LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19200 on: Today at 04:21:13 pm
Liverpool have finalised a deal for Fabio Carvalho that will see the exciting winger join from Fulham for 5m (£4.18m) plus add-ons in the summer, bringing to an end a chase the club had failed to complete on deadline day of the most recent transfer window.

Carvalho was all set to swap west London for Merseyside in January after negotiations between both parties eventually led to a £8.4m fee being agreed upon  Fulham had rejected Liverpools opening offer of £5m  but ultimately time ran out for the transfer to be rubber-stamped, in large part due to the complex nature of the talks. Jürgen Klopp never lost interest in the 19-year-old, however, and with his contract ending in the summer, was determined to sign him before he became a free transfer and thus hugely attractive to rival bidders.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/apr/07/liverpool-finalise-deal-to-sign-fabio-carvalho-from-fulham-for-48m
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19201 on: Today at 04:46:42 pm
https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1512075472477163532

Quote
Fabio Carvalhos Championship season by numbers in 2021/22:

29 appearances
56 shots
54 chances created
50 fouls won
34 successful take-ons
31 tackles
27 shots on target
11 big chances created
7 goals
7 assists
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19202 on: Today at 04:48:35 pm
Liverpool are among the clubs tracking 25m-rated Gleison Bremer, but Inter understood to be leading the race for 25-year-old Torino defender.

https://www.goal.com/en/news/liverpool-interested-in-eur25m-rated-gleison-bremer-but-inter-in-/blt9c992197684c211d
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19203 on: Today at 04:55:37 pm
Awesome news about Carvalho. Great homegrown prospects aren't going to be getting easier to find.
Quote from: cptrios on March 10, 2012, 06:22:45 pm
You know what, I'm writing this here now and I'm going to put it in my signature and leave it there for the next 5 years, no matter how embarrassing it might or might not turn out to be: Jordan Henderson is going to be a fantastic player.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19204 on: Today at 05:00:28 pm
https://twitter.com/TimesSport/status/1512093145676369930

Joyce saying it now.

Quote
Liverpool will formally sign Fulham youngster Fábio Carvalho next month after agreeing a deal worth about £7.7 million
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19205 on: Today at 05:01:10 pm
Nice thread from Sam McGuire on Fabio, for those who like those radar stats

https://twitter.com/sammcguire90/status/1512080269452271625?s=21
RAI TV Commentator May 2005 - "If Milan score in the first 20 minutes they will win!"  Yeah Right!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19206 on: Today at 05:12:54 pm
Quote from: Worgie on Today at 05:01:10 pm
Nice thread from Sam McGuire on Fabio, for those who like those radar stats

https://twitter.com/sammcguire90/status/1512080269452271625?s=21


For those who keep asking what positions he plays/takes up.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19207 on: Today at 05:23:53 pm
From this: https://twitter.com/MarcusBr22/status/1486088011972587522

Quote
Marcus Bring
@MarcusBr22
Can see why Liverpool are opting for Fulham's Fabio Carvalho. You basically won't find a bigger goal threat among U21-players in that position anywhere.



"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19208 on: Today at 05:24:48 pm
And for context, from later in that thread...

"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19209 on: Today at 05:30:08 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19210 on: Today at 05:36:58 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:30:08 pm
Great news. The kid has a bright future ...

The futures bright the futures Red
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19211 on: Today at 05:42:23 pm
Carvalho.,Eliott & Gordon in for under 15m great business.

If they dont make it at us they will certaintly make a profit at the very least,

Doak in now too. We are making some excellent youth signings.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19212 on: Today at 05:46:27 pm
Carvalho is one of the most exciting young signings we've made since ...erm ... Harvey  :)

Klopp, the scouts and everyone at FSG are really establishing a very promising base for the next 5-10 years.  love it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19213 on: Today at 06:02:18 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:42:23 pm
Carvalho.,Eliott & Gordon in for under 15m great business.

