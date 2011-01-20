« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 501 502 503 504 505 [506]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 963804 times)

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,787
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20200 on: Today at 03:35:10 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 03:33:04 pm
Surely with Klopp extending his contract thatll help convince anyone were after to sign for us.

You'd be nuts to not want to join this team. Jürgen possibly not being here in 2 years time was probably the only question mark a target might have. They'll be beating down the door.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20201 on: Today at 03:37:39 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 03:33:04 pm
Surely with Klopp extending his contract thatll help convince anyone were after to sign for us.

Im sure it helps, but then again even if he was only here to 2024 that was still more managerial stability than other clubs could offer.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,212
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20202 on: Today at 03:39:51 pm »
Is Mbappe on now with Jurgen committing an extra 2 years or more?
Logged

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 694
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20203 on: Today at 03:42:08 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:30:19 pm
We will have much greater funds this summer but I dont see us getting Nunez. Outside chance if Firmino leaves maybe

I dont think Nunez would cost an arm and a leg. If we were to go for him, i could see us striking a deal and loaning him back for a year whilst we see Firmino in his last season for us.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20204 on: Today at 03:46:32 pm »
If we offer similar money to Chelsea, Utd and City I genuninely think we'd be player's first choice now. Especially after Klopp has extended his stay.

I see City also want Tchmouameni. But honestly think he'd chose us over them. Maybe I'm looking with red tinted glasses. But we're a much bigger club than them.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,012
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20205 on: Today at 03:52:12 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 03:35:10 pm
You'd be nuts to not want to join this team. Jürgen possibly not being here in 2 years time was probably the only question mark a target might have. They'll be beating down the door.

We could pretty much attract anyone all being equal. It comes down to money. Look at Mo, he sees shit players at United earning more.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,863
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20206 on: Today at 04:04:48 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:46:32 pm
If we offer similar money to Chelsea, Utd and City I genuninely think we'd be player's first choice now. Especially after Klopp has extended his stay.

I see City also want Tchmouameni. But honestly think he'd chose us over them. Maybe I'm looking with red tinted glasses. But we're a much bigger club than them.

I think playing time and where you are in the pecking order can matter to some players.

All things being equal some players will go to a team that offers them more of a guarantee of 1st team football versus a team where they may be 3rd or 4th choice. It's the reason why the likes of Dortmund and, to a lesser extent, Rennes for example can pick up exciting prospects ahead of more established clubs.

In saying that we do seem to have pushed ourselves to the upper ends of the transfer hierarchy recently. I don't think we have the strategy and structure, and potentially funds within that strategy, to offer the transfer fees and wages that a handful of clubs can for the very elite established players. Outside of that small group of players I think we'll be as an attractive option to any team to a player. Big club, history, renowned manager, team that is consistently competing for the top trophies, competitive wages, state of the art training facilities, players who enthuse about squad harmony, passionate worldwide support. WE tick so many boxes currently that we'll always stand a chance of getting 99.9% of the players in World football.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,638
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20207 on: Today at 04:06:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 01:10:51 pm
Ceballos is about to get a contact extension too

I don't think he deserves it, but that is more good news if true ...
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,562
  • JFT97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20208 on: Today at 04:08:47 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 03:33:04 pm
Surely with Klopp extending his contract thatll help convince anyone were after to sign for us.

It's huge and I have a feeling Salah will now sign.  Can't help but think that Salah was wanting clarity on Klopp and the possibility of having a release clause if Klopp left.

For anyone looking to join this summer, Klopp being here for at least 4 more years as oppose to 2 is massive, players want to play under the best managers and in the best teams.

Tchouameni this summer would be ideal, Bellingham next summer  8)

Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,638
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20209 on: Today at 04:09:07 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 03:33:04 pm
Surely with Klopp extending his contract thatll help convince anyone were after to sign for us.

That would certainly be the case. Klopp already has a legendary status among the active players ...
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20210 on: Today at 04:12:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:39:51 pm
Is Mbappe on now with Jurgen committing an extra 2 years or more?

aladeen ;D
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20211 on: Today at 04:15:41 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:56:52 am
Probably because he has the physique of Momo Sissoko, combined with some genuine footballing ability. From what I have seen of him, stiil not the finished article (just turned 22), but ridiculous potential there ...

thats a name that i haven't heard for a while. hopefully doesn't have the first touch of the player.

now is he better than biscan..thats what we all want to know.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,638
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20212 on: Today at 04:21:49 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 04:15:41 pm
thats a name that i haven't heard for a while. hopefully doesn't have the first touch of the player.

Nope, he just has his physique ...

https://youtu.be/XO2qjJIKqlI
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20213 on: Today at 04:28:52 pm »
Like I said yesterday, we are looking at building a super team with staying power.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,131
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20214 on: Today at 05:09:26 pm »
Klopp in yet?
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,012
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20215 on: Today at 05:12:08 pm »
Hopefully we can get a top midfielder in in the summer like Tchouameni. We've seen the lift Diaz has given everyone since January, having that renewal is always important. Thiago has given us that as well when fit, but obviously over 30 with an injury history (as is Henderson). Other than contract renewals we wouldn't need to do anything else this year unless someone like Gomez left.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20216 on: Today at 05:40:59 pm »
Were so going for Bellingham, either in winter or more likely next summer. Him and Tchouameni as the cornerstones of the new midfield under Klopp, with Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson as the veterans and Elliott, Keita and Jones rounding it out.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20217 on: Today at 05:48:49 pm »
Now that we've signed an aging CB/CF hybrid, we can move forward with the rest of our squad building.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,212
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20218 on: Today at 06:15:12 pm »
I think this is like a Keita type deal and e get  him next summer with Tchoo Tchoo this summer.

