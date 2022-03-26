« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 471 472 473 474 475 [476]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 882611 times)

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,718
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19000 on: March 26, 2022, 05:10:16 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on March 26, 2022, 04:39:50 am
All of Mane, Salah and Firmino will have one year of their contracts left in the summer how many of them are we expecting to leave in the summer?
Hopefully none. Mane, he's back to beats mode. I think last season was a fluke and he still has a lot to offer. His assists to Salah have be crucial this season. And I pray that Salah signs the fricken contract... His agent is acting like a proper twat, Salah need to read him his rights, but after all, Salah's options are not endless considering that we do pay well and that we fight for trophies. And I'd advocate for a 1-2 year incentivized extension for Bobby until we find a close replacement. Would we shape Carvalho into that? Dunno.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19001 on: March 26, 2022, 05:56:27 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on March 26, 2022, 04:39:50 am
All of Mane, Salah and Firmino will have one year of their contracts left in the summer how many of them are we expecting to leave in the summer?
Either 0 or 1.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19002 on: March 26, 2022, 08:36:08 am »
Quote from: farawayred on March 26, 2022, 05:10:16 am
Hopefully none. Mane, he's back to beats mode. I think last season was a fluke and he still has a lot to offer. His assists to Salah have be crucial this season. And I pray that Salah signs the fricken contract... His agent is acting like a proper twat, Salah need to read him his rights, but after all, Salah's options are not endless considering that we do pay well and that we fight for trophies. And I'd advocate for a 1-2 year incentivized extension for Bobby until we find a close replacement. Would we shape Carvalho into that? Dunno.

Paying all of them as much or more than they're currently on till they're 34/35 probably isn't a good idea. Obviously if we can keep their renewal costs down then it's a totally different story but as we're seeing with Mo, that's not going to be easy. My sense is we should definitely renew at least one, we should probably be willing to let one leave on a free and we should perhaps think about selling one this summer.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19003 on: March 26, 2022, 09:05:18 am »
I dont think Klopp ever tries to replace a player, not fully - he understands players and how to tweak their role and the system. Sahin coming here was a good illustration of that - he was bemused at how we used him. But when he left Dortmund, when all of them left when Coutinho left us - has he ever directly replaced a role by trying to find a clone?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19004 on: March 26, 2022, 10:11:47 am »
Quote from: royhendo on March 26, 2022, 09:05:18 am
I dont think Klopp ever tries to replace a player, not fully - he understands players and how to tweak their role and the system. Sahin coming here was a good illustration of that - he was bemused at how we used him. But when he left Dortmund, when all of them left when Coutinho left us - has he ever directly replaced a role by trying to find a clone?
I think this is true of most top managers or recruitment teams I guess. It's incredibly hard to find a like-for-like replacement for top end players and so they know if they can get a player who has the core attributes you want they and the team can still be a success.

Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,960
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19005 on: March 26, 2022, 10:12:38 am »
True, Roy, but I think having a speedy left-footed attacker on the right is a key component he would choose to repeat rather than not. I wondered if the Olise speculation might be on the money for that reason. In any case, if Salah won't renew, we'll be bedding in his replacement this season, before he leaves.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,122
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19006 on: March 26, 2022, 11:04:40 am »
Quote from: farawayred on March 26, 2022, 05:10:16 am
Hopefully none. Mane, he's back to beats mode. I think last season was a fluke and he still has a lot to offer. His assists to Salah have be crucial this season. And I pray that Salah signs the fricken contract... His agent is acting like a proper twat, Salah need to read him his rights, but after all, Salah's options are not endless considering that we do pay well and that we fight for trophies. And I'd advocate for a 1-2 year incentivized extension for Bobby until we find a close replacement. Would we shape Carvalho into that? Dunno.

Its Jota
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,701
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19007 on: March 26, 2022, 11:30:10 am »
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,995
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19008 on: March 26, 2022, 02:16:52 pm »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on March 26, 2022, 04:32:15 am
Yeah, de Jong is brilliant. So if Gavi signed, they'd have the three youngsters plus Kessie, de Jong and Biscuits. That's probably not too much, if (if) they can afford it.
Somewhere on a Barca forum, there's a Macedonian poster with a depth chart that includes all 6. We've had 8 plus Morton this year, for example.

I don't think they can ...

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-03-14/barcelona-is-only-spanish-club-with-a-negative-spending-limit
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,878
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19009 on: March 26, 2022, 03:40:58 pm »
Any chance we might do a Gavi/Salah deal if Mo doesn't sign?  :D
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19010 on: March 26, 2022, 04:15:26 pm »
If Mo wont sign, the options are one more year here - not a bad option at all, as he is world class; OR he leaves in the summer, and that becomes more likely if he is disgruntled.

If he leaves this summer the list of suitors is very small, given pay demands, profile of club, and ability to win trophies. We are more likely than Barcelona to win trophies right now, but there is a sense there that they are on the up again, and the recent El Classico victory added to that. So I could see Barcelona being in the running for Mo in summer.

