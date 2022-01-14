We signed Thiago a year in advance of Gini leaving.. If Firmino isnt sold and also isn't resigned, why not bed in his replacement a year in advance?
We did sign Thiago as a replacement a year early for Wijnadlum.
But it's a raises good point about having to cut your cloth accordingly. By signing Thiago, an opportunistic signing, to replace Wijnaldum a year early it meant we put more resources into midfield in 2020/21. It meant that we carried another midfielder but as a consequence we didn't replace Lovren. Whether that was cash driven, squad place driven or different factors. Who knows. In essence though we assigned Fabinho as our nominal 4th choice centre back and took a risks that better depth in midfield and adding starter quality there was more valuable than a 4th choice centre back.
If we add a 6th choice high calibre forward I think we may need to make similar types of decisions. Does it mean we carry one less midfielder? Does it mean we carry more youth players as back up squad players rather than the likes of AOC, Minamino, Origi, Milner, etc?
Whatever the choice there probably needs to be some sort of trade off somewhere else in the squad. My take would be that we don't really need a high calibre 6th choice forward. The current 5 plus Carvalho and Elliott as back up is probably fine. Maybe we may carry Minamino if he'll stay and wants to be back-up.
For me, it's-completely unrealistic to think we'll buy another 40-60M front 3 player and spend 50-60M a midfielder this summer. We've already spent approx 50M (with add-ons) for this summer's transfer budget already on Diaz. That'll be closer to 60M when we confirm Carvalho. I just don't see a situation were we add another 2 x 40-60M players unless someone who'll command a big fee leaves. There probably isn't the finances and there probably isn't the game time available to justify it and sell it to the player.
Carvalho, Diaz, a 50-60M midfielder and a back up RB coming from the summer budget feels a lot more likely in my opinion. This would be with a selection of Karius, Adrian, Williams, Phillips, AOC, Milner, Origi, Minamino leaving the club (but maybe not all of them).