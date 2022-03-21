« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:24:38 am
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 10:14:57 am
I highly doubt we extend Adrian's contract, we need that space for an English or home grown trained player. Pitaluga probably needs to go on loan somewhere for first team minutes. I can see us looking for an English keeper on the cheap to fill in Adrian's spot.

With probably Milner, Phillips and Ox leaving next season, we've got some issues with our homegrown quota. Removing those we've only got Hendo, Trent, Gomez and Kelleher. Those, plus 17 non-homegrown players leaves us with a really small squad.

Not really.

The non-homegrown players that seem likely to be here next season are Allison, Matip, VVD, Konate, Robbo, Tsimikas, Fab, Thiago, Naby, Mo, Sadio, Diogo, Bobby, Taki and Luis with Origi and Adrian leaving. Firstly leaves us room for maybe two non-homegrown signings but also with Hendo, Trent, Gomes, Kelleher, Elliott, Jones, I still think there's talk of Millie staying for another season, Neco returning, Van Den Berg I think now qualifies as homegrown, Rhys Williams, Connor Bradley, Kaide Gordon, Tyler Morton etc all who now have first team experience.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:53:38 am
I'm more concerned about our Trent quota. Can we really have two?
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:57:40 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:53:38 am
I'm more concerned about our Trent quota. Can we really have two?

worries me as well that they will have to have a sword fight and one will eventually behead the other.

There can be only one.
Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:03:42 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:44:43 am
Another youth signing.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/liverpool-set-to-sign-top-irish-underage-prospect-41478124.html

Liverpool are the clear front runners to sign exciting Derry teenager and Irish underage international Trent Kone-Doherty.

The flying winger turns 16 this summer and - unlike players in the 26 counties who cannot move until 18 on account of Brexit - he is still able to move to a club across the water.

It's anticipated that he will end up in Liverpool with the Premier League giants seeking to wrap up a pre-contract deal.

Kone-Doherty is a right footer who can play on either flank. He was involved with Ruaidhri Higgins' first team during pre-season and was on the bench for last week's Premier Division game with St Patrick's Athletic, but primarily trains and plays with Derry City's underage squads.

The player has a father of African heritage and a mother from Derry and is fully committed to the Republic of Ireland. He was involved with both Paul Osam's U-16 squad and Colin O'Brien's U-17 group last year.

Kone-Doherty has previously spent time training with Celtic but Liverpool have made an assertive move for his services with Derry in line for a six figure sum in compensation.

Celtic must love us!
afc turkish

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 12:11:21 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:57:40 am
worries me as well that they will have to have a sword fight and one will eventually behead the other.

There can be only one.

Already only one Bobby...
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 12:15:34 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:53:38 am
I'm more concerned about our Trent quota. Can we really have two?

I'm not sure - the fans would probably be divided over which of the two to back, but we could find a way to settle it.

You know, a Terrace Trent Derby.
BigCDump

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 01:27:07 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 12:15:34 pm
I'm not sure - the fans would probably be divided over which of the two to back, but we could find a way to settle it.

You know, a Terrace Trent Derby.

 :wellin
Persephone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 01:35:39 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:24:38 am
Not really.

The non-homegrown players that seem likely to be here next season are Allison, Matip, VVD, Konate, Robbo, Tsimikas, Fab, Thiago, Naby, Mo, Sadio, Diogo, Bobby, Taki and Luis with Origi and Adrian leaving. Firstly leaves us room for maybe two non-homegrown signings but also with Hendo, Trent, Gomes, Kelleher, Elliott, Jones, I still think there's talk of Millie staying for another season, Neco returning, Van Den Berg I think now qualifies as homegrown, Rhys Williams, Connor Bradley, Kaide Gordon, Tyler Morton etc all who now have first team experience.
I looked but couldn't find confirmation, but I was under the impression that Elliott, Gordon, Morton, Bradley and Jones don't appear on that list because they're under 21.

Yes we'll be selling a few players to free up spots, but my point was that Adrian's spot as non homegrown could be filled in with a home grown player and give the squad more leeway without any noticeable change in quality.


macmanamanaman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 01:41:10 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:53:38 am
I'm more concerned about our Trent quota. Can we really have two?

yes.
Sign up all the Trents.
Chakan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 01:43:04 pm
We all dream of a team of Trents.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 01:47:13 pm
I hope this Trent can defend.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 01:47:24 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 01:35:39 pm
I looked but couldn't find confirmation, but I was under the impression that Elliott, Gordon, Morton, Bradley and Jones don't appear on that list because they're under 21.

