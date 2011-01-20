« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Carlo the Dinosaur saying this. Seems like Tchoo Tchoo is ours.  ;D

Quote
"We don't need a replacement for Casemiro because we have many players who can play in that role. Kroos, Camavinga..."
Quote from: Samie
Carlo the Dinosaur saying this. Seems like Tchoo Tchoo is ours.  ;D

After Mbappe and Rudiger. They need a new rightback.
Quote from: clinical
After Mbappe and Rudiger. They need a new rightback.

It is funny how they've almost managed to fuck up the career of Odriozola. He is doing OK with Fiorentina on loan now, but he was a big prospect when he was joining Real Madrid 4 years ago ...
Quote from: lionel_messias
Perhaps or perhaps not. We all hope Virgil stays fit for, what, another 3-4 years maybe more. Konate the beast is 22. Gomez probably needs to play week in, week out after all his injury troubles; that's for his benefit much as we'd love to keep him around for bench time or occasional slots at right back/League Cup.

I'd have him as Matip's replacement the moment Matip has a drop in form. Matip has risen in form in the past year, to merit comparison with the greatest CBs in our history. Before that, he was excellent, rather than great. Gomez before his injury was easily at that level, and doesn't look to have dropped much below that now. I'd look for Gomez to fill out at various positions until that happens, upon which the RCB position becomes his.
Quote from: Sangria
Are you Mac Red's latest alt account?


Nope.
No way we'll jettison all three of Milner, Gomez and Ox. We need home grown status players in the squad.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:34:59 pm
No way we'll jettison all three of Milner, Gomez and Ox. We need home grown status players in the squad.
Jettison's a great word
Quote from: Sangria
I'd have him as Matip's replacement the moment Matip has a drop in form. Matip has risen in form in the past year, to merit comparison with the greatest CBs in our history. Before that, he was excellent, rather than great. Gomez before his injury was easily at that level, and doesn't look to have dropped much below that now. I'd look for Gomez to fill out at various positions until that happens, upon which the RCB position becomes his.
Matip this season, for me, has been above anything Gomez has shown us previously. It's not just defending, it's how he links with the midfield and forwards, I don't see Joe doing that. To get rid of Matip as soon as his form drops is very very harsh, and not something a man like Jurgen would do.
Quote from: 67CherryRed
Jettison's a great word
Jettison's a great word

Great cartoon too!
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:35:05 pm
Carlo the Dinosaur saying this. Seems like Tchoo Tchoo is ours.  ;D
Madrid will get Pogba
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:34:59 pm
No way we'll jettison all three of Milner, Gomez and Ox. We need home grown status players in the squad.

Ramsey and Tchouameni would go down as foreign players as well (although Origi would free a space).

Carvalho would be one home grown player in at least.  Replacing Adrian with a homegrown 3rd choice would be an easy win as well.
Pitaluga will be 3rd keeper no? (Suppose they might loan him out.)
Quote from: 67CherryRed
Jettison's a great word
Jettison's a great word

and the Jetson's was a brilliant cartoon.
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 04:54:21 pm
Matip this season, for me, has been above anything Gomez has shown us previously. It's not just defending, it's how he links with the midfield and forwards, I don't see Joe doing that. To get rid of Matip as soon as his form drops is very very harsh, and not something a man like Jurgen would do.

That's my point. Matip this season has been above anything Gomez has shown previously. But Matip in the past has not been significantly above Gomez, who also had the knack of being able to play with inexperienced partners as well. Given all the advantages Gomez has, I'd rather lose Matip too early than Gomez too early, if I had to make the choice. I'd rather not make that choice yet, so I'd like Gomez to branch out into other areas as well while he waits for that moment. But I'd make Gomez aware that that moment will be there, if he's willing and able to take it.
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 06:28:10 pm
Pitaluga will be 3rd keeper no? (Suppose they might loan him out.)

Are there any decent experienced homegrown keepers who aren't going to be 1st choicers at this stage in their career?
There's a picture going around of Tchoo Tchoo watching our game on Wednesday on his Ipad.  :D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:54:59 pm
There's a picture going around of Tchoo Tchoo watching our game on Wednesday on his Ipad.  :D

Shut up and stop getting our hopes up you raging kopite gobshite ferret!!
I dont know why people keep thinking Matip will be sold in 1-2 years.
He is 31 an elite ball playing CB not reliant on pace either.

