Ramsey and Tchouameni would go down as foreign players as well (although Origi would free a space).



Carvalho would be one home grown player in at least. Replacing Adrian with a homegrown 3rd choice would be an easy win as well.



Shouldnt be a big issue. Ramsay, for what its worth, wont be counted in the senior squad in the PL for a few more years because of his age. Hell need to be part of the non-homegrown list in the CL, but well be fine there - if we assume Origi and Minamino go and Tchouameni and Ramsay replace them, then were still within the limits there. And thats based on Adrian sticking around another year too, so wed only need to move him on if there was another non-homegrown lad we wanted to sign (or if we dont sell Minamino).Got quite a few homegrown lads even if Milner and Ox both go - Kelleher, Trent, Joe, Henderson. Jones officially counts as homegrown from next year, now hes 21. Elliott will be homegrown in a few years time. Carvalho the same.Just dont see the need to go and sign a homegrown third choice keeper really. Adrian ticks the box, why go get someone else when we know hes a good fit in the squad? Pitaluga will be homegrown as well, so either he takes his place this year or in the future.