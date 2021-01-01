« previous next »
Antony of Ajax to replace Mo? Looks a fit.
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 03:43:50 am
Antony of Ajax to replace Mo? Looks a fit.
Role wise Jota would replace Mo, it just having somebody as a creative 10/7 type who can play a lot to help replace some creativity and Hendo more as backup 6. Elliott is a fit for that he just still young and already good.
The 2nd half of Nottingham FOrest start of is likely more the set up if Mo was not here.
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:36:36 pm
You're a new poster so we'll go easy for now, but this is in the politest way....horseshit :)

They've had injuries in defence. Ndidi had to play there....because they had no-one else and plenty of cover in midfield. So your assertion that 'they lost their entire midfield to injury' is just not remotely true. The Fofana injury was really bad luck. Jonny Evans also but then....thats not a new situation, and they solved it by signing Vestergaard who is another who can't get a kick. Its not like saying Nat and Rhys were available so we had plenty of healthy defenders, its like saying their entire midfield wasn't out injured because...well, they weren't.

They're in a place now where they could go either way. They're expanding the stadium, really good training ground, good youth system. Rodgers is still a good young coach. Problem is.....he's still displaying the same issues he had here. Like I say, Soumare hasn't had a kick for months. That's not a good look for 'promising, high profile young players'. Frankly its the same with Daka, he's not been used particularly well at all. They've got Vestergaard kicking his heels despite them having big injury problems in defence (and he was good for Southampton). There's a number of players who have dropped a few levels under him (Soyuncu, Pereira, Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes). They could definitely be a team on the up....but the managers got to start doing things pretty differently to how he does right now. And they're certainly not on the cusp of making it a 'big 7' in any way, shape or form.

You do make a good point that part of the issue is recent transfer "misses" (or just dudes Rodgers didn't want that the recruitment department brought in and so he refuses to play them, much like his time here).

Not to move the goal posts, but this doesn't change the fact that key injuries to Fofana, Evans (this is a new issue, not old issue), James Justin, and Vardy have derailed their season. Even guys like Pereira have missed a bunch of games due to injury.

I don't really understand the point of naming Somare or saying Daka not playing much to suggest that Leicester are doing a poor job of developing, promising, high profile young players. In addition to their obvious huge sales like Maguire, you literally just named a bunch of dudes that have used the Leicester platform to shine, and are constantly rumored to the Big 6 (Fofana, Ndidi, Tieliemans, Madison, etc.). While Soyuncu has taken a fat shit this year, he's actually been fantastic for them generally under Rodgers. His pace has bailed them out against guys like Salah numerous times, and he's still a great candidate to be bought by a destination club that uses a high line.

If you want to say that they're still miles away from the big 6, ok. But I don't think that changes the core argument I made earlier - that their selling model allows them to significantly outperform their budget by attracting some of the best young talent in Europe. Look at how clubs with similar revenue profiles like Everton, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, etc. have done in the same time period (Palace of course, having infamously held on to Zaha and refused to budge from the 80m asking price). 
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:16:24 pm
:lmao the small penis retort. oh so clever. what are you - a 10 year old (braces for "still smarter than you as ten year old" comeback)?

Anway - apparently your vast knowledge of us selling players on the ability to get to a destination club seems to be resoundingly ignored by the data analytics team because it's an impractical and, frankly, idiotic concept. You've given examples of Leicester and RB Leipzig. Remind us all how those team are remotely - even tangentially - in the same stratosphere of where LFC operates or wants to operate?

While you're furiously figuring out how to use those opposable thumbs - remind us again how Leicester and RBL are doing this year? I'll help you - Leicester MIGHT make the Europa Conference League. RBL is doing what RBL does - not even qualifying this year for the CL knockouts and also hanging onto 4th place (which given their absolute mass of cash isn't that hard to do).

So, without further ado, fuck you very much.

The data team actually completely agrees with me, as does ownership. To maximize their budget, Liverpool have to think and recruit differently than oil clubs like Man City / PSG, and huge revenue clubs like Utd / El Classico.

In fact, you actually also completely agree with me, which you would have realized if you weren't to busy using the internet to pump up your manlet sized self esteem.