In terms of real money, I wouldnt trust them, at all, so player movement might come into it, although as we all know, swap deals usually work on football forums more than in real life! We are talking about people and livelihoods, and all the myriad factors that go into a move.

Still, to play along, Mo to Barcelona in exchange for Gavi and Araujo. I would do that if Mo wont sign a new deal.

Gavi is a very talented played and could easily become world class for years to come. Araujo is a talented young CB who can also cover right back to give Trent a breather, and in time could become the regular CB partner for Konate, as VVD and Matip age out. Still a long way from that, mind.

If something like this happened, Gavi and Araujo for Mo; I am taking into account a suspicion that Joe Gomez might want to leave to find more football. I would do that reluctantly, and only if the player insisted, and then at that point we would need a CB and Araujo fits the bill. Versatility to cover right back is a nice bonus too.

Obviously we would need another attacker if Mo departed and Antony at Ajax seems to be catching the eye, release clause kicking in, emerging with goals and assists, more improvement to come but seems to be going up a level and could go on to become world class, especially under Klopp.

Gavi, Araujo, Antony, Carvalho seems doable; if say Salah and Gomez wanted to look for pastures new.

Meanwhile, like all reds, I cant wait to see the rest of the season unfold. Could be very special indeed
« Last Edit: March 26, 2022, 04:17:24 pm by G Richards »
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,692
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19011 on: March 26, 2022, 04:26:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 26, 2022, 03:40:58 pm
Any chance we might do a Gavi/Salah deal if Mo doesn't sign?  :D

Why would you swap the best player in the world for a teenager with a £50m release clause? Makes no sense. Also Barcelona wouldn't be able to meet his wage demands (nor his ambitions really).
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,878
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19012 on: March 26, 2022, 05:10:40 pm »
That is the last option if Mo indicates he's still not happy with our terms.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,733
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19013 on: March 26, 2022, 05:29:12 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on March 26, 2022, 05:10:16 am
Hopefully none. Mane, he's back to beats mode. I think last season was a fluke and he still has a lot to offer. His assists to Salah have be crucial this season. And I pray that Salah signs the fricken contract... His agent is acting like a proper twat, Salah need to read him his rights, but after all, Salah's options are not endless considering that we do pay well and that we fight for trophies. And I'd advocate for a 1-2 year incentivized extension for Bobby until we find a close replacement. Would we shape Carvalho into that? Dunno.
Disagree regarding Mane. Still one of the better players in the league, but he's miles away from 'beast mode' (i.e. his 2016-2019 form). I think the original question is difficult to call.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19014 on: March 26, 2022, 05:48:04 pm »
Quote from: No666 on March 26, 2022, 10:12:38 am
True, Roy, but I think having a speedy left-footed attacker on the right is a key component he would choose to repeat rather than not. I wondered if the Olise speculation might be on the money for that reason. In any case, if Salah won't renew, we'll be bedding in his replacement this season, before he leaves.

Not necessarily. Our big money attacking signings under Klopp havent really needed bedding in periods. Mane, Salah, Jota and Diaz all contributed immediately - so a prospective Mo replacement wouldnt need a year bedding while Salah still gets the majority of games, IMO.

I do think a pacy left-footed forward for the right would be needed for balance, but there could be a Kaide Gordon argument there. In 18 months, could he be ready to start more regularly? Ive no idea really, but its something the club will be thinking about.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,960
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19015 on: March 26, 2022, 07:57:09 pm »
I don't think we had a choice with Mane and Salah, but Jota and Diaz are exactly what we're talking about - we now have two replacements nicely up to speed with what Klopp requires (less so with Diaz). In the next season, assuming we retain Firmino, he'll be playing less than Jota.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19016 on: March 26, 2022, 08:15:00 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on March 26, 2022, 09:05:18 am
I dont think Klopp ever tries to replace a player, not fully - he understands players and how to tweak their role and the system. Sahin coming here was a good illustration of that - he was bemused at how we used him. But when he left Dortmund, when all of them left when Coutinho left us - has he ever directly replaced a role by trying to find a clone?
He tries to replace them role wise best he can. Kagawa was replaced by moving Gotze inside and using Blaszczykowski on the right as more of a final 3rd player and Gotze more in Build up etc. Barrios was replaced by Lewandowski. Bender replaced Kehl. Fabinho replaced Hendo as the main 6. Konate looks much more like a VIrgil Long termreplacement then Matip/Gomez. Klopp has a clear type at CB, 6 and 8 role wise(Thiago/Keita spot). He pretty flexible on finding something to work on the 4 main attackers. Mane and Diaz are pretty similar types of players and both are similar to Reus at Dortmund. Salah the 9, Jota can also play 9(the 10 and other winger role) but both do it different ways. Firmino the 10 as a second striker type. With the issues without firmino of dominating zone 14 area they would be looking at a Player who can do that.
Coutinho leaving allowed to have better Mf and help the defense, He didnt really fit as  Midfielder type with his stamina it worked but he was replaced by Ox more then anything
Sahin was replaced by Gundogan also.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,718
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19017 on: March 26, 2022, 09:11:09 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on March 26, 2022, 05:29:12 pm
Disagree regarding Mane. Still one of the better players in the league, but he's miles away from 'beast mode' (i.e. his 2016-2019 form). I think the original question is difficult to call.
There have been a number of games in which Mane has been the driving force for. That hasn't been appreciated in the post-match threads, but he's played really well, IMHO. He hasn't scored as many goals as in his best days, but he's been making the runs that open spaces for others.

