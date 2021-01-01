After seeing how some of the recent Bundesliga transfers have performed in the PL and how their teams are currently doing in Europe I'd be highly skeptical of any high end transfers performing well here. There's no way you could justify £70m+ for Bellingham and I'd even question the Haaland costs but since it's ManC I almost hope they spend even more.
I agree bar Haaland.
Sancho was brillant at Dortmund.
But we can see at Man Utd he really isnt the top talent the bundesliga made him look.
Yes he is at an waful club.
But if he joined us I believe he would have had his struggles also. Physically he is poor for a PL forward/winger. Not really fast enough or strong like Salah or Mane for example.
Sancho will never get anywhere near that level imo.