It is incredibly difficult for Liverpool to sign quality rotation players, both from established teams in smaller countries and highly rated talent in lower divisions in England. This is because a) Liverpool does not pay their reserves the same as most teams' starters like Man City does and b) Liverpool have a ton of world class players in or entering their prime. What kind of talented attacking RB will want to spend the next 5 years making 60k a week, playing <10 matches year behind Trent? To be clear, when I say rotation players, I mean guys who will see 15 games max. If you can play any position along the front 3, or you're the third CB, there's a ton of ways to exceed that number as the backup. We're talking about the backup full back, or the backup goal keeper, or the 4th CB (currently Gomez).

Leicester City and the RB teams should have difficulty recruiting the same talented young players as starters, because they lack money / history (if Leipzig was as rich as you suggest they are, they wouldn't be selling their best players year in year out). Instead, both teams have been incredibly successful relative to their budget. Ian Graham would be running around AXA naked if you told him that Liverpool's backups would be co-favorites to win the Europa league alongside Barca or would make a UCL semi-final (Leipzig). Compare Leicester to similarly sized clubs in Everton, CP, and Villa, or Leipzig to Gladbach, Leverkusen and Wolfsburg. The benefits of the selling model are clear as day.

It's very possible for Liverpool to operate their reserves the same way - bring them in, if they can beat out the existing starter (or are clearly on track to), great. If not, you can at least offer 15-20 matches a year, including throwaway UCL group games. Then, after 2-3 years, you accept a reasonable transfer fee if another destination club comes calling (anything >30m). If the club operated this way, they may have been able to sign a backup LB sooner, or may have an actual backup RB and left footed RW right now.

Do you think the nice folks that run Bayern, who literally told Kicker this is how they want to operate, are a bunch of impractical idiots unlike the genius that you clearly are?
We are a huge revenue club
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 03:43:50 am
Antony of Ajax to replace Mo? Looks a fit.

The shortlist has been Bowen, Antony, and Raphinha for a while now. Sarr is mentioned every now and then, but he's right footed.

to be honest, I actually don't think Antony is that good. I actually like both Sinisterra and Gakpo as players better (Sinisterra IMO is the best player in Eredivisie, but both him and Gakpo are right footed so not options for Liverpool). In addition to just being far more successful with his take-ons (despite playing on a less talented team where he's the focus), Sinisterra is much better at positioning / movement to take a bunch of high XG shots. Antony takes a ton of shitty outside the box shots, which calls into question the scaleability that Liverpool's data team prioritizes. Diaz for example, took 77% of his shots for Porto inside the box and averaged a 0.23 goals per shot (which is actually pretty ludicrous). Jota took roughly 75% inside the box, Sinisterra at 66%, and Antony at 52%. 

here's an old article on sinisterra and stengs that explains this:

https://btranalysis.blogspot.com/2020/07/blog-post.html

Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:38:50 am
We are a huge revenue club

Then Mo would've re-signed for 400k ages ago. RM and Utd wouldn't blink at that number.
Nah Ive changed my mind, this guys just a donut
We are a huge revenue club. And Mo would be on a lot more wages at RM or Utd. Funny how 2 things can be true at once.
What's the average life expectancy of a sock-puppet these days?
The last time a new poster started posting on the transfer forum with such self assurance and arrogance, whilst dismissing the arguments of others akin to the ways done above, it was MacRed under another pseudonym.
Names can change, but it's  ery hard to change a personality and behavioral tendencies.
I could be wrong,  in which case apologies to the newbie, but your arguments read like Macred.  :)

Interestingly enough, Macred hasn't made a comment with reference to the opinions of the newbie.
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 10:47:18 am
The last time a new poster started posting on the transfer forum with such self assurance and arrogance, whilst dismissing the arguments of others akin to the ways done above, it was MacRed under another pseudonym.
Names can change, but it's  ery hard to change a personality and behavioral tendencies.
I could be wrong,  in which case apologies to the newbie, but your arguments read like Macred.  :)

Interestingly enough, Macred hasn't made a comment with reference to the opinions of the newbie.

This was my instant thought too. Normally always a previously banned member.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:45:38 am
Nah Ive changed my mind, this guys just a donut

But we knew that right away.
Quote from: never_played096 on Today at 05:30:33 am
The data team actually completely agrees with me, as does ownership. To maximize their budget, Liverpool have to think and recruit differently than oil clubs like Man City / PSG, and huge revenue clubs like Utd / El Classico.

