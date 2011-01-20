That means that with everyone fit they are competing for one of the final few bench positions. I think AOC, Origi, Gomez, Minamino are probably the other 4 players who've found themselves in that bracket of player during the course of the season.

I think generally there's a difficulty in keeping senior pros happy or young players developing if they are continually on the fringes of the match day squad. I know we'll get injuries and earlier in the season the domestic cups provide some opportunity for game time. Long term I think it's a difficult balance. It's why Klopp has generally gone for slightly smaller squads (24-25 including 3rd choice keeper) and had a handful of youngsters as part of the squad. Gaurdiola has generally had similar size squads though slightly smaller this season.



If we do that and have Carvalho, Elliott, Jones and maybe a young RB as part of the 24/25 I think it's make a bit of a difference with providing opportunity for these players to grow but also make Klopp's life easier in terms of squad management across a season whilst keeping the squad very strong and refreshed.



I might be completely wrong. I just don't see situations where we buy an Nkunku or Nunez to be 6th choice striker to replace Origi or Minamino. I don't see us buying them to push Firmino or Jota into that position also. More likely that players like Elliott and Carvalho provide the depth beyond the 1st 5 front 3 players, IMO. Obviously this all change if 1 of the front 3 with 12 months remaining on their contract moves on this summer.



I wouldnt be surprised if Gomez is the only one left of those four in our squad this summer.Its also worth remembering next season that the five sub rule will also be in place in the League, which I think will allow the likes of Elliot and Carvalho to get plenty of minutes. Not only that, but the likes of Gordon and Bradley to get quality minutes where theyre injected into a near-full strength team instead of being cobbled together with the second string for a cup game.Spot on, if Nkunku comes it would be to be one of five not six with the likes of Elliot/Gordon/Carvalho being that sixth option. Given the way Sadio has taken to being a 9, Salah being untouchable and the two younger ones being the future, Bobby would be the only one you think that could be moved on to make way. I think he still has plenty to offer us next season so Id be stunned if we even entertained the idea of selling him this summer.But as many others in this thread have said, its likely we re-new Mo and Sadio this summer and leave the Firmino decision to the summer of 2023. We probably we go out and buy another attacker in that window and discuss with Bobby whether hed like to stay around in a reduced role or take on a new challenge elsewhere in Europe. Feel like he has a Bosman transfer to Bayern written all over him, but Id love if he finished his career in Europe with us.