Quote
Liverpool are interested in Borussia Dortmunds Jude Bellingham, but he is unlikely to be allowed to leave until the end of next season, due to the sale of Erling Haaland this summer. [Paul Joyce]
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20219 on: Today at 06:38:29 pm »
So is the David Maddock tid-bittery valid about Klopp insisting on Mane and Salah's deals getting sorted?

https://twitter.com/MaddockMirror/status/1519693662246035458
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,787
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20220 on: Today at 06:56:37 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 06:38:29 pm
So is the David Maddock tid-bittery valid about Klopp insisting on Mane and Salah's deals getting sorted?

https://twitter.com/MaddockMirror/status/1519693662246035458

I imagine he does want them to get new deals. I doubt he's issued any sort of ultimatum about it though.
Logged

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,465
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20221 on: Today at 07:02:26 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 06:38:29 pm
So is the David Maddock tid-bittery valid about Klopp insisting on Mane and Salah's deals getting sorted?

https://twitter.com/MaddockMirror/status/1519693662246035458

It doesn't seem far-fetched to me. No one knows what "sorted" really means, but I think it stands to reason that Klopp's decision to extend might greatly affect their own decisions to extend. No one at the club has denied it that I've read, and the details provided seem like they were fed to Maddock from a club source.   
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,180
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20222 on: Today at 07:05:08 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 06:38:29 pm
So is the David Maddock tid-bittery valid about Klopp insisting on Mane and Salah's deals getting sorted?

https://twitter.com/MaddockMirror/status/1519693662246035458
Got proper goosebumps reading that.
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20223 on: Today at 07:13:52 pm »
Flippin Bellingham an all.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,684
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20224 on: Today at 07:37:07 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 06:56:37 pm
I imagine he does want them to get new deals. I doubt he's issued any sort of ultimatum about it though.

Yeah, a bit of an odd tweet given he's already signed a new contract.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,038
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20225 on: Today at 07:39:54 pm »
Tid-bittery includes 'Option for longer'. Sounds good to me.

While GFFN cheer-leading for Tchouameni to Liverpool -
 

@GFFN
Potentially very exciting, especially for France. Tchouaméni (22) already has the quality to positively impact Liverpool's squad but his very high potential level combined with Jürgen Klopp's ability to develop players could make him one of Europe's best midfielders. #GFFNQandA
« Last Edit: Today at 07:49:21 pm by No666 »
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,180
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20226 on: Today at 08:11:37 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:13:52 pm
Flippin Bellingham an all.
One big signing a season. Rather than the 5 or 6 wee been used to previously with other Managers. Can see it happening as we're sorted for years all over
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,638
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20227 on: Today at 08:33:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:15:12 pm
I think this is like a Keita type deal and e get  him next summer with Tchoo Tchoo this summer.

Quote
Liverpool are interested in Borussia Dortmunds Jude Bellingham, but he is unlikely to be allowed to leave until the end of next season, due to the sale of Erling Haaland this summer. [Paul Joyce]

We are so excited that Jurgen has signed his new contract, that we are pretty much overlooking this great news from the most reliable LFC news source ;D
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,638
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20228 on: Today at 08:52:12 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 06:38:29 pm
So is the David Maddock tid-bittery valid about Klopp insisting on Mane and Salah's deals getting sorted?

https://twitter.com/MaddockMirror/status/1519693662246035458

It is pretty safe to say that Klopp has certainly made some financial requests for the contract renewal. Maybe not so much about his and his staff's wages, but certainly about an even more ambitious approach with players' recruitment and contracts. He is no longer talking about taking us back to the top, as we are already there. He is talking about building a dynasty, and that is never a cheap endeavour ...
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,684
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20229 on: Today at 08:57:48 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:52:12 pm
It is pretty safe to say that Klopp has certainly made some financial requests for the contract renewal. Maybe not so much about his and his staff's wages, but certainly about an even more ambitious approach with players' recruitment and contracts. He is no longer talking about taking us back to the top, as we are already there. He is talking about building a dynasty, and that is never a cheap endeavour ...

He wants to sign ex-Celtic legend Joan Collins, obviously.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,462
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20230 on: Today at 09:28:22 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:57:48 pm
He wants to sign ex-Celtic legend Joan Collins, obviously.

Or was it Collins Joan?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,212
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20231 on: Today at 09:30:04 pm »
Neil Jones now saying we're in for Tchoo Tchoo.
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,787
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #20232 on: Today at 09:32:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:30:04 pm
Neil Jones now saying we're in for Tchoo Tchoo.

Where? Can't see it on his twitter.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 501 502 503 504 505 [506]   Go Up
« previous next »
 