LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:48:11 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 03:43:32 pm
With a fully fit squad the likes of Carvalho, Elliott, Jones are and will fund it hard to get proper game  time in our midfield and still theres talk on here  of signing  top draw midfielder, just wondering are we expecting a clear out in our midfield to accommodate Carvalho, Elliott, Jones and the new midfielder.

5 subs next year, there is no doubt Klopp will look to take advantage of that and minimise playing time where possible, so should be plenty of minutes for them all.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:49:00 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:38:28 pm
A few Serbian, Bosnian and Macedonian kids (U-21). He knew all of them, which suggests that even the mid-sized clubs have a wide scouting network and an analysis department, let alone a huge and modern club like ours ...

Hah sure .. I meant which Twitter analysts did you ask him about ?
rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:52:58 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:48:11 pm
5 subs next year, there is no doubt Klopp will look to take advantage of that and minimise playing time where possible, so should be plenty of minutes for them all.
Interesting about the 5 subs , but still dont feel it will create enough game time for all as cant see us playing  5 subs every game .
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:52:58 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:49:00 pm
Hah sure .. I meant which Twitter analysts did you ask him about ?

He asked about the very popular French one, Jacques Verde.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:55:56 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:49:00 pm
Hah sure .. I meant which Twitter analysts did you ask him about ?

No one specific, just about this fashion of Twitter "experts". He just laughed and said: "I suppose compiling data and talking about it on Twitter is fun, but the real work is far more boring and time consuming" ...
Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:57:27 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:08:00 pm
That means that with everyone fit they are competing for one of the final few bench positions.  I think AOC, Origi, Gomez, Minamino are probably the other 4 players who've found themselves in that bracket of player during the course of the season.

I wouldnt be surprised if Gomez is the only one left of those four in our squad this summer.

Quote
I think generally there's a difficulty in keeping senior pros happy or young players developing if they are continually on the fringes of the match day squad. I know we'll get injuries and earlier in the season the domestic cups provide some opportunity for game time. Long term I think it's a difficult balance. It's why Klopp has generally gone for slightly smaller squads (24-25 including 3rd choice keeper) and had a handful of youngsters as part of the squad. Gaurdiola has generally had similar size squads though slightly smaller this season.

If we do that and have Carvalho, Elliott, Jones and maybe a young RB as part of the 24/25 I think it's make a bit of a difference with providing opportunity for these players to grow but also make Klopp's life easier in terms of squad management across a season whilst keeping the squad very strong and refreshed.

Its also worth remembering next season that the five sub rule will also be in place in the League, which I think will allow the likes of Elliot and Carvalho to get plenty of minutes. Not only that, but the likes of Gordon and Bradley to get quality minutes where theyre injected into a near-full strength team instead of being cobbled together with the second string for a cup game.

Quote
I might be completely wrong. I just don't see situations where we buy an Nkunku or Nunez to be 6th choice striker to replace Origi or Minamino. I don't see us buying them to push Firmino or Jota into that position also. More likely that players like Elliott and Carvalho provide the depth beyond the 1st 5 front 3 players, IMO. Obviously this all change if 1 of the front 3 with 12 months remaining on their contract moves on this summer.

Spot on, if Nkunku comes it would be to be one of five not six with the likes of Elliot/Gordon/Carvalho being that sixth option. Given the way Sadio has taken to being a 9, Salah being untouchable and the two younger ones being the future, Bobby would be the only one you think that could be moved on to make way. I think he still has plenty to offer us next season so Id be stunned if we even entertained the idea of selling him this summer.

But as many others in this thread have said, its likely we re-new Mo and Sadio this summer and leave the Firmino decision to the summer of 2023. We probably we go out and buy another attacker in that window and discuss with Bobby whether hed like to stay around in a reduced role or take on a new challenge elsewhere in Europe. Feel like he has a Bosman transfer to Bayern written all over him, but Id love if he finished his career in Europe with us.
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:01:51 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 03:52:58 pm
Interesting about the 5 subs , but still dont feel it will create enough game time for all as cant see us playing  5 subs every game .

It's all about getting Curtis and Harvey to the level that there's little drop off when they come into the team, and I suspect we've not really wanted to test it later into the season (or needed to really with Fab, Thiago, Hendo and Naby all fit). No reason all six, and a newbie, couldn't get plenty of football.
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:06:10 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:01:51 pm
It's all about getting Curtis and Harvey to the level that there's little drop off when they come into the team, and I suspect we've not really wanted to test it later into the season (or needed to really with Fab, Thiago, Hendo and Naby all fit). No reason all six, and a newbie, couldn't get plenty of football.

I think the youngsters can expect a fair bit of football in the early part of the season. How much football they get at the business end depends on how they do in the first half.
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:22:04 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 03:57:27 pm
I wouldnt be surprised if Gomez is the only one left of those four in our squad this summer.

I'd be reasonably fine with AOC, Minamino and Origi leaving this summer. All 3 are too good to be not making match day squads. Equally, whilst playing a vital squad role, I don't see a long term future for either 3 were they start regularly at Liverpool. I think you can potentially add Milner into that list as well though he'll always make the bench due to his versatility and experience.

For next season I think it would be fine to have Carvalho, Elliott and a new MF replace the minutes of those 4. The new MF would need to be more established though. I think it would provide space for Elliott and Carvalho to get minutes and develop. That's going to be important if we want them to be a bigger part of the squad and player succession in the long term. Equally a more established 1st team midfielder (even if still <24) would provide that security of having a player less and 2 inexperienced players playing a bigger role.
rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:26:00 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:01:51 pm
It's all about getting Curtis and Harvey to the level that there's little drop off when they come into the team, and I suspect we've not really wanted to test it later into the season (or needed to really with Fab, Thiago, Hendo and Naby all fit). No reason all six, and a newbie, couldn't get plenty of football.
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:06:10 pm
I think the youngsters can expect a fair bit of football in the early part of the season. How much football they get at the business end depends on how they do in the first half.




Interesting comments when you consider with City getting a 14 point gap this season earlier in the season
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:29:22 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 04:26:00 pm
Interesting comments when you consider with City getting a 14 point gap this season earlier in the season

....wha?
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:36:28 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 04:26:00 pm
Interesting comments when you consider with City getting a 14 point gap this season earlier in the season

Interesting in that none of the dropped points were down to having to play youngers?
rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:56:34 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:36:28 pm
Interesting in that none of the dropped points were down to having to play youngers?

True .
rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:58:54 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:29:22 pm
....wha?

Just thinking of your comment I suspect we've not really wanted to test it later into the season 
Jayo10

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:10:38 pm
IN

Calvin Ramsey
Aurelien Tchouameni
Darwin Nunez

OUT

Karius
Adrian
Neco Williams
Phillips
Milner
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Minamino
Origi
Firmino
rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:13:01 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 05:10:38 pm
IN

Calvin Ramsey
Aurelien Tchouameni
Darwin Nunez

OUT

Karius
Adrian
Neco Williams
Phillips
Milner
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Minamino
Origi
Firmino

Personally think Bobby will finish is career with us
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:20:45 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:48:11 pm
5 subs next year, there is no doubt Klopp will look to take advantage of that and minimise playing time where possible, so should be plenty of minutes for them all.

Plus injuries will open up opportunities. It gets forgotten everytime. Loads said our squad was too big last summer, but we ended up having to call on the likes of Tyler Morton due to injuries