Yes we'll be selling a few players to free up spots, but my point was that Adrian's spot as non homegrown could be filled in with a home grown player and give the squad more leeway without any noticeable change in quality.

But Elliott and Jones are first team players, regardless of age. It doesn't matter that they're not old enough to be included in the senior squad, they're part of it in Klopp's eyes and that's what's important. You don't need a full complement of 25 senior players if you also have underage players who you can trust. FWIW, Jones will technically be classed as homegrown next season, because he's now turned 21.

We have more depth at the moment than maybe any point in Klopp's tenure, but we're only using 23 of our 25 senior spots. City are one of the strongest teams in Europe, only 19 players in their squad - they've space for another six if they wanted!
Offline Persephone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 02:09:46 pm
We're only using that many of the squad spots because we're allowed 17 non homegrown and 8 homegrown. The 17 non homegrown is where the issue is, and where we'll need to be wary. City have done what I suggested and got an English keeper in to fill that 3rd keeper spot and free up space to use elsewhere in the squad.

We've got the depth but there will be players in and out next season and we'll need to mindful of the quotas.
Offline El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 02:25:08 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 02:09:46 pm
We're only using that many of the squad spots because we're allowed 17 non homegrown and 8 homegrown. The 17 non homegrown is where the issue is, and where we'll need to be wary. City have done what I suggested and got an English keeper in to fill that 3rd keeper spot and free up space to use elsewhere in the squad.

We've got the depth but there will be players in and out next season and we'll need to mindful of the quotas.

Its never been an issue before and I can't see why it would be, as long as the Academy is producing good players and we continue signing promising young British players. Trent, Curtis and Harvey will all qualify as club trained and you'd expect to be at the club for the next decade. Same with Kelleher. Gomez homegrown. Hendo here for another 2/3 years at least you'd think. Carvalho would qualify as homegrown. You've then got Rhys Williams, Neco Williams, Van Den Berg, Morton, Gordon and Bradley.

At the risk of upsetting Mac_Red and stepping on his squad list toes, our 18 non-homegrown players are:

Alisson
Adrian
Karius
Matip
Van Dijk
Konate
Robertson
Tsimikas
Fabinho
Keita
Thiago
Salah
Mane
Firmino
Jota
Diaz
Minamino
Origi

The ones in italics are where there's a slight doubt about how much longer they'll be here, for various reasons. Its just not an issue at all, the squads pretty much in a perfect place with the make-up of homegrown, club trained and non-homegrown players in all age groups. We don't need to start specifically looking for English players, we just need to carry on what we've been doing for ages.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 02:36:37 pm
Exactly Lobo. I do think we'll move Adrian on, but I'd be surprised if we need to do it in order to free up a space. We know Karius will definitely go, Origi sounds like he's about to sign for Milan and I'd expect Minamino to go in search of more regular football. That alone would leave us with space for two non-homegrown signings, and I struggle to see us doing much more than that unless there's some significant outgoings (i.e. any of the classic front three, in which case more spaces open up anyway).

Put it this way, we could go out this summer and sign Tchouameni, Carvalho and Nkunku to go with the January signing of Diaz, and as long as we find a buyer for Minamino (with Karius and Origi) leaving on frees, then we'd have the space to do that.
Raaphael

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 07:09:04 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 10:14:57 am
I highly doubt we extend Adrian's contract, we need that space for an English or home grown trained player. Pitaluga probably needs to go on loan somewhere for first team minutes. I can see us looking for an English keeper on the cheap to fill in Adrian's spot.

With probably Milner, Phillips and Ox leaving next season, we've got some issues with our homegrown quota. Removing those we've only got Hendo, Trent, Gomez and Kelleher. Those, plus 17 non-homegrown players leaves us with a really small squad.

Thought Milner was offered a new contract?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 07:52:41 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 07:09:04 pm
Thought Milner was offered a new contract?

No, Klopp clarified it. Basically Klopp would like him to stay but we havent entered talks yet.
never_played096

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:13:10 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 21, 2022, 11:11:44 pm
Depends on the outgoings. If we can get a good price for Ox from some club like Aston Villa or Newcastle, we might reinvest the money in a younger midfielder.

