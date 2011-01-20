Ramsey and Tchouameni would go down as foreign players as well (although Origi would free a space).
Carvalho would be one home grown player in at least. Replacing Adrian with a homegrown 3rd choice would be an easy win as well.
Shouldnt be a big issue. Ramsay, for what its worth, wont be counted in the senior squad in the PL for a few more years because of his age. Hell need to be part of the non-homegrown list in the CL, but well be fine there - if we assume Origi and Minamino go and Tchouameni and Ramsay replace them, then were still within the limits there. And thats based on Adrian sticking around another year too, so wed only need to move him on if there was another non-homegrown lad we wanted to sign (or if we dont sell Minamino).
Got quite a few homegrown lads even if Milner and Ox both go - Kelleher, Trent, Joe, Henderson. Jones officially counts as homegrown from next year, now hes 21. Elliott will be homegrown in a few years time. Carvalho the same.
Just dont see the need to go and sign a homegrown third choice keeper really. Adrian ticks the box, why go get someone else when we know hes a good fit in the squad? Pitaluga will be homegrown as well, so either he takes his place this year or in the future.