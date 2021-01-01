« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19400 on: Yesterday at 09:27:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 03:17:08 pm
We have never really used Firmino in the No.10 role, at least not in the way he was playing it at Hoffenheim ...

https://youtu.be/fRDTqcJUumM
He played there in the Forest game 2nd half. also his heatmap was a lot of touches in the #10 spot and Salah as a wider 9, but with a central striker there not as much
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19401 on: Yesterday at 09:29:22 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 06:02:20 pm
I don't think we can wait till 2023 to buy a midfielder, Hendo and Thiago are both over 30 and we can see the how the lack of mobility and pace cost us on Sunday. Against the majority of teams we can get away with it but not against the best.

We need a mobile attacking midfielder next season, because considering how few minutes Ox and Milly are getting, they're probably gone end of season.

If Bellingham is option in 2023 and we can get him then I'm sure we'll try, because by then Hendo or Thiago might not be as regular a fixture as they are now. We need to get fresh legs into that midfield and Morton is not good enough for a regular spot yet.
Jones and Elliott are really good. It just depends on Naby contract situation
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19402 on: Yesterday at 11:10:33 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:41:59 pm
I'm fairly sure it's mostly bullshit. Yes playing first team football at a young age is intense, but it's not like the 16/17/18 year olds that go on to make it but that aren't playing at the highest level at that age are just sat around doing nothing. They still train every day and play academy matches, or go on loan. A lot of them will actually play more minutes of competitive football than those that are promoted early. 

I would say mental fatigue can be more of a factor than physical fatigue for those that breakthrough young. Someone like Trent could have had like five title challenges and European runs by the age your average player makes it to the same level. Or then you get players that likely lose any sort of motivation when they realise they are set for life before their 20th birthday, whilst playing for a club they likely don't give a shit about.

Good post - feels right to me
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19403 on: Yesterday at 11:31:00 pm »
After seeing how some of the recent Bundesliga transfers have performed in the PL and how their teams are currently doing in Europe I'd be highly skeptical of any high end transfers performing well here. There's no way you could justify £70m+ for Bellingham and I'd even question the Haaland costs but since it's ManC I almost hope they spend even more.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19404 on: Today at 12:43:36 am »

Do you guys think Klopp will continue to use the right midfielder further up next season or its just temporary because of Firmino form and injuries?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19405 on: Today at 08:19:52 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:36:50 am
That probably means he doesnt move for a year then because unless its PSG or City the'yre not geting over 100 million for a CM

(that said maybe this changes - maybe someone moves the bar for Rice ... doesnt seem logical as transfer fees have been dropping not rising but who knows)

Exactly the sort of overpriced deal that wont work out (not necessarily because of the player) that Man Utd like to do.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19406 on: Today at 08:40:57 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:31:00 pm
After seeing how some of the recent Bundesliga transfers have performed in the PL and how their teams are currently doing in Europe I'd be highly skeptical of any high end transfers performing well here. There's no way you could justify £70m+ for Bellingham and I'd even question the Haaland costs but since it's ManC I almost hope they spend even more.
I agree bar Haaland.
Sancho was brillant at Dortmund.

But we can see at Man Utd he really isnt the top talent the bundesliga made him look.
Yes he is at an waful club.
But if he joined us I believe he would have had his struggles also. Physically he is poor for a PL forward/winger. Not really fast enough or strong like Salah or Mane for example.

Sancho will never get anywhere near that level imo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19407 on: Today at 09:04:05 am »
 Tchouameni for Hendo, Camavinga for Thiago. Discuss
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19408 on: Today at 09:05:55 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 09:04:05 am
Tchouameni for Hendo, Camavinga for Thiago. Discuss

There is no way I am swapping Thiago for anybody. He is one of the best midfielders in the world and performs like it. Players like him, even his injury situation, you carry in the side.

Don't get me wrong, we can't have too many injury prone players, but I am not giving up Thiago for anybody. For me he effectively set up our first goal against City even though his pass was several passes before the final one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19409 on: Today at 09:53:22 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 09:04:05 am
Tchouameni for Hendo, Camavinga for Thiago. Discuss
Camavinga not leaving Madrid. Thiago is brilliant and should go nowhere
Hendo not going anywhere, not sure Tchouameni allowed hendo to back up Fabinho and play less 8 though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19410 on: Today at 10:48:57 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:40:57 am
I agree bar Haaland.
Sancho was brillant at Dortmund.

But we can see at Man Utd he really isnt the top talent the bundesliga made him look.
Yes he is at an waful club.
But if he joined us I believe he would have had his struggles also. Physically he is poor for a PL forward/winger. Not really fast enough or strong like Salah or Mane for example.

Sancho will never get anywhere near that level imo.

I'm convinced no one at United actually knew what kind of player Sancho was before they signed him. Based on his age and goal/assist stats they were 100% expecting some kind of fast, agile winger that would be dribbling past people for fun.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19411 on: Today at 11:31:10 am »
Sancho looks like he'll fit right in at Man City. Think he might struggle in our side too with his lack of power and pace and seeming lack of drive in his makeup. While Jude has pace, power and that intrinsic will to succeed, making him a bit of surer bet to do well for us.
