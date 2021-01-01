All of Mane, Salah and Firmino will have one year of their contracts left in the summer how many of them are we expecting to leave in the summer?



Hopefully none. Mane, he's back to beats mode. I think last season was a fluke and he still has a lot to offer. His assists to Salah have be crucial this season. And I pray that Salah signs the fricken contract... His agent is acting like a proper twat, Salah need to read him his rights, but after all, Salah's options are not endless considering that we do pay well and that we fight for trophies. And I'd advocate for a 1-2 year incentivized extension for Bobby until we find a close replacement. Would we shape Carvalho into that? Dunno.