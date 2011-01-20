If we offer similar money to Chelsea, Utd and City I genuninely think we'd be player's first choice now. Especially after Klopp has extended his stay.



I see City also want Tchmouameni. But honestly think he'd chose us over them. Maybe I'm looking with red tinted glasses. But we're a much bigger club than them.



I think playing time and where you are in the pecking order can matter to some players.All things being equal some players will go to a team that offers them more of a guarantee of 1st team football versus a team where they may be 3rd or 4th choice. It's the reason why the likes of Dortmund and, to a lesser extent, Rennes for example can pick up exciting prospects ahead of more established clubs.In saying that we do seem to have pushed ourselves to the upper ends of the transfer hierarchy recently. I don't think we have the strategy and structure, and potentially funds within that strategy, to offer the transfer fees and wages that a handful of clubs can for the very elite established players. Outside of that small group of players I think we'll be as an attractive option to any team to a player. Big club, history, renowned manager, team that is consistently competing for the top trophies, competitive wages, state of the art training facilities, players who enthuse about squad harmony, passionate worldwide support. WE tick so many boxes currently that we'll always stand a chance of getting 99.9% of the players in World football.