It's difficult to live in the anticipation that all three will stay, I agree. But whoever leaves, we will have to adapt our game.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,995
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19018 on: March 26, 2022, 10:48:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 26, 2022, 03:40:58 pm
Any chance we might do a Gavi/Salah deal if Mo doesn't sign?  :D

Gavi's release clause is £41.7 million, and I doubt that Barcelona can meet Salah's wage demands. If Salah is to leave this summer, I think that the only realistic suitor will be PSG. He won't go to Man City, Man Utd or Newcastle, Real Madrid are giving Mbappe 1 million per week, and Bayern Munich are not giving wages as Salah demands ...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,878
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19019 on: Yesterday at 04:27:09 pm »
Quote
Liverpool are interested in signing Porto midfielder Vitinha and Jurgen Klopp has asked Pep Lijnders to keep a close eye on the 22-year-old, who would cost in the region of £33m. [@ojogo]
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,995
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19020 on: Yesterday at 04:54:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:27:09 pm


We've been linked with him for some time. He hasn't played much during his loan with the Wolves, but he was probably too young for the Premier League at the time. Has become an important player for Porto this season. Still only 22, so Mendes will find a nice move for him ...
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,718
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19021 on: Yesterday at 07:39:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:27:09 pm


He seems a more natural fit for our style than Tchoumeni, who also ticks alot of boxes but would probably require a little more time and moulding.

I wonder if perhaps Bellingham now has too many suitors and he is now completely off the table?
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,829
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19022 on: Yesterday at 08:13:26 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 07:39:27 pm
He seems a more natural fit for our style than Tchoumeni, who also ticks alot of boxes but would probably require a little more time and moulding.

I wonder if perhaps Bellingham now has too many suitors and he is now completely off the table?
He'll be very pricey, we've only really pushed out the boat for Virgil and Allison, and I doubt Dortmund will sell him this year unless they get offered a massive amount.

There is value to be found elsewhere, and that tends to be our MO.
Logged

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,651
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19023 on: Yesterday at 09:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:27:09 pm


His style really reminds me of Suso, even up to his running style and passing/shooting style. Seems as slow as Suso as well. ;D
Only watched a highlight video or two of him.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,718
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19024 on: Yesterday at 09:46:36 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 08:13:26 pm
He'll be very pricey, we've only really pushed out the boat for Virgil and Allison, and I doubt Dortmund will sell him this year unless they get offered a massive amount.

There is value to be found elsewhere, and that tends to be our MO.

Yeah, fair points. I would be interested to see if we might try and do something with Keita in the summer although we never seem to actively try and move people like we have in the past. Of course there is the big Salah size elephant in the room which might change plans or possibilities.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,470
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19025 on: Yesterday at 09:46:46 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 08:13:26 pm
He'll be very pricey, we've only really pushed out the boat for Virgil and Allison, and I doubt Dortmund will sell him this year unless they get offered a massive amount.

There is value to be found elsewhere, and that tends to be our MO.
I like our MO. We seem to bring in players and up their value almost instantly. It's not like we are bringing in unknowns, but often it's players we aren't heavily linked with it
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19026 on: Yesterday at 09:51:53 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 09:46:36 pm
Yeah, fair points. I would be interested to see if we might try and do something with Keita in the summer although we never seem to actively try and move people like we have in the past. Of course there is the big Salah size elephant in the room which might change plans or possibilities.
It wont make much sense to make more then 1 add in the MF. It much better to get a guy you know you dont need to rely on everyday for couple of months.
Thiago/Keita rotating is working super well. PLus selling an elite MF in their Prime seems unideal, fitness is the issue but they have the data on it
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,995
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #19027 on: Today at 12:57:37 am »
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 07:39:27 pm
I wonder if perhaps Bellingham now has too many suitors and he is now completely off the table?

Bellingham won't be on the market before the summer of 2023, so there is no need to spend too much time discussing him at the moment.

Based on the reporting of the Spanish press, both Gavi and Araujo have rejected the new improved contract offers from Barcelona. It seems that the finances are not the only problem, but also the fact that Barcelona have already agreed to sign Kessie and Christensen on free transfers. At the same time, La Liga have given Barcelona a negative spending limit of 144 million. I think that getting Gavi is more realistic than we suspect ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 471 472 473 474 475 [476]   Go Up
« previous next »
 