In fact, you actually also completely agree with me, which you would have realized if you weren't to busy using the internet to pump up your manlet sized self esteem.

It is incredibly difficult for Liverpool to sign quality rotation players, both from established teams in smaller countries and highly rated talent in lower divisions in England. This is because a) Liverpool does not pay their reserves the same as most teams' starters like Man City does and b) Liverpool have a ton of world class players in or entering their prime. What kind of talented attacking RB will want to spend the next 5 years making 60k a week, playing <10 matches year behind Trent? To be clear, when I say rotation players, I mean guys who will see 15 games max. If you can play any position along the front 3, or you're the third CB, there's a ton of ways to exceed that number as the backup. We're talking about the backup full back, or the backup goal keeper, or the 4th CB (currently Gomez).

Leicester City and the RB teams should have difficulty recruiting the same talented young players as starters, because they lack money / history (if Leipzig was as rich as you suggest they are, they wouldn't be selling their best players year in year out). Instead, both teams have been incredibly successful relative to their budget. Ian Graham would be running around AXA naked if you told him that Liverpool's backups would be co-favorites to win the Europa league alongside Barca or would make a UCL semi-final (Leipzig). Compare Leicester to similarly sized clubs in Everton, CP, and Villa, or Leipzig to Gladbach, Leverkusen and Wolfsburg. The benefits of the selling model are clear as day.

It's very possible for Liverpool to operate their reserves the same way - bring them in, if they can beat out the existing starter (or are clearly on track to), great. If not, you can at least offer 15-20 matches a year, including throwaway UCL group games. Then, after 2-3 years, you accept a reasonable transfer fee if another destination club comes calling (anything >30m). If the club operated this way, they may have been able to sign a backup LB sooner, or may have an actual backup RB and left footed RW right now.

Do you think the nice folks that run Bayern, who literally told Kicker this is how they want to operate, are a bunch of impractical idiots unlike the genius that you clearly are?

They don't - and you have no evidence to show that either. You literally show that you know nothing about the teams that you are referencing - the RBL model is specifically to make a ton of cash to continue to fuel the Red Bull advertising empire (look up Dim Glas's posts for a very good explanation) - they have the cash of the entire EB organization behind them. They don't really care about winning - they want to make money. Leicester were/are also owned by a rich owners - they don't suffer from a lack of money. The also don't have any depth. So I'm not sure why on earth they would be a model for Liverpool in any way shape or form?

As you while away in your parent's basement - continuing to make "dick" references as if that's some sort of bravado and is really going to hurt someone (Seriously - how old are you? do you still threaten people to meet you in real life and say things to your face?) - maybe you could look at the objective evidence as to why you've been proven wrong in each post.

You won't we realize - as you barrel ahead with your dream scenario - of course.

So again, I welcome you to go support Leicester.
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 10:47:18 am
The last time a new poster started posting on the transfer forum with such self assurance and arrogance, whilst dismissing the arguments of others akin to the ways done above, it was MacRed under another pseudonym.
Names can change, but it's  ery hard to change a personality and behavioral tendencies.
I could be wrong,  in which case apologies to the newbie, but your arguments read like Macred.  :)

Interestingly enough, Macred hasn't made a comment with reference to the opinions of the newbie.


It is much more aggressive and childish than MacRed/Peter though. It gets way way more defensive and has to resort to petty name calling. So a bit of a difference.
I know player exchanges are odd, and I'm definitely hoping Mo signs his contract, but any chance that there could be a deal to be made whereby there is some financial jiggery pokery and we end up with Araujo and Gavi while Mo goes the other way, Marca seemed to have said that they have rejected both of their recent contract offers. Araujo would obviously soften the blow should we lose Gomez, if he is looking for a move for more playing time that is
Quote from: never_played096 on Today at 05:30:33 am
The data team actually completely agrees with me, as does ownership. To maximize their budget, Liverpool have to think and recruit differently than oil clubs like Man City / PSG, and huge revenue clubs like Utd / El Classico.

In fact, you actually also completely agree with me, which you would have realized if you weren't to busy using the internet to pump up your manlet sized self esteem.

