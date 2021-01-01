« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #20120 on: Today at 09:49:54 am
So that line in the Joyce article on Tchouameni - about how if hes out of reach wed target someone of a similar profile. Who might that be?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #20121 on: Today at 09:51:29 am
Tchouameni from under the noses of Madrid and United would be a lot of fun
He also appears to be very good at football. Which is nice
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #20122 on: Today at 09:54:18 am
Out of contract (off the wage bill):

Origi
Milner
Karius

Sold:

AOC
Minamino
Phillips
N.Williams
Davies
R.Williams
Ojo
Woodburn

Yes, we could get in enough money to sign Tchouameni, Carvalho and Ramsay, and renew some important contracts ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #20123 on: Today at 09:56:25 am
Quote from: Gutzon Borglum on Today at 09:40:53 am
Right now we have 17 non-homegrown players including Karius and Adrian, assuming we move at least one of them on along with Origi, that gives us 2 spots, 3 if Minamino goes.

Releasing both Karius and Adrian and replacing them with an english keeper as 3rd choice would be smart business come this summer. No reason to have a keeper who there's a good chance will never play with us take a non homegrown spot. That would leave us with 3/4 spots which should be more than enough.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #20124 on: Today at 09:59:43 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:43:03 am
Must be like looking in a mirror that mate!
Yeah, in the Hall of Mirrors at that Carnival you work at , with ya big Clown Feet
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #20125 on: Today at 10:01:35 am
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 09:56:25 am
Releasing both Karius and Adrian and replacing them with an english keeper as 3rd choice would be smart business come this summer. No reason to have a keeper who there's a good chance will never play with us take a non homegrown spot. That would leave us with 3/4 spots which should be more than enough.

If Pitaluga isnt ready to be third choice, Id just renew Adrian. Yeah hes non-homegrown but we dont really need him to leave to create room.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #20126 on: Today at 10:07:24 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:01:35 am
If Pitaluga isnt ready to be third choice, Id just renew Adrian. Yeah hes non-homegrown but we dont really need him to leave to create room.

I tend to agree with this. Unless we really need the homegrown spot, Adrian seems to be a very positive influence on the squad. Anyway, I expect that apart from Origi and Karius, Minamino will also leave in the summer (and will be replaced by Carvalho), so we won't really need the additional homegrown spot ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #20127 on: Today at 10:08:26 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:49:54 am
So that line in the Joyce article on Tchouameni - about how if hes out of reach wed target someone of a similar profile. Who might that be?

Bissouma? McTominay?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #20128 on: Today at 10:10:22 am
Who was that German lad or lads we were looking at? Gravenbach(sp?) and that other fella who everyone was making house jokes aboot?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #20129 on: Today at 10:15:11 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:10:22 am
Who was that German lad or lads we were looking at? Gravenbach(sp?) and that other fella who everyone was making house jokes aboot?

Gravenberch? He's Dutch ;D

Rumored to be going to Bayern but nothing concrete
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #20130 on: Today at 10:15:28 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:49:54 am
So that line in the Joyce article on Tchouameni - about how if hes out of reach wed target someone of a similar profile. Who might that be?

Trying to remember when Joyce last name checked a player like that and we didn't sign him... he doesn't really do it does he?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #20131 on: Today at 10:18:33 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:49:54 am
So that line in the Joyce article on Tchouameni - about how if hes out of reach wed target someone of a similar profile. Who might that be?

Scott Mctominay
https://fbref.com/en/players/4f255115/Aurelien-Tchouameni
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #20132 on: Today at 10:18:40 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:54:18 am
Out of contract (off the wage bill):

Origi
Milner
Karius

Sold:

AOC
Minamino
Phillips
N.Williams
Davies
R.Williams
Ojo
Woodburn

Yes, we could get in enough money to sign Tchouameni, Carvalho and Ramsay, and renew some important contracts ...

I can see AOC staying and running out his contract.
I dont think we will sell Phillip, or R.Williams  We will loan these out.

