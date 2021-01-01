This wont be a popular opinion, but Id take Mason Mount. Probably the most consistent Chelsea attacker the last 3 seasons, still young with bags of experience, and HG. 8 goals and 12 assists in all comps, probably the most underrated player in the PL.
He's Chelsea's best and most important player. Outstanding footballer, superb tactically and would be an outstanding 8 in our system also with the verstaility to play anywhere in the front 3. Is a much better and consistent player than the big money superstars who fans obsess over like Lukaku, Havertz, Pulisic etc.
I like Havertz as well a big talent but i only see him fitting into our system as a false 9. Dont think he could convert to a 8 in the modern game more a false 9 or old school 10 which is dying out. I think modern football tactics have really killed the old school 10.