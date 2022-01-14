In root cause terms I think it does underline when we've been able to select the first choice midfield set up, we have fewer problems, and I'd argue it's because that leads to the space being managed correctly in accommodating the key tweak to our system this season. This interview with Trent underlined it.



Not seen those Trent quotes before but they are very interesting.I think our best midfield is currently is Fabinho with Keita and Thiago either side. However, I think we get a better RHS as a whole with Henderson playing the No.8 position. One of the reasons is the interplay between TAA, Henderson and Salah.Looking at that Trent interview confirms one of the things I've noticed. There's a flexibility in how these 3 players occupy the certain spaces on the pitch. One of the key differences between Henderson and either Thiago or Keita in the No.8 position is his willingness to provide width. If one of the key facets of our RHS play is for 1 player to occupy a wide area then I think Henderson in that position potentially allows Salah and Trent to play inside a bit more. It also allows more movement and flexibility between the 3 designated areas and the players selected on the RHS.Where I think Touchuameni is interesting is whether he's viewed as a No.8 or a No.6 in our system (or ability to play both). Statistically he looks great on the defensive side of things but also looks to be an improving force in terms of attacking attributes like progressive passing. To the eye he looks like a mobile, strong centre midfielder. Someone who has the key attributes to play in our system and maybe be a long term replacement for Henderson or Thiago.I haven't seen Touchoameni enough to know how comfortable he is interchanging positions in a system like ours. How comfortable he is going wide on occasions if the positions requires it?I'm becoming more wedded to the idea of going into next season with 5 front line midfielders supplemented with 2 or 3 young/very experienced midfielders (compared with more of a 4+4 situation we find ourselves in now).I think what we've seen this season helps me come to that conclusion. I think having another Henderson/Thiago/Keita/Fabinho would reduce the need to go into some key games and having to play one of the squad midfielders. I also think what we've seen since Jan is how 5 forwards into 3 (supported by 1 or 2 squad forwards) has benefitted the team go strong week in, week out. The trade off about having more 1st choices, who'll all want to take a significant proportion of game time, is that you potentially need to carry a lower number of players in the squad who supplement them. You may also need to carry either young, developing players and/or very experienced players who won't necessarily need as much game time over the course of a season to feel like their career is moving in the right direction.