Very important against the low block as well
Not like he will look to move either if he isnt playing every week seems a very easy player to manage.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:54:59 pm
There's a picture going around of Tchoo Tchoo watching our game on Wednesday on his Ipad.  :D
Where?
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:40:48 pm
Are there any decent experienced homegrown keepers who aren't going to be 1st choicers at this stage in their career?

United have Lee Grant, City have Scott Carson, Chelsea had Rob Green. It'd be that kind of player.
Quote from: Samie

Its on!


Even though I have no idea if its him or if theyre actually watching us ;D
Pretty incredible that a professional footballer is watching a Champions League semi-final ;D
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:52:24 pm
Pretty incredible that a professional footballer is watching a Champions League semi-final ;D



Same concept.
What he's doing under that sheet confirms he's a Liverpool fan.
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 07:54:46 pm
What he's doing under that sheet confirms he's a Liverpool fan.

Or he's angling for a job as an MP.
Quote from: Samie


This reminds me of the Micky Ryan picture of him in the hotel. Turned out he was already Dortmund bound and had been studying Dortmunds playing sequences for ages that Klop.

OH SHIT - its on!!!!!
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:00:02 pm
This reminds me of the Micky Ryan picture of him in the hotel. Turned out he was already Dortmund bound and had been studying Dortmunds playing sequences for ages that Klop.

OH SHIT - its on!!!!!
Oh come on.

Wheres the bears head?
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:31:44 pm
United have Lee Grant, City have Scott Carson, Chelsea had Rob Green. It'd be that kind of player.
You're saying we are getting Pickford?
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:40:48 pm
Are there any decent experienced homegrown keepers who aren't going to be 1st choicers at this stage in their career?

Begovic. Out of contract in the summer and is listed as Homegrown
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:20:12 pm
I dont know why people keep thinking Matip will be sold in 1-2 years.
He is 31 an elite ball playing CB not reliant on pace either.

Very important against the low block as well
Not like he will look to move either if he isnt playing every week seems a very easy player to manage.

He might not be sold, but he will be moved down the pecking order. Nothing wrong with that, as long as Konate and Gomez move up ...
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:17:59 pm
Ramsey and Tchouameni would go down as foreign players as well (although Origi would free a space).

Carvalho would be one home grown player in at least.  Replacing Adrian with a homegrown 3rd choice would be an easy win as well.

Shouldnt be a big issue. Ramsay, for what its worth, wont be counted in the senior squad in the PL for a few more years because of his age. Hell need to be part of the non-homegrown list in the CL, but well be fine there - if we assume Origi and Minamino go and Tchouameni and Ramsay replace them, then were still within the limits there. And thats based on Adrian sticking around another year too, so wed only need to move him on if there was another non-homegrown lad we wanted to sign (or if we dont sell Minamino).

Got quite a few homegrown lads even if Milner and Ox both go - Kelleher, Trent, Joe, Henderson. Jones officially counts as homegrown from next year, now hes 21. Elliott will be homegrown in a few years time. Carvalho the same.

Just dont see the need to go and sign a homegrown third choice keeper really. Adrian ticks the box, why go get someone else when we know hes a good fit in the squad? Pitaluga will be homegrown as well, so either he takes his place this year or in the future.
Signing Tchouameni is the bear minimum of business that we should do this summer.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:50:15 pm
Just dont see the need to go and sign a homegrown third choice keeper really. Adrian ticks the box, why go get someone else when we know hes a good fit in the squad? Pitaluga will be homegrown as well, so either he takes his place this year or in the future.
Can we really be confident that Kelleher will be happy to spend his career playing in the league cup for us? Ideally you loan your hot prospect to allow him to get better with experience, presumably Kelleher would love to play for Ireland but he's behind Bazunu who gets greater exposure / experience because City have loaned him out, even at a low level.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:26:01 pm
Begovic. Out of contract in the summer and is listed as Homegrown
2 of best goal scoring Goalies in the PL then total football then  8)
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 09:58:58 pm
Can we really be confident that Kelleher will be happy to spend his career playing in the league cup for us? Ideally you loan your hot prospect to allow him to get better with experience, presumably Kelleher would love to play for Ireland but he's behind Bazunu who gets greater exposure / experience because City have loaned him out, even at a low level.

No, but hes presumably not going anywhere this summer. If that changes, then Id agree we should probably be signing a homegrown replacement. Otherwise its a problem for a different day.
Any good articles out there on Tchouameni? Never seen him play before and Ive only heard about him this season. Is it a small sample size?