It is incredibly difficult for Liverpool to sign quality rotation players, both from established teams in smaller countries and highly rated talent in lower divisions in England. This is because a) Liverpool does not pay their reserves the same as most teams' starters like Man City does and b) Liverpool have a ton of world class players in or entering their prime. What kind of talented attacking RB will want to spend the next 5 years making 60k a week, playing <10 matches year behind Trent? To be clear, when I say rotation players, I mean guys who will see 15 games max. If you can play any position along the front 3, or you're the third CB, there's a ton of ways to exceed that number as the backup. We're talking about the backup full back, or the backup goal keeper, or the 4th CB (currently Gomez).

Leicester City and the RB teams should have difficulty recruiting the same talented young players as starters, because they lack money / history (if Leipzig was as rich as you suggest they are, they wouldn't be selling their best players year in year out). Instead, both teams have been incredibly successful relative to their budget. Ian Graham would be running around AXA naked if you told him that Liverpool's backups would be co-favorites to win the Europa league alongside Barca or would make a UCL semi-final (Leipzig). Compare Leicester to similarly sized clubs in Everton, CP, and Villa, or Leipzig to Gladbach, Leverkusen and Wolfsburg. The benefits of the selling model are clear as day.

It's very possible for Liverpool to operate their reserves the same way - bring them in, if they can beat out the existing starter (or are clearly on track to), great. If not, you can at least offer 15-20 matches a year, including throwaway UCL group games. Then, after 2-3 years, you accept a reasonable transfer fee if another destination club comes calling (anything >30m). If the club operated this way, they may have been able to sign a backup LB sooner, or may have an actual backup RB and left footed RW right now.

Do you think the nice folks that run Bayern, who literally told Kicker this is how they want to operate, are a bunch of impractical idiots unlike the genius that you clearly are?

Its great having new posters an all, but honestly lad/lass, stop with the insults. This isnt Twitter. Just respond politely, it isnt hard to do is it?

Not sure why you are looking at models of German clubs though. Different leagues, different reserve setups, different levels, less first team games etc. 

I (sort of) get part of your argument, but using Leicester as a template is really a rather unusual angle to take shall we say.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:00:44 pm
It is much more aggressive and childish than MacRed/Peter though. It gets way way more defensive and has to resort to petty name calling. So a bit of a difference.

Maybe a new persona has emerged?
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:06:10 pm
Maybe a new persona has emerged?

PetulantRed...
Has he mentioned any players from an U16 team for a club in the Estonian II liiga?
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:48:04 am
We are a huge revenue club. And Mo would be on a lot more wages at RM or Utd. Funny how 2 things can be true at once.

That's a completely meaningless statement. Liverpool compete with Man City and Utd for the same domestic titles, and RM / Barca / Bayern for the same European titles. They have to get more production per pound than those clubs to win titles.
I tell you who else loves Leicester - El Lobo.

Smokescreen?
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:58:22 am
They don't - and you have no evidence to show that either. You literally show that you know nothing about the teams that you are referencing - the RBL model is specifically to make a ton of cash to continue to fuel the Red Bull advertising empire (look up Dim Glas's posts for a very good explanation) - they have the cash of the entire EB organization behind them. They don't really care about winning - they want to make money. Leicester were/are also owned by a rich owners - they don't suffer from a lack of money. The also don't have any depth. So I'm not sure why on earth they would be a model for Liverpool in any way shape or form?

As you while away in your parent's basement - continuing to make "dick" references as if that's some sort of bravado and is really going to hurt someone (Seriously - how old are you? do you still threaten people to meet you in real life and say things to your face?) - maybe you could look at the objective evidence as to why you've been proven wrong in each post.

You won't we realize - as you barrel ahead with your dream scenario - of course.

So again, I welcome you to go support Leicester.

Never mind, didn't realize you were just trolling me. I literally have been talking about recruiting Liverpool's backups the same way Leipzig recruits their starters this whole time, and you start talking about how Leipzig has no depth.

FSG built the recruitment team to outperform their budget. But the fact that you took the statement literally, I'm assuming you spoke with Graham and Ward yesterday about my post and they said they disagreed, which is why you posted that the data team disagreed with me.
It's only a matter of time before we see squad lists and read how Adrian leaving clears up a slot for Gordon as 6th choice attacker and who is primed to take over from Salah next year.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:04:24 pm
Its great having new posters an all, but honestly lad/lass, stop with the insults. This isnt Twitter. Just respond politely, it isnt hard to do is it?