Release:

Milner
Origi
Adrian
Karius

Sell:

AOC
Phillips
Davies
Ojo
Woodburn

Squad:

Alisson
Kelleher
Pitaluga

Van Dijk
Matip
Konate
Gomez
Van den Berg

TAA
Robertson
Tsimikas
N.Williams

Fabinho
Thiago
Henderson
Tchouameni
Keita
Jones
Elliott

Salah
Mane
Jota
Diaz
Firmino
Minamino
Carvalho

On loan:

R.Williams

SELL:

Joe Gomez [25m - 35m]: Too accomplished to sit as 4th string CB. Italian / Spanish clubs likely to bid in this range.

Nat Phillips [5m- 10m]: Career switch seeking playing time, this is pretty standard price for starter on newly promoted team.

Neco Williams [5m- 10m]: Same as Nat

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain [Free Transfer]: Unlikely to fetch significant fee given wage demands relative to production; due to long-time service to the club, should be allowed to leave early and pick next destination

CB rotation becomes VVD, Matip, Konate, Van Den Berg. Ideally Koumetio / Clayton establish themselves in league cup games and rotate in case of injuries, or Milner acts as emergency 5th CB.


LOAN:

Curtis Jones: Left midfield rotation already has Elliott and Henderson, and will need to fit in Fabio Carvalho. Curtis plays best in advanced attacking role where his dribbling ability shines, as opposed to deeper role of Thiago / Keita.

Tyler Morton: On the fence with this but if a Tsimikas type signing is made in Fabinho's position, Morton ideally goes on loan for development purposes.

Milner (or Hendo) ideally rotate as 3rd choice in the Fabinho role along with a younger summer signing as 2nd choice. CM / right side midfielder becomes Thiago / Keita and Milner as 3rd choice.


BUY PRIORITIES:

Midfield: Melissa Reddy, who is effectively a mouthpiece for the club's data team, has already stated midfield is the top priority for the summer. Assuming Carvalho counts here, as well as likely cover for Fabinho.

Right Back: Desperately need RB version of Tsimikas. Don't think this player is Neco, who's delivery in the final third can be quite forced / poor.

Right Wing: Still no left footed back-up for Salah that can cut inside on the RW. Even if Salah is sold and a starting replacement is bought, a backup is still needed as Jota / Mane / Diaz just aren't that effective at maintaining width and taking on opponents on the right.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:21:15 pm by never_played096 »
Offline El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:26:12 pm
Welcome.but thats a proper stinker of a second post :D
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:27:18 pm
The pre match thread when Milner is starting at centre back would be amazing
Online never_played096

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:49:34 pm
I also think that if Liverpool want to build true squad depth, they need to find big club homes for Joe Gomez, Curtis, and eventually Tsimikas / Minamino / Kelleher.

Liverpool can't really sign a back-up if the player has established themselves at say Leicester. Man City can, but their back-ups make the same as Liverpool's starters.

A player like Tsimikas, when coming out of Olympiacos, may be looking at an additional stepping stone club before becoming a starter at a destination club (Bayern, RM/Barca, etc.). His choice effectively becomes starter at Leicester / West Ham or reserve at Liverpool.

If Liverpool can establish that there are enough appearances here for you as a reserve for you to make a move to AC Milan or Roma as a starter in 2-3 years, the quality of player they can attract as back-ups is going to drastically increase. This is especially important in positions where a young, world class talent already occupies the starting spot like RB or GK (Alisson is young by GK years).
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:06:57 pm
Quote from: never_played096 on Yesterday at 10:49:34 pm
I also think that if Liverpool want to build true squad depth, they need to find big club homes for Joe Gomez, Curtis, and eventually Tsimikas / Minamino / Kelleher.

Liverpool can't really sign a back-up if the player has established themselves at say Leicester. Man City can, but their back-ups make the same as Liverpool's starters.

A player like Tsimikas, when coming out of Olympiacos, may be looking at an additional stepping stone club before becoming a starter at a destination club (Bayern, RM/Barca, etc.). His choice effectively becomes starter at Leicester / West Ham or reserve at Liverpool.

If Liverpool can establish that there are enough appearances here for you as a reserve for you to make a move to AC Milan or Roma as a starter in 2-3 years, the quality of player they can attract as back-ups is going to drastically increase. This is especially important in positions where a young, world class talent already occupies the starting spot like RB or GK (Alisson is young by GK years).

