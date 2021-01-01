« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 952218 times)

Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19920 on: Yesterday at 10:42:59 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:56:59 pm
Thats just the Twitter link again. SI is a bit of a joke really eh?

Also, he's not the kind of forward Klopp has bought so far, so this seems a little early to speculate on. He runs the channels, holds the ball up and operates quite traditionally as a number 9. Two big factors would tilt us to him I guess:

1) If perhaps Sadio Mané might be tempted away (and not get £300K a week from us in new deal)

2) Tweak of formation to 4-2-3-1.

Somehow does not feel like the thing we would do, mind. Nunez probably £65 million this summer?
Offline stevieG786

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19921 on: Today at 12:52:56 am »
Nunez would fit us like a glove, I hope we do get him
Offline Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19922 on: Today at 01:35:04 am »
The idea we'd sign Nunez for big money, and that it'd be a scoop for SI without any other noise from the people the club like to talk to is pretty fanciful.

It's your standard portuguese press link. They are in the process of trying to extract as much money for him as possible, that's the only reason you'll see noises from them - what better endorsement than to say Klopp is a fan and he's on our radar.
Offline Persephone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19923 on: Today at 07:35:32 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:35:04 am
The idea we'd sign Nunez for big money, and that it'd be a scoop for SI without any other noise from the people the club like to talk to is pretty fanciful.

It's your standard portuguese press link. They are in the process of trying to extract as much money for him as possible, that's the only reason you'll see noises from them - what better endorsement than to say Klopp is a fan and he's on our radar.
That sums it up pretty well. Lovely player but the chances of it happening are slim. I think all future plans now involve sorting out the Bobby, Mo, and Sadio contracts and then we see what transfers need to happen.
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19924 on: Today at 09:14:31 am »
The Carvalho v Birmingham comp is up on youtube and it does underline just what kind of footballer we've secured.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjxlNcWO9OE
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19925 on: Today at 09:16:56 am »
I saw a good thread on Twitter basically ripping apart Nunez with some facts and numbers. It's put me right off him.
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19926 on: Today at 09:23:09 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:16:56 am
I saw a good thread on Twitter basically ripping apart Nunez with some facts and numbers. It's put me right off him.

I saw one or two of these kinds of stats, the lad can't pass and doesn't press or isn't very good at it but I'm not sure that is the point of a player like Nunez.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19927 on: Today at 09:23:15 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:16:56 am
I saw a good thread on Twitter basically ripping apart Nunez with some facts and numbers. It's put me right off him.
Do u have a link?
I remember seeing his Passing numbers are pretty bad, and his non penalty XG was not super impressive. Not really sure he fits in a super possession based side well.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19928 on: Today at 09:25:40 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:23:09 am
I saw one or two of these kinds of stats, the lad can't pass and doesn't press or isn't very good at it but I'm not sure that is the point of a player like Nunez.

Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:23:15 am
Do u have a link?
I remember seeing his Passing numbers are pretty bad, and his non penalty XG was not super impressive. Not really sure he fits in a super possession based side well.

https://twitter.com/TaistoFCB/status/1514983927059996681

Basically, don't go anywhere near him with a shitty stick at a big price.
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19929 on: Today at 09:26:53 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:14:31 am
The Carvalho v Birmingham comp is up on youtube and it does underline just what kind of footballer we've secured.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjxlNcWO9OE

This is why I don't understand links to the likes of Vitinha, Soler and, to some extent, Gavi, from what I have seen of Carvalho we already have a player with similar traits to those players but with the added bonus of him being locally trained, experienced/proven in English football and faster, much faster.
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19930 on: Today at 09:32:16 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:16:56 am
I saw a good thread on Twitter basically ripping apart Nunez with some facts and numbers. It's put me right off him.

Sam Maguire was on a rant about it yesterday if you scroll down - it does underline how... nah. https://twitter.com/SamMcGuire90/with_replies
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19931 on: Today at 09:34:24 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:25:40 am
https://twitter.com/TaistoFCB/status/1514983927059996681

Basically, don't go anywhere near him with a shitty stick at a big price.
Yea I doubt Liverpool are looking for another attacker. Im sure they would love a Big forward type to mold into a 9 to become the next Lewandowski type ideal with a little more pace. The offside part in the thread is funny because watching him vs Liverpool felt he lived offside and was just running back line trying to get a 1v1.
I do like how build the attack with a non central 9 of Salah using the 9 as the 10 and exploiting that space. Jota also good as the wide striker too.
Honestly Jota can be a 9 type too he quick but doesn't really have long pace type and his passing isnt always the best though.
Origi has helped in multiple games this season when it like but the big body up front in a 4-4-2 since the other team isnt playing football dont need the MF as much need more bodies to push the Defensive line lower. Maybe that will be Virgil or Konate next season too. Virgil done it with his country before.