Not sure why you are looking at models of German clubs though. Different leagues, different reserve setups, different levels, less first team games etc. 

I (sort of) get part of your argument, but using Leicester as a template is really a rather unusual angle to take shall we say.

Actually if you go back 2 pages, you'll see that I try to stick to football even when these dudes were just posting insults. They just got kind of obnoxious after a while so I responded and now they can't stop crying.

Assuming you genuinely think what you said, and this isn't a corny internet initiation ritual that they referenced earlier.

Can you explain why it being different league / reserve setup / level impacts this model, or why Leicester is an unusual angle? The point is that they can cycle through much better talent then they can theoretically afford, and have outperformed counterparts with similar revenue as a result. I am fairly confident that the main attraction to young talent for Leipzig / Salzburg are the low release clauses that allow players to leave (in addition to the obvious stuff that theoretically many teams offer, like European football, playing time, etc.). I don't think Leipzig has an outsized wage bill the same way Bayern does, but feel free to correct me.
Its time to come clean. Every single person in this thread is just one of my accounts. In fact you, the person reading this, are the only other genuine account on RAWK. Each account on RAWK is my own invention designed to confuse the sports industrial complex which befouls this nation. I am fighting the deep state one inane transfer argument at a time.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:00:44 pm
It is much more aggressive and childish than MacRed/Peter though. It gets way way more defensive and has to resort to petty name calling. So a bit of a difference.

You mean like when you responded whether I was drunk or high, instead of all the football stuff you posted in between your insults about me being a 10 year old?

For someone that generally lacks reading comprehension on anything football related, you sure read the insults right.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:45:38 am
Nah Ive changed my mind, this guys just a donut

Can't believe you're being so much more aggressive and childish than MacRed/Peter though. It gets way way more defensive and has to resort to petty name calling. So a bit of a difference.

honestly lad/lass, stop with the insults. This isnt Twitter. Just respond politely, it isnt hard to do is it?
I've had enough of this dickhead, Roy ban this dickwad.
Quote from: never_played096 on Today at 01:58:19 pm
You mean like when you responded whether I was drunk or high, instead of all the football stuff you posted in between your insults about me being a 10 year old?

For someone that generally lacks reading comprehension on anything football related, you sure read the insults right.

please continue with your childishness. it's quite endearing.

enjoying your defensiveness to every comment as well.

my reading comprehension is just fine, it's just that your positions are illogical. I can't help you there. And your claims that the liverpool data teams is doing what you claim is simply not backed up.

but carry on being petulant. we do need some entertainment on this beautiful Friday before the egypt-senegal game kicks off.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:17:47 pm
Has he mentioned any players from an U16 team for a club in the Estonian II liiga?

What on earth are you going on about? What a weird argument to make. Has he mentioned any players on the Barca Femini team yet?

x infinity

At least Russian bots post using code, looks like you actually type this stuff out over and over again in your spare time.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:02:24 pm
please continue with your childishness. it's quite endearing.

enjoying your defensiveness to every comment as well.

my reading comprehension is just fine, it's just that your positions are illogical. I can't help you there. And your claims that the liverpool data teams is doing what you claim is simply not backed up.

but carry on being petulant. we do need some entertainment on this beautiful Friday before the egypt-senegal game kicks off.

Ah yes, but you were mature and level headed when you posted a laughing emoji and said I was a 10 year old.

Illogical positions can be shown to be illogical. You have yet to be able to do so, because you haven't actually read any of the arguments. You just saw the words Leipzig and decided to start screaming idiot, Liverpool and Leipzig are not the same team!!! Please, tell me more.
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 03:43:50 am
Antony of Ajax to replace Mo? Looks a fit.

Does he?
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 04:46:38 am
Role wise Jota would replace Mo, it just having somebody as a creative 10/7 type who can play a lot to help replace some creativity and Hendo more as backup 6. Elliott is a fit for that he just still young and already good.
The 2nd half of Nottingham FOrest start of is likely more the set up if Mo was not here.

Jota cant and wont be able to replace Salah role wise, he doesnt have the creativity and we already play with the 10/7 creative type a lot of the times with Salah in the side.
