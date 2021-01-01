Tchouameni for Hendo, Camavinga for Thiago. Discuss



There is no way I am swapping Thiago for anybody. He is one of the best midfielders in the world and performs like it. Players like him, even his injury situation, you carry in the side.Don't get me wrong, we can't have too many injury prone players, but I am not giving up Thiago for anybody. For me he effectively set up our first goal against City even though his pass was several passes before the final one.