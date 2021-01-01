The more BFD and RedG talk about Laimer, the more Im convinced hed be a really savvy purchase. If Red Bull are amenable - which we typically know they are - Id take Laimer this summer if it gave them the money to keep Nkunku sweet for one more year before we got him tooOn Gomez, I really dont like the idea of strengthening another side and I do think if he can hang on for another season hell start to get a lot more minutes, but realistically hes 4th choice CB and back up RB whos only played 796 minutes this season, less than 10 full games. For his international career and personal development, it might be best for him to move. Somewhere like Leicester, Villa or West Ham hed be the clear top dog in those defences. I think Id want £30m+ for him though, perhaps more.With the age profile of the defence and Matips contract - he may want to finish his career back in Germany - I hope we keep him. At the end of day if Joe wants to leave we should honour his wishes and get the best deal available that doesnt sell him to Newcastle.