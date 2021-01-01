https://twitter.com/TaistoFCB/status/1514983927059996681



Basically, don't go anywhere near him with a shitty stick at a big price.



Yea I doubt Liverpool are looking for another attacker. Im sure they would love a Big forward type to mold into a 9 to become the next Lewandowski type ideal with a little more pace. The offside part in the thread is funny because watching him vs Liverpool felt he lived offside and was just running back line trying to get a 1v1.I do like how build the attack with a non central 9 of Salah using the 9 as the 10 and exploiting that space. Jota also good as the wide striker too.Honestly Jota can be a 9 type too he quick but doesn't really have long pace type and his passing isnt always the best though.Origi has helped in multiple games this season when it like but the big body up front in a 4-4-2 since the other team isnt playing football dont need the MF as much need more bodies to push the Defensive line lower. Maybe that will be Virgil or Konate next season too. Virgil done it with his country before.