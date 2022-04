How in the name of Christ would Christian Falk know if weíre interested in Aberdeenís Calvin Ramsey? A straight lift off a rumour on the BBC page that originates from The Sun.



https://mobile.twitter.com/cfbayern/status/1516835112121507847



Itís the Romano route to celebrity isnít it? He was the source for Thiago based on Bayern insight but how in Godís name does that extend to Aberdeen?



Could be bollocks, but it tracks as the type of RB we'd go for if indeed we're looking to recruit there. A decent amount of games in a senior league, but young enough that there's no massive expectation on his part. I know a lot of people have called for a RB equivalent of Tsimikas, but I don't think Klopp would go for it - he seems happy enough to give Gomez games there, and then use youth when necessary.