We did sign Thiago as a replacement a year early for Wijnadlum.



But it's a raises good point about having to cut your cloth accordingly. By signing Thiago, an opportunistic signing, to replace Wijnaldum a year early it meant we put more resources into midfield in 2020/21. It meant that we carried another midfielder but as a consequence we didn't replace Lovren. Whether that was cash driven, squad place driven or different factors. Who knows. In essence though we assigned Fabinho as our nominal 4th choice centre back and took a risks that better depth in midfield and adding starter quality there was more valuable than a 4th choice centre back.



If we add a 6th choice high calibre forward I think we may need to make similar types of decisions. Does it mean we carry one less midfielder? Does it mean we carry more youth players as back up squad players rather than the likes of AOC, Minamino, Origi, Milner, etc?



Whatever the choice there probably needs to be some sort of trade off somewhere else in the squad. My take would be that we don't really need a high calibre 6th choice forward. The current 5 plus Carvalho and Elliott as back up is probably fine. Maybe we may carry Minamino if he'll stay and wants to be back-up.



For me, it's-completely unrealistic to think we'll buy another 40-60M front 3 player and spend 50-60M a midfielder this summer. We've already spent approx 50M (with add-ons) for this summer's transfer budget already on Diaz. That'll be closer to 60M when we confirm Carvalho. I just don't see a situation were we add another 2 x 40-60M players unless someone who'll command a big fee leaves. There probably isn't the finances and there probably isn't the game time available to justify it and sell it to the player.



Carvalho, Diaz, a 50-60M midfielder and a back up RB coming from the summer budget feels a lot more likely in my opinion. This would be with a selection of Karius, Adrian, Williams, Phillips, AOC, Milner, Origi, Minamino leaving the club (but maybe not all of them).



I dont buy the idea that we didnt have enough "room in the squad" and thats why we went into last season with 3 CBs - it was a calculated risk that didnt pay off and they learned their lesson big time. Even without Wijnaldum we went into this season with 8 first team CMs - Eliott effectively replaced him, without the promotion of Eliott I think we sign another CM last summer.If AOC, Milner, Origi and Minamino all leave the club - that's a lot of new space in the squad. I agree that a CM is the priority - but in terms of wages whoever they are will likely get paid significantly less than AOC & Milner's combined wages, and a decent portion of their fee will be covered by AOC's sale.Now, if you also get Origi and Minamino's wages freed up, and a decent fee for Minamino - that would probably get close to covering the prospective midfielder's transfer fee. Then you mention selling Phillips who should fetch a decent fee too and we dont need to replace him.. I don't buy the notion that another decently priced signing wouldn't be financially viable at that point, if we get a new RB in they will likely be no more expensive than whatever we get for Williams - who knows we might end up keeping him.We've had 6 first team attackers ever since we bought Minamino. Why should be only have 5 next season? Carvalho looks like a great signing long term but I dont think we can expect as much out from him next season as we got from the likes of Origi and Minamino this season.My suspicion is that the club will prioritize a CM, and once they sort that they will look at what they can do in terms of a forward signing and IF they can find a deal that makes sense for a top target, I don't see why they wouldn't try and make that deal. City are only going to improve next season, Haaland is gonna strengthen them, and who knows who else they'll sign.. The second half of this season shows how much squad depth can give us that extra edge in consistency - why not stack our squad as much as we can possibly manage?