If they dont make it at us they will certaintly make a profit at the very least,

Doak in now too. We are making some excellent youth signings.

Many of those players mentioned should be at a high level when our older senior players start to decline a bit. Smart business, as usual.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19214 on: Today at 06:05:29 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 03:48:11 am
I want Havertz at LFC. Make it happen please.

If were getting any attacker from Chelsea, itd be Pulisic for me.

Lad would be a very good for us I reckon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19215 on: Today at 06:19:10 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:20:53 pm
:D

Sorry mate, didn't see the earlier post.

You tapped in Romanos tap in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19216 on: Today at 06:24:42 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:48:35 pm
Liverpool are among the clubs tracking 25m-rated Gleison Bremer, but Inter understood to be leading the race for 25-year-old Torino defender.

https://www.goal.com/en/news/liverpool-interested-in-eur25m-rated-gleison-bremer-but-inter-in-/blt9c992197684c211d

Interesting one that. Been loosely linked to him for a while. Might be a bit of a pointless article in that it basically admits he's more likely to stay in Italy with Inter... but more importantly, the piece says that Joe Gomez is determined to stay here, and that we see him in our long-term plans. So if we're considering CBs, is that because we feel we need five? Or are we thinking we might need loan Gomez for half a season, to give him playing time before the World Cup?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19217 on: Today at 06:25:50 pm
Great to have Carvalho deal sorted

Look forward to seeing him in a Liverpool shirt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19218 on: Today at 06:30:18 pm
7.7 million. Excellent business that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19219 on: Today at 06:38:02 pm
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 06:05:29 pm
If were getting any attacker from Chelsea, itd be Pulisic for me.

Lad would be a very good for us I reckon.

This wont be a popular opinion, but Id take Mason Mount. Probably the most consistent Chelsea attacker the last 3 seasons, still young with bags of experience, and HG. 8 goals and 12 assists in all comps, probably the most underrated player in the PL.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19220 on: Today at 06:38:22 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:30:18 pm
7.7 million. Excellent business that.
Isn't it?  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19221 on: Today at 06:39:27 pm
Excellent news,seems done so finally risking it and going to watch a video of him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19222 on: Today at 06:57:39 pm
Pulisic?
He has been poor for a while now.
He would get very little gametime at us. And has injury problems.

Seems a bellend too
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19223 on: Today at 07:27:15 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:42:23 pm
Carvalho.,Eliott & Gordon in for under 15m great business.

If they dont make it at us they will certaintly make a profit at the very least,

Doak in now too. We are making some excellent youth signings.

Plus Clark.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19224 on: Today at 07:28:53 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:57:39 pm
Pulisic?
He has been poor for a while now.
He would get very little gametime at us. And has injury problems.

Seems a bellend too
i don't rate Pulisic.... BUT, i hate this opinion of players not being not good enough... biggest one for me is Nicolas Pepe... people call him a huge flop (which he kinda is)... but i think if we got Pepe, he'd be insanely good under Klopp... Coach + Situation matters soo much.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19225 on: Today at 07:33:01 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:30:18 pm
7.7 million. Excellent business that.

Its 5m
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #19226 on: Today at 07:33:22 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:38:02 pm
This wont be a popular opinion, but Id take Mason Mount. Probably the most consistent Chelsea attacker the last 3 seasons, still young with bags of experience, and HG. 8 goals and 12 assists in all comps, probably the most underrated player in the PL.

He's Chelsea's best and most important player. Outstanding footballer, superb tactically and would be an outstanding 8 in our system also with the verstaility to play anywhere in the front 3. Is a much better and consistent player than the big money superstars who fans obsess over like Lukaku, Havertz, Pulisic etc.

I like Havertz as well a big talent but i only see him fitting into our system as a false 9. Dont think he could convert to a 8 in the modern game more a false 9 or old school 10 which is dying out. I think modern football tactics have really killed the old school 10.
