or if we don’t sell Minamino).Got quite a few homegrown lads even if Milner and Ox both go - Kelleher, Trent, Joe, Henderson. Jones officially counts as homegrown from next year, now he’s 21. Elliott will be homegrown in a few years time. Carvalho the same.Just don’t see the need to go and sign a homegrown third choice keeper really. Adrian ticks the box, why go get someone else when we know he’s a good fit in the squad? Pitaluga will be homegrown as well, so either he takes his place this year or in the future.