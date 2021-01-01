« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 490 491 492 493 494 [495]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 943416 times)

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19760 on: Today at 01:29:30 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:06:48 am
Vitinha is the one.

Why?

I've barely seen him play tbf. But he hardly did anything at Wolves.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,061
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19761 on: Today at 01:30:14 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:17:47 am

On Gomez, I really dont like the idea of strengthening another side and I do think if he can hang on for another season hell start to get a lot more minutes, but realistically hes 4th choice CB and back up RB whos only played 796 minutes this season, less than 10 full games. For his international career and personal development, it might be best for him to move. Somewhere like Leicester, Villa or West Ham hed be the clear top dog in those defences. I think Id want £30m+ for him though, perhaps more.


Based on current prices he's worth around double that.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,404
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19762 on: Today at 01:32:01 pm »
The more I am hearing, reading and seeing about Luka Sučić, the more I am certain that he would be the perfect choice for us. With Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson and Keita on the team, we could afford to develop Jones, Elliott and Sučić. If he moves to Leipzig, he will be worth £50-60 million in a couple of years ...

https://youtu.be/8VHwOssCyfY
Logged

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,472
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19763 on: Today at 01:32:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:29:02 pm
Whats Shaun Derry up to these days?

Isn't he a pundit on The Football Ramble?

Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,453
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19764 on: Today at 02:34:17 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 01:32:23 pm
Isn't he a pundit on The Football Ramble?


Looks like the bastard lovechild of Charlie Adam(s) and Paddy McGuinness.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,549
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19765 on: Today at 02:40:34 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:17:47 am
The more BFD and RedG talk about Laimer, the more Im convinced hed be a really savvy purchase. If Red Bull are amenable - which we typically know they are - Id take Laimer this summer if it gave them the money to keep Nkunku sweet for one more year before we got him too  ;D

On Gomez, I really dont like the idea of strengthening another side and I do think if he can hang on for another season hell start to get a lot more minutes, but realistically hes 4th choice CB and back up RB whos only played 796 minutes this season, less than 10 full games. For his international career and personal development, it might be best for him to move. Somewhere like Leicester, Villa or West Ham hed be the clear top dog in those defences. I think Id want £30m+ for him though, perhaps more.

With the age profile of the defence and Matips contract - he may want to finish his career back in Germany - I hope we keep him. At the end of day if Joe wants to leave we should honour his wishes and get the best deal available that doesnt sell him to Newcastle.

I wouldn't send Gomez to Leicester unless Rodgers leaves. What's the point of sending such a great defender to a club managed by a guy who couldn't coach a defence if his life depended on it?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19766 on: Today at 02:51:32 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:34:17 pm
Looks like the bastard lovechild of Charlie Adam(s) and Paddy McGuinness.

Let the bacon... see the butteh.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19767 on: Today at 02:52:41 pm »
Let the Kilian... see the Mbappe...
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,474
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19768 on: Today at 02:52:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:40:34 pm
I wouldn't send Gomez to Leicester unless Rodgers leaves. What's the point of sending such a great defender to a club managed by a guy who couldn't coach a defence if his life depended on it?
Agree that he's worth way more than £30m.

In terms of selling, other than not wanting to benefit a shithole club like Newcastle, I don't think we'll be bothered about the coaching environment Joe will be dropped into, it's not our problem at that stage, without wanting to sound like a snide.

Ideal world he stays, or you get a really good fee from a team he'd fit into nicely and he has a great career, but it doesn't often work that way unfortunately.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,152
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19769 on: Today at 02:53:16 pm »
Back on the train lads.  ;D

https://twitter.com/GFFN/status/1517488416744787970

Kylian Mbappé's contractual situation and why his new suitor is likely to be Liverpool.
Logged

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,472
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19770 on: Today at 03:06:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:53:16 pm
Back on the train lads.  ;D

https://twitter.com/GFFN/status/1517488416744787970

Kylian Mbappé's contractual situation and why his new suitor is likely to be Liverpool.

Seems like the source is a bit Rothen if you ask me!
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,103
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19771 on: Today at 03:07:53 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:52:41 pm
Let the Kilian... see the Mbappe...
Let The Barry see the Suprendo
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,152
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19772 on: Today at 03:11:35 pm »
You know when you've killed a joke mate...yeah.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,589
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19773 on: Today at 03:27:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:53:16 pm
Back on the train lads.  ;D

https://twitter.com/GFFN/status/1517488416744787970

Kylian Mbappé's contractual situation and why his new suitor is likely to be Liverpool.

Christ :D

Peters gonna have to decide again if he was always joking about Mbappe or being serious.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,900
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19774 on: Today at 03:35:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:53:16 pm
Back on the train lads.  ;D

https://twitter.com/GFFN/status/1517488416744787970

Kylian Mbappé's contractual situation and why his new suitor is likely to be Liverpool.


Perfect.  That's what Mo was waiting for, Mbappe's commitment.

Now that Mbappe's sorted, we'll get Mo, Sadio, and Bobby to re-sign.

Front 6 of Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota, Diaz, Mbappe.  Sounds great to me.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,481
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19775 on: Today at 03:35:41 pm »
I'd give up Capon's left testicle if it meant we got Mbappe.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 490 491 492 493 494 [495]   Go Up
« previous next »
 