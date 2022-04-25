Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) does look like a very good option for our right sided midfield spot. Perfect age (turning 25 next month), only 12 months left on his contract, shares the agent with Mane and Keita ...



https://youtu.be/X1Mj_zLYRpE



This guy has all the hall marks of a player we'd sign. Can cover loads of positions, mainly RCM but also RB. Agent situation as you point out and 1 year so good fee, and about to enter his peak. Not a sexy one but he'd be a very shrewd signing. We are looking at signing a player like him as well according to King.