Online never_played096

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:17:20 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:06:57 pm



It's not that controversial is it?

RM already kind of do this. They are the unquestioned best at spending <10m for guys like Odegaard and Kubo.

It's also a very common strategy in other sports, like American college football.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:24:38 pm
Quote from: never_played096 on Yesterday at 11:17:20 pm

It's not that controversial is it?

RM already kind of do this. They are the unquestioned best at spending <10m for guys like Odegaard and Kubo.

It's also a very common strategy in other sports, like American college football.

We finally have a stronger and deeper squad than Man City. We are not going to sell important squad players, in order to fulfill some Football Manager fantasy ...
Online never_played096

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:40:27 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:24:38 pm
We finally have a stronger and deeper squad than Man City. We are not going to sell important squad players, in order to fulfill some Football Manager fantasy ...

Nah, football manager fantasy would be if you could keep a bunch of far overqualified players on the bench without ever having to play them. You can play football manager in real life if you have Man City money, not if you have Liverpool money. Tuchel was surely living in a football manager fantasy when he sanctioned the sale of Abraham and Tomori.

You can keep aging players like Milner and unproven talent like Van Den Berg content playing 15-20 matches a year, with half of those being FA and League cup games. Hard to keep someone of Gomez / Kostas level of talent content with 15-20 matches a year when they have other options.
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:42:25 am
Quote from: never_played096 on Today at 12:40:27 am
Nah, football manager fantasy would be if you could keep a bunch of far overqualified players on the bench without ever having to play them. You can play football manager in real life if you have Man City money, not if you have Liverpool money.

You can keep aging players like Milner content playing 15-20 matches a year. Hard to keep someone of Gomez / Kostas level of talent content with 15-20 matches a year when they have other options.

What you on about? If they are on decent length contracts (they are) then you can keep them.

That's not "football manager fantasy" at all, that's "top 3 side in the world" type of thing.
Online never_played096

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:57:14 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:42:25 am
What you on about? If they are on decent length contracts (they are) then you can keep them.

That's not "football manager fantasy" at all, that's "top 3 side in the world" type of thing.

Then why did Liverpool loan out Nat and Neco, both of whom have contracts until 2025? Are the recruitment department and Klopp just playing football manager fantasy, when they should be stacking their rosters to the brim?

Let's say, despite multiple loan / sale offers that Neco was happy with, Liverpool just kept him until 2024 with <10 appearances a year. How do you think this would affect the club's ability to recruit highly rated youth players like Joe Gomez, Elliott, Van Den Berg, etc. moving forward?
Online CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:05:48 am
Quote from: never_played096 on Today at 12:57:14 am
Then why did Liverpool loan out Nat and Neco, both of whom have contracts until 2025? Are the recruitment department and Klopp just playing football manager fantasy, when they should be stacking their rosters to the brim?

Let's say, despite multiple loan / sale offers that Neco was happy with, Liverpool just kept him until 2024 with <10 appearances a year. How do you think this would affect the club's ability to recruit highly rated youth players like Joe Gomez, Elliott, Van Den Berg, etc. moving forward?

Gomez is not a Philips or Neco. He's a proven PL winning first 11 player. They are developing players. Same goes for Kostas (although hasn't won the PL).

That's a weird argument to make.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:14:55 am
Quote
Liverpool are eyeing the signing of Ajax forward Antony.

The Brazilian has 22 G/As this season and is valued at around 40m. [@UOL]
Online never_played096

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:18:41 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:05:48 am
Gomez is not a Philips or Neco. He's a proven PL winning first 11 player. They are developing players. Same goes for Kostas (although hasn't won the PL).

That's a weird argument to make.


It's the opposite actually - by your earlier logic, the club should be more willing to sell Gomez, since his contract runs out in 2024 while Nat / Neco run out in 2025, so there's less worry they'll walk for free.

Gomez is a proven player, which is the point. He's going to get offers to start from destination clubs like AC Milan that are better than being 4th choice CB at Liverpool. The club could hold him back just because his contract isn't on its last year yet. However, it would much more beneficial for Liverpool's long-term recruitment for the club to support the career choices of their backup players, instead of holding them back in far too limited roles.

Would it have been better for Leicester to hold onto Mahrez and Kante for as long as possible, eventually letting them walk on a free? Do you think they would've been able to compete against big 6 clubs for guys like Tielemans and Daka if they had done so?