We have to remember that injuries might happen. Selling 8 players isnt wise and letting 11 leave isnt wise to sign 1 player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #20133 on: Today at 10:19:50 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:10:22 am
Who was that German lad or lads we were looking at? Gravenbach(sp?) and that other fella who everyone was making house jokes aboot?
Raiola client as well.
.
Big fuck off swerve.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #20134 on: Today at 10:19:54 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:10:22 am
Who was that German lad or lads we were looking at? Gravenbach(sp?) and that other fella who everyone was making house jokes aboot?

It was Hans Pieter Briegel. And Hans Gilhaus.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #20135 on: Today at 10:20:57 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:15:11 am
Gravenberch? He's Dutch ;D

Rumored to be going to Bayern but nothing concrete
Yeah, it wasnt him then.  I know what Ive done. Ive took the Bach from  gladbach and cos it sounds like the end of his name ive confused em.

Neahaus?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #20136 on: Today at 10:22:29 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:19:54 am
It was Hans Pieter Briegel. And Hans Gilhaus.
Im onto you. I know theyre the baddies in Die Hard mate. You think Im soft?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #20137 on: Today at 10:22:33 am
All in on Tchouameni. Madrid are the only threat really.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #20138 on: Today at 10:26:33 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:22:29 am
Im onto you. I know theyre the baddies in Die Hard mate. You think Im soft?

No I know you're watching Die Hard 2 and watching the boy do his nuddy buff karate moves, all of which is fine unless you're an acting member of parliament and doing it in the chamber while in session.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #20139 on: Today at 10:28:31 am
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:18:40 am
I can see AOC staying and running out his contract.
I dont think we will sell Phillip, or R.Williams  We will loan these out.

We have to remember that injuries might happen. Selling 8 players isnt wise and letting 11 leave isnt wise to sign 1 player.

Yes, and that is why we will have the likes of Van den Berg, Ramsay, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho and Gordon on the squad, on top of the 17 senior outfield players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #20140 on: Today at 10:33:42 am
Havent seen much of Tchouameni

Wondering why he seems our no 1 target
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #20141 on: Today at 10:37:27 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:51:29 am
Tchouameni from under the noses of Madrid and United would be a lot of fun
He also appears to be very good at football. Which is nice

After Roy's Tchouameni broken hearts line, I expect no other midfielder now. I also still fancy Houssem Aouar but he turned into a Queresma for us, it seems.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #20142 on: Today at 10:40:12 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:37:27 am
After Roy's Tchouameni broken hearts line, I expect no other midfielder now. I also still fancy Houssem Aouar but he turned into a Queresma for us, it seems.

Ive seen a lot of Houssem Aouar  but isnt Tchouameni a defensive midfielder and Houssem Aouar is a attacking very versatile attacking midfielder  but has played DM very occasionally
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #20143 on: Today at 10:40:23 am
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:33:42 am
Havent seen much of Tchouameni

Wondering why he seems our no 1 target
Because he's a midfield monster.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #20144 on: Today at 10:41:21 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:40:23 am
Because he's a midfield monster.

Defensive mid ?

Id like to see a player that can evolve into the next Thiago for us as we miss him when he is out
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #20145 on: Today at 10:42:45 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:26:33 am
No I know you're watching Die Hard 2 and watching the boy do his nuddy buff karate moves, all of which is fine unless you're an acting member of parliament and doing it in the chamber while in session.
;D Im not only watching. Im covered in chip fat from head to toe looking all sexy like imagining Mr Miyagi Capon, son. Kecks on, kecks off.kecks on, kecks off
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #20146 on: Today at 10:44:31 am
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:41:21 am
Defensive mid ?

Id like to see a player that can evolve into the next Thiago for us as we miss him when he is out
Aha, the Thiagos of this world appear once every 25 years, so forget replacing him right now. We won't see a player of his quality and calibre anytime soon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #20147 on: Today at 10:45:11 am
Think Tchouameni is wanted because he allies incredible defensive numbers with really strong progressive stats too. Just looks like he can be developed into a bit of an all round monster midfielder for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #20148 on: Today at 10:50:43 am
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 10:44:31 am
Aha, the Thiagos of this world appear once every 25 years, so forget replacing him right now. We won't see a player of his quality and calibre anytime soon.

My hope is Elliott